Parents Are Sharing The Tiny Unexpected Benefits Of Having Children

There’s no shortage of people in the world telling you how you simply must have a child. While I don’t think everyone has to have children to live a full, rich, and wonderful life, having my own has made my life immeasurably better for all the reasons everyone always says. And on top of that, there are benefits I never even imagined that have come from becoming a parent. Recently, one Reddit user asked the site’s Parenting board what the unexpected benefits of children are and the comments were full of very sweet — and accurate — answers.

“We all know the main benefit of having kids is that you're allowed to go to zoos and trampoline parks and on mini steam trains without looking like a crazy person, but yesterday I discovered a new one,” wrote u/Unable_Researcher_26. “Out-and-about with my daughter and someone complimented my dress, I said thank you, and my daughter piped up, ‘She made it!’ So: new benefit to having kids, someone to boast for you when you're too shy to blow your own trumpet!

“Any other unexpected benefits?” she asked.

There were lots of really sweet, silly, and even profound answers, but these were some recurring themes and among our favorites.

All those plans “unfortunately” falling through all the time.

This came up again and again and with good reason: it really is universally acknowledged as an amazing side-benefit of having children. Of course, as reasonable adults, it’s important not to overuse this one. A) You don’t want to let people in on the farce and B) you don’t want to be a completely unreliable friend/family member/corworker/etc. But when you can “sadly” say your child naps during that time — even if your child hasn’t napped for years — that’s a treat.

See also: leaving an event early.

Honoring your inner child

“One benefit I noticed is being able to act like a kid again without people judging,” another commenter replied. “You can dance and be silly with your kids in public and people just think you're an amazing parent for being so fun. But what people don't know is the person can naturally be that silly and fun loving without being with the kids.”

Others were quick to point out that seeing the world through your children’s eyes is a special kind of magic. Suddenly, holidays and new experiences take on new excitement and joy.

Free snuggles*

Of course, we’re not going to hug and kiss kiddos against their will, but more often than not they’re very happy to let you love on them and that right there is an unparalleled dopamine hit.

“I chase my three year old around with my arms out yelling ‘Let me love you!’” one commenter noted. “It cracks him up and I get hugs and giggles when I catch him.”

“I do the same to my 18 and 16 year old,” replied another. “It never gets old!”

As the mom of an 11 and 13 year old: can confirm.

You’re always well-supplied

This starts when they’re infants and need everything with you at all times — wipes, diapers, outfits, snacks — but I sweat it rewires your brain for life. My kids are, again, in double digits but I still have a pack of baby wipes in my car because they’re always useful. I was also just on a trip with five other adults and was the go to person any time anyone needed something: a bandaid, sunscreen, an extra charger.

Parents learn quickly that there’s nothing that will ruin a day quite like being unprepared.

Children = Built-In Wingmen

“Having a kid makes socializing and meeting new people easier sometimes,” a commenter observed in another recurring theme. “Definitely having more luck making new friends post 40 with other parents than when I was single.”

And it’s true! Between Mommy and Me classes, playgrounds, daycare, school, and more, Redditors agreed that kids have a knack for bringing communities together.

Of course, no matter how old they get, the wonders never cease...