When selecting a name for your soon-to-arrive baby boy, you’re probably taking all kinds of things into consideration, like family names, names you just like the sound of, names with a specific meaning or originating in a certain part of the world, names with a quality you’d like your child to eventually possess — like musical talent, warrior spirit, fiery personality, elegance, and charm. That kind of thing.

Which brings us to Viking boy names.

Like Viking names for girls, Viking boy names convey strength, courage, and the spirit of exploration. Most of them sound pretty cool, and many are still pretty unique. According to Viking tradition, babies are given names based on their association with certain qualities and personality traits, or the Norse god or animal that represents that quality. Of course, there’s no reason you have to take Viking naming tradition into consideration for your own child. Maybe you just really love the name “Leif,” or want your little guy to play hockey, or one day be able to grow a lush beard. Another Viking tradition involves naming babies after a highly respected relative or a local hero, so you can always go that route too.

In case you missed that day of history class, Vikings were seafaring Norse people who had the run of much of Europe, Northern Africa, and the Arctic between 793–1066 A.C.E. They also made it to the Middle East and North American (specifically, parts of Canada). They lived in the southern parts of Norway, Denmark, and Sweden. Today, the term “Scandinavian” is typically used in place of “Norse,” unless specifically referring to something that happened a long time ago.

Anyway, here are some popular Viking boy names and what they mean.

Aren

This name has been used across a number of cultures, but the version with Scandinavian origins means “powerful eagle.” It feels like a refresh of Aaron, which now sounds distinctly millennial.

Frey

The name itself means lord, but in Norse mythology, Frey or Freyr is also the god of sunshine, rain, fertility, and peace. It sounds like the word “fray,” which also hints that your little guy will be the type to jump right into the chaos and make his own way.

Magnus

Meaning “great” or “mighty,” Magnus is an ultra-strong name choice for a baby boy. It’s perfect for parents who like the sound of Max but wish it just had a little bit more oomph.

Rune

The Vikings used a runic library for all of their communication, but also for spells, rituals, and divination. If you are looking for a mystical name, perhaps this one-syllable wonder will speak to you.

More Viking Boy Names

Aesir: In Norse mythology, the governing family of gods, including Odin, Frigg, Thor, and Loki

In Norse mythology, the governing family of gods, including Odin, Frigg, Thor, and Loki Åge: “ancestor”

“ancestor” Alf: “elf”

“elf” Alvis: In Norse mythology, a dwarf who was to marry Thor’s daughter Thrud

In Norse mythology, a dwarf who was to marry Thor’s daughter Thrud Arne: “eagle”

“eagle” Aric: “ever powerful”

“ever powerful” Asbjorne: “divine bear” or “God gave me the strength of a bear”

“divine bear” or “God gave me the strength of a bear” Arkyn: “eternal ruler”

“eternal ruler” Birger: “save,” “rescue”

“save,” “rescue” Bjarke: “bear”

“bear” Bjarne: “bear”

“bear” Bjoern: “bear”

“bear” Björn: “bear”

“bear” Bo: “to live” or “dwell”

“to live” or “dwell” Bragi: “the best” or “poetry”

“the best” or “poetry” Ebbe: “wild boar”

“wild boar” Erik: “eternal ruler”

“eternal ruler” Erling: “descendant of the Jarl”

“descendant of the Jarl” Espen: “god bear”

“god bear” Fenrir: In Norse mythology, a giant, monstrous wolf

In Norse mythology, a giant, monstrous wolf Frode: “learned” or “wise”

“learned” or “wise” Gandalf: “wand elf”

“wand elf” Gisli: “pledge”

“pledge” Gorm: “honor” or “respect”

“honor” or “respect” Gunnar: “warrior”

“warrior” Harald: “war chief”

“war chief” Helge: “holy” or “blessed”

“holy” or “blessed” Herleif: “warrior descendant”

“warrior descendant” Hrafen: “raven”

“raven” Ivar: “bow warrior,” “archer”

“bow warrior,” “archer” Kåre: “curly”

“curly” Leif: “descendant,” “heir”

“descendant,” “heir” Loki: the god of mischief and trickery, with the ability to shapeshift

the god of mischief and trickery, with the ability to shapeshift Njal: “champion” or “cloud”

“champion” or “cloud” Njord: “strong,” “vigorous”

“strong,” “vigorous” Ødger: “lucky spear”

“lucky spear” Odin: Allfather of the Aesir, ruler of Asgard, and god of war, magic, and poetry

Allfather of the Aesir, ruler of Asgard, and god of war, magic, and poetry Olaf: “ancestor’s descendant”

“ancestor’s descendant” Ragnar: A famous 9th-century Viking king

A famous 9th-century Viking king Sindri: “sparkle”

“sparkle” Skarde: “notch”

“notch” Sten: “stone”

“stone” Sune: “son”

“son” Svend: “boy”

“boy” Thor: In Norse mythology, the god of strength, thunder, war, and storms

In Norse mythology, the god of strength, thunder, war, and storms Toke: “Thor’s spear”

“Thor’s spear” Torsten: “Thor’s stone”

“Thor’s stone” Troels: “Thor’s arrow”

“Thor’s arrow” Trygve: “true” or “trustworthy”

“true” or “trustworthy” Tyr: “war” and “justice”

“war” and “justice” Ulf: “wolf”

“wolf” Ulrik: “heritage”

“heritage” Vidar: the son of a supreme god and a giantess named Frid

the son of a supreme god and a giantess named Frid Volund: “skilled”

So, which of these names is right for your little warrior?