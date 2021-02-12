The Comfiest Toddler Socks For Picky Tots — Meet Their New Sole Mate

Finding the best toddler socks seems like a simple enough task — maybe something you could bang out on a coffee break — but this isn’t as easy as purchasing baby socks. Perhaps you thought that toddler socks with non-slip grips are as fancy as it gets, but alas, here’s another one of those parenting things no one told you when you got pregnant: Toddlers have their own insanely specific opinions about footwear. With each new pair of socks, your persnickety little walker will boldly point out all their flaws (itchy, slippery, feels funny, etc. …) So, down the rabbit hole you’ll go, researching the best toddler socks that your LO won’t reject in true “Princess and the Pea” fashion.

And I can relate: As a kid, I learned quickly that seamless socks were my only option. Something about the way a seam felt against my toenails made me want to crawl out of my skin, so I’ll be the first person to validate a toddler’s right to decipher their own personal sock needs. Then as soon as you and your tot have it all figured out, those needs might change depending on what boot, sneaker, or special occasion outfit they have planned for the day.

Further, if your dryer has an appetite that can only be satiated by socks, you may find yourself replacing them constantly as your collection of single socks grows exponentially. (You won’t find that missing partner — it’s okay to let those solo socks go.) As a side note, we’d like to share a mom hack: Launder your kiddo’s small socks in a garment bag, and fewer will be lost in the abyss. You’re welcome.

Yes, we’ve been there. So to make your life just a teeny bit easier, we’ve gathered the best comfy and grip-bottomed toddler socks for every occasion and sock preference, because happy toes make happy toddlers. And while you’re at it, grab yourself a pair of cozy socks, too — you deserve it after all this.

Best Toddler Socks

These cute cartoony characters are a comfortable cotton blend and are great for boots or you can let the little animal faces peek over your toddler’s favorite sneakers. One reviewer commented, “My daughter hates to wear socks just like my grandmother always hated to wear socks. She wears all shoes without socks unless I push the issue, so I got these cute socks to motivate her. Success all around. She loves them. They’re comfortable and super cute with the little tanned ears at the top. So glad I found these.”

This set of five cotton-blend over-the-knee socks includes all the staple colors, perfect for a special occasion or if your mini fashionista wants to elevate their favorite everyday looks. One reviewer said, “Ahh! I've been on the hunt for some cute knee high socks and these are seriously the best! They're soft, and the colors are beautiful. My baby girl has very small feet and these fit her very well!”

As winter rages on, these multicolored wool socks are perfect to wear with rain boots or winter boots but work with casual sneakers, too. The pack of 6 pairs comes in 11 colorway options so you can find the perfect set to keep their toes toasty and warm all season. One parent raved, “I continue to buy these socks for all the kids stockings each Christmas (this is our third year). They are the best socks! So soft, so warm!”

This pack of six silly monster faces is perfect for keepin’ things spooky year-round. They come with a ribbed top to keep socks up, and the cotton/polyester/spandex blend means they’re perfect for everyday wear. With an impressive nearly perfect 4.8-star rating after 2,300 reviews, one shopper shared, “Best socks! Not only do they fit well and last but my son absolutely loves the monster faces on them. He hates socks but wears these because they are super funny.”

At first glance, this 16-pack of white athletic socks might seem like nothing special, but over 4,000 reviewers on Amazon say they’re head over heels (get it?!) and gave them five stars. The all-white pack means you don’t have to worry about matching, and the low cut works great with most toddler sneakers. One parent shared, “A sock gremlin lives in my house..possibly behind the dryer... we lose socks and I can never find the matches once my kids take them off their feet. I have 3 kids...These are all one color and the same sock so I don't have to attempt matching or hunting them down.They fit my one and two year old perfectly. They haven't stretched or lost any color. These make laundry just a little easier.”

This 9-pack comes with both bold and neutral colors, so there’s an option for every outfit, and they can be pulled to the knee or scrunched at the ankle. They’re mostly cotton, but their nylon/spandex blend gives them just the right amount of stretch. This shopper summed it up succinctly, “Perfect fit for my 3 year old and very fashionable. Exactly what I wanted.”

