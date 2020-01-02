20+ Swedish Last Names That’ll Have You Celebrating