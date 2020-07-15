8 Best Baby Food Pouches That Are Yummy And Squeeze-Packed With All The Nutrition

When you’re in the thick of new parenthood, the majority of your energy goes into trying to get baby to sleep so that you, in turn, can also catch some Zs. You don’t even have time (or energy) to think about the challenges that lay ahead, like feeding, teething, and practically everything else.

Ask any mother with a child between the ages of 6 months and 6 years and she’ll gladly pour her heart out to you about the feeding struggles that she’s had to deal with just to sneak some form of nutrition into her kid. Getting your kid to eat healthy food is no easy feat—and it happens three times a day at minimum (plus A-L-L the snacks).

That’s why we’re so grateful for the angel sent from above who created the concept of baby food pouches. For whatever reason, babies and toddlers alike love eating out of a pouch! They’ll suck almost anything out of there—sweet potatoes, broccoli, chicken, beef, you name it. While feeding specialists say you should still feed your baby real food in different textures as much as possible to get your child used to eating them, there’s no denying that serving up nutrients in pretty much any form is certainly not a bad idea (especially if your child, like every child who came before him, could survive solely on a diet of Ritz crackers and Goldfish).

Ready to give baby pouches a shot (and stock up on them for the better part of the next 5 years)? These baby food pouches have passed the kid taste test and get the mom stamp of approval. Now strap them into that high chair (or don’t since these are great for on-the-go) and give them their veggies!

Once Upon a Farm Organic Baby Food Pouches — Variety Pack of 16 Co-founded by beloved actress and mom of three, Jennifer Garner, comes this seriously impressive brand of baby food pouches. To kick off the laundry list of reasons why your little one needs these pouches in her life is the fact that the ingredients list is literally only what you’d expect—no added preservatives, sugar or weird ingredients you have no idea how to pronounce. Everything is 100 percent organic and only filled with the wholesome and healthy items listed on the front of the pouch. Another major perk, especially in this allergy-prone day and age, is the fact that all of their pouches are dairy free. This variety pack comes with 16 pouches featuring four favorite flavors, including Wild Rumpus Avocado (pineapple, banana, avocado and spearmint), OhMyMega Veggie! (apple, carrot, beet, ginger and flax seed), Mama Bear Blueberry (apple, sweet potato, blueberry, coconut oil), Green Kale & Apples (apple, banana, kale, hemp seed). You’ll never find a leftover here, as we moms have been known to suck up the last squeeze— they’re that good. $52.64 AT AMAZON

Serenity Kids Baby Food — Pack of 6 Pouches Looking for a way to introduce meat to your child’s diet without getting a crinkled, turned-up nose in response? One great way to break the ice, so to speak, is to do so with a baby food pouch like this one by Serenity Kids. This brand cranks out ethically sourced, all-organic baby food that’s full of wholesome nutrition that your baby or toddler will actually like. It’s actually made to mimic the macronutrients found in breastmilk by incorporating healthy fats, organic meats and vegetables and zero artificial flavors or allergens. One of their most popular flavors is the 100 percent grass-fed beef with organic kale (yes, kale!) and sweet potato. It serves up 5 grams of protein and is recommended for children 6 months and up. The company also has other fun flavors for your kiddo to try, including turkey with organic potato, pumpkin and beet, uncured bacon with butternut squash and kale, wild caught salmon with butternut squash and beet and more. $23.95 AT AMAZON

Plum Organics — Pack of 18 Baby Food Pouches This is another favorite baby pouch brand among moms because of its pure, organic ingredients and delicious taste that little ones love. Compared to other baby food pouches, especially ones that are organic, these ones are a great buy. This pack comes with 18 pouches—three of each flavor including one of their most popular, pear, purple carrot and blueberry, along with banana and pumpkin and pear, spinach and pea. All of their ingredients are made from non-GMO, organic ingredients that are gently cooked without added salt or sugar. The pouches are made from BPA-free materials and have recyclable caps (warning: they can be a choking hazard, so be sure to keep them out of your kid’s reach). One reviewer even admitted to eating the pouches herself! “I’m an adult. I eat baby food. There, I said it,” wrote mytvc15 who has an autoimmune disease that makes it painful for her to eat certain foods. $25.73 AT AMAZON