This six-pack of animal crew socks are made with a wool/polyester blend with just enough elastic to make them stretchy, so they’re great for winter antics or everyday wear in the autumn, too. One reviewer said, “These socks are so soft and warm – perfect for winter in Ohio! I just wish they came in my size!”

These thin cotton socks are made of a breathable mesh, ideal for kids who are prone to sweaty feet. They come in tons of colorful patterns (in packs of 10 or 15, depending on the option you choose) and are great for wearing in the warmer months. One shopper commented, “The fun colors and patterns are nice and I like that it comes in a set of 15, so one pair of socks is less than a dollar! These fit my kid well and it's nice to have a bunch of pairs of socks in case you lose one (which inevitably happens with little kid's socks). The elastic on the ankle part is good and the socks stay on.”

For the trendy tot who doesn’t want a sock distracting from their fresh kicks, these low profile socks are truly no-show and have silicone grips inside the heels to keep the socks in place. One set includes six pairs of cotton/polyester/spandex socks.

These cotton blend socks are a staple for dressier outfits with their ruffle trim detail. They’re available in 3-packs and also come in black or bubblegum pink. One reviewer said, “They look exactly as pictured. They are super cute, wish I had ordered more. Dresses up any simple outfit.”

This vibrant five-pack includes some of our favorite Disney Princess characters along with inspiring, adventurous musings fit for royalty. The polyester/spandex blend means they’re stretchy and breathable for everyday wear.

Best Toddler Socks With Grips

Even toddlers with the most organized, Type-A parents will wear mismatched socks, it’s simple math. Embrace the chaos with this three-pair bundle of Bestie Socks. There are no actual pairs because they’re meant to be mixed and matched, so they’re perfect for the toddler who marches to the beat of their own drum.

With padded ankle tabs and no-slip grip bottoms, these cotton blend socks are both thick and stretchy — great to wear under their favorite sneakers or around the house. They come in 13 different colorways but this group of pastels just screams springtime.

Sunny days are ahead with this six-pack of polyester-spandex blend Sesame Street-themed socks. A reviewer commented, “My daughter looooves these socks and gets so excited every day when she gets to choose what character to put on her feet.”

Ez Socks are made for little ones in the “me do” phase of development. The little tabs help them get the socks on all by themselves, and the seamless toes are comfy for little ones with sensory sensitivities. The anti-slip grips on the bottom mean they’re also safe indoor socks for new walkers still finding their footing.

With grips covering the bottoms from toe to heel, these low-cut socks come in white, black, and grey, and the breathable cotton fabric means they work year-round. One reviewer commented, “These socks are the best for a new walker. I got them because my baby would pull off his soft sole shoes and I wanted him to have something for the cold floors. He walks really well and no slipping. Genius! They are comfortable and not too thin. Really love them.”

This 14-pack of non-slip socks includes all of your toddler’s favorite colors and has a soft and stretchy low top so they won’t cut into chubby ankles. The medium-weight 80% cotton material is great for daily wear, and the brand promises no pilling.

These 12 pairs of stretchy cotton-blend socks have non-slip bottoms and bright, cheery designs. A reviewer raved about their toddler’s happy feet, saying, “Alas – the perfect toddler sock. No crazy threads. They fit like they are supposed to – a great height… perfectly centered between a higher ankle sock and a crew sock. As a bonus, they are non-skid and have adorable designs. I’ve washed them all and they have held up. I’ll be buying these again for sure!”

These bright cotton blend crew socks have an anti-skid safety grip and even have the size thoughtfully printed on the inside to help you sort them faster on laundry day. They’re lightweight and the heels and toes are lined with terry for extra comfort.

This 12-pack of crew socks with rib knit cuffs and non-skid bottoms has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The cotton/polyester/elastic blend makes them stretchy enough for growing feet, too.

If your superhero fanatic is no match for hardwood floors, these cotton blend socks have non-slip bottoms, so they can stay upright during even the most chaotic battle with Thanos. This six-pack includes all their favorite Avengers, so they don’t have to choose between heroes.

These cotton/polyester crew socks are breathable, odor-resistant, and have super cute characters like jellyfish and snails. The bottoms have non-slip silicone and they come in a pack of 12, which means plenty of pairs to last you between laundry days.