The Best Toddler Underwear For Those Potty Trained Tushies

The transition from diapers to underwear can be a pretty grueling process for both kids and parents (if you’re currently going through it, bless you and stay strong). Toddler underwear is a must-have during and after potty training. The best toddler underwear can help get your child excited for the big-kid potty skills that they’re working on — and since many underwear options come with fun character designs, your kiddo might be even more motivated to put them on.

There’s obviously nothing cuter than a toddler tushie in undies, but aside from the cuteness factor, they also have to be comfortable and durable. Comfortable because, duh, kids. Durable because accidents are going to happen, so underwear that’ll withstand it all is key. (Although sometimes undies reach the point of no return and need to be tossed.)

If your toddler is still transitioning out of diapers, good Pull-Up alternatives are training pants, which are made of cotton and feel like regular underwear but have an absorbent lining to help catch leaks.

Since there are an overabundance of toddler underwear options on the internet, we narrowed them down to the cutest, coziest, and highest quality options for girls and boys to make your online shopping life a little easier.

Best Toddler Girl Underwear

These 100% cotton undies will keep your toddler feeling as fresh and dry as possible, meaning that they’re a good choice if your kid is prone to diaper rash. And guess what? They only have one tag that’s very easy to remove, adding to their comfort level. “When you’re accustomed to buying children’s undies at local chain stores, these by Cadidi are the BEST! Adorable designs and excellent quality; they haven't frayed or hardly faded at all after tons of washes. I'll be buying more as my daughter outgrows these. Highly recommend!” said one Amazon reviewer.

If comfort and reliability are your top concerns, don’t pass up these cotton undies from Boboking. Smooth bands mean that no elastic will come out for kids to pull and fray. They also stay up in the wash. If you have a toddler, there’s a good chance you’re in the midst of potty training. These will still look fantastic after plenty of washes. They also don’t have obtrusive tags. “These are the softest and most durable underwear I have found so far for my toddler,” noted one reviewer. “I have actually reordered these three times! They fit great and stay up well, but are still easy for her to pull off- we are still potty training. Quality fabric and cute too!”

Tagless underwear for kids is really the only option — unless you don’t mind hearing constant complaints about itchy undies. These come in either a 6-pack or a 12-pack with the option for hipster or briefs, and there are several fun designs and colors. They’re available in sizes 2-3T and 4-5T, and parents are digging the fact that they’re a notable brand. “My daughter loves these undies,” said one parent on Amazon. “They are so soft and they wash easy. I've washed these over 20 times and they still look good! Better than the other brands.”

We LOVE “day of the week” underwear. Not only are they a fun way for little ones to learn the days of the week, but they also help them practice reading. This pack from Carter’s comes with a different color for each day, so if reading or letter recognition isn’t happening for your child yet, they can at least practice their colors. The packs are available in size 2-3T to 14. They’re also available in other prints.

If your kid is all Frozen II all the time, this is the underwear to get. They feature characters from the movie, and will likely make getting dressed a little more exciting for your Elsa-fanatic. The underwear is available in sizes 2-3T to 8 and comes in a 10-pack or 12-pack. They also have a “day of the week” pack as well.

Best Toddler Boy Underwear

Fruit of the Loom makes good underwear, and these adorable boxer briefs are no exception. Available in a variety of different packs for sizes from toddler to husky, there are plenty of designs your kids will love. Even more impressive is their 4.8 rating out of 5. “This is a great set of little boxer briefs for my 4-year-old,” said one reviewer. “The 100% cotton really shows well here — they came through their inaugural wash super soft, and fit my big little guy just great. He absolutely loves them.”

You have two design options with this 8-pack of briefs. They feature a comfortable elastic waistband and super soft, breathable cotton. These undies are available in sizes 2-3T to 8. Carter’s also sells boxer-briefs in this style, if that’s your child’s preference. “These are excellent, affordable, high-quality boys underwear that I found were perfect for potty training,” suggested one Amazon reviewer. “My son is 3, but he's average size but I purchased a 4T for him in these. I'm glad I did, because it allows him more room to be able to pull up his own underwear.”

If you have a kiddo with sensitive skin, this underwear made of 100% organic cotton is perfect. It’s soft, cozy, and comes in classic solid colors for sizes 18-24 months to 16. The undies are a little on the pricey side, but they’re durable, well-made, and overall very high quality. In other words, they should last beyond the normal wear and tear of most other undies.

These briefs are great for kids who prefer a looser and longer fit. They’re tagless and extra soft for maximum comfort. Each pair of undies features a different day of the week, perfect for letter practice and learning how to keep track of what day we’re on. Because, let’s be real, that’s even hard for grown-ups. This 7-pack is available in sizes 2-3T and 4T.

Do you have a Disney Pixar Cars fanatic at home? These 100% combed cotton undies featuring Cars designs will become the go-to undies if so. Available in 18 months to size 8, they come in different multipacks, including both briefs and boxer briefs. “These are good quality, thick materials, well sewn,” said one parent on Amazon.

Best Toddler Training Underwear

When it’s time to transition from diapers to big kid underwear, this 3-pack is a great option. These trainers are certified free from 100 harmful chemicals by Oeko-Tex Standard 100, and are GOTS Certified by OTCO, meaning they’ve received their sustainable certification. In other words, they’re training undies you can feel good about buying. “These are great for training your little one before real underwear, and gives a little padding and security,” said one parent. “I think my child feels better with these after being out of a diaper or pull up. They are soft, and comfortable, and are made well.”

It’s important to remember that training pants aren’t as absorbent as a diaper. That’s the whole point. You want your child to feel the wetness so they learn when it’s time to use the potty. But these unisex training pants are cute, soft, AND absorbent, with a cotton outer layer and an absorbent polyester inner layer. They come in sizes 12-18 months to 4T. “These were fantastic for potty training my toddler!” one parent on Amazon exclaimed. “I got them at the recommendation of a fellow mom, and they were amazing. The added absorbency helped to keep accidents under control when they happened.”

These are a great option for early potty trainers who need some extra absorbency in case of accidents. They won’t stay dry, but they’ll at least prevent puddles on the furniture or floor. These training pants are available in sizes 2T to 6 and also come in designs for girls.

These might be the absolute cutest training pants ever! Strawberries, you guys! The designs are so adorable, you might even forget how excruciating the potty training process has been. Maybe. These are available in several design options for sizes 2T to 4T, and parents on Amazon swear by them. “I bought these and they are the best training underwear I have ever gotten,” one said. “My daughter is two and started potty training and these hold so much... They do not leak and are easy to clean and dry.”