Jogging Strollers Recalled Due To Amputation Risk

UPPAbaby is voluntarily recalling over 14,000 of its all-terrain RIDGE jogging strollers after a child had a tip of their finger amputated by the break.

“The stroller’s rear disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use,” said a Thursday statement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). One incident has been reported.

The serial numbers of the recalled jogger strollers begin with “1401RDGUS,” which can be found on the right side of the stroller frame. The strollers have a black frame and come in fabric color schemes of white (“BRYCE”), charcoal (“JAKE”) and slate blue (“REGGIE”). The all-terrain RIDGE strollers were sold starting in October 2021 until August 2022 for around $600 at retailers like Amazon, BuyBuyBaby, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Pottery Barn Kids.

The brand released its own statement as well: “Our top priority at UPPAbaby is the safety of children. We conduct extensive testing to ensure UPPAbaby products meet all global industry and regulatory standards. Despite passing all tests and meeting all standards, UPPAbaby received one report about the all-terrain RIDGE stroller.”

“We take all product inquiries very seriously. Based on one consumer report to us, we believe the injury is likely due to consumer misuse. The RIDGE’s disc brakes have openings that can cause amputation or laceration if a non-occupant child’s fingertip gets caught in the openings while the stroller is in use,” the statement reads. The child was not in an in-use stroller when the amputation occurred.

Customers can contact UPPAbaby for free replacement brake disks. Until replacement brakes are installed, the CPSC recommends people stop using the stroller.

Customers can call UPPAbaby toll-free at 844-823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email support@uppababy.com or online at www.uppababy.com/ridge/disc-brakes/ and click on “Submit Info” at the bottom of the page or go to www.uppababy.com and click on “Click to read more” next to the recall announcement.