Happy Tot Organic — Pack of 16 Baby Food Pouches Even when kids hit the toddler stage, they still want to consume the bulk of their nutrition in pouch form. If we’re being honest, it’s a much easier way for us to ensure they get their fair share of the goods than attempting to shove broccoli florets down their throat. This product line from Happy Baby Organic was designed with toddlers in mind and contains a blend of organic fruits and veggies and a whole lot of nutrients including omega-3s, fiber and vitamin C. This pack comes with four of each of their most popular Happy Tot flavors including organic apples and butternut squash, organic pears, mangos and spinach, organic apples, sweet potato, carrots and cinnamon and organic pears, green beans, and peas. Each pouch contains their super chia (chia seeds). With these pouches you don’t have to wonder if they’re getting all of the nutrients they need from crackers alone. $25.44 AT AMAZON

Gerber Organic — Pack of 18 Baby Food Pouches Gerber is one of the oldest and most trusted baby food brands that has been around since 1927. Your mom and dad were likely fed Gerber and your grandparents were probably fed Gerber (albeit by the can). Now they have their own line of baby food pouches and kids love how they taste. This line is recommended for babies who are sitting (so, around 6 months and older), and incorporates a mix of quality tested USDA certified organic fruits and veggies with no added starch, artificial flavors or artificials colors that are non-GMO. They have a smart flow spout that makes feeding way easier—and spoonless. This pack contains 6 pouches of each of their best flavor: apple, blueberry and spinach, carrot, apple and mango and pear, peach and strawberry. It is worth noting that these pouches are slightly smaller than other pouches—at 3.5 ounces versus the usual 4 ounces. $20.22 AT AMAZON

Earth's Best Organic Stage 2 Baby Food — Pack of 12 Pouches For just a dollar and change each, you can rest easy knowing that you’re giving your kid the nutrients he needs to grow and thrive with Earth’s Best Organic’s baby food pouches. They sell a ton of flavors, but this one is a favorite among moms and babies alike. It’s an easy breakfast whether you’re at home or on the go, as it contains organic blueberry, banana flax and oat. Every pouch is made from a BPA-free material and is resealable so you can serve it up again in a few hours if your little one doesn’t finish it in one sitting (just be sure to serve it again within 24 hours of opening it up). All ingredients are USDA-certified organic and made with non-GMO ingredients with no artificial flavors, color or preservatives. Other flavors that are a hit are their sweet potato and beets pouch and chicken pot pie dinner pouch. $14.17 AT AMAZON

Sprout Organic Stage 3 Baby Food Pouches — Pack of 18 If you are looking to serve your little one a more savory pouch without getting a nose turned up in response, start with Sprout Organic. Their protein pack contains recipes that actually taste good to tiny mouths made from USDA-certified organic and non-GMO ingredients. They combine organic fruits and veggies with protein that is sourced from organic free-range chicken, turkey and pasture-raised beef, which is how each pouch is able to contain a whopping 3-4 grams of protein. What the pouches don’t contain are preservatives, additives, fillers or concentrates—just the good stuff for your growing and developing baby or toddler. They have different levels indicated on the packaging for each age range— stage 1, stage 2 and stage 3. This one is stage 3 for 8 months and older. This pack includes the following three flavors: Garden Vegetables Brown Rice With Turkey, Creamy Vegetables With Chicken and Root Vegetables Apple With Beef. $30.66 AT AMAZON

WeeSprout Double Zipper Reusable Food Pouches — Pack of 5 If you’re into the idea of making your own baby food, whether it’s to be sure of what your little one is eating or to save some money, you can still do so in pouch form with these reusable food pouches. They have an extra wide zipper opening on the bottom that makes refilling and cleaning them an easy process. They’re also dishwasher safe and can be plopped in the freezer for storage. These pouches are made from a durable, eco-friendly material that is free of BPA, PVC, lead and phthalates. They’re not expensive either! For $17 you get five reusable pouches and can choose your sizing: 3.4 fl oz, 5 fl oz or 7 fl oz (you can also score a variety pack that includes all of the sizes). In addition to feeling good about saving the environment and giving your child homemade baby food, it’s nice to know that these pouches are backed by a 1-year guarantee. $16.99 AT AMAZON

Now that you’ve stocked up on baby food pouches, be sure to have all of your other baby gear handy to streamline mealtime and more.

Although we only recommend picks we really love, we may earn a commission on purchases made through links from our site.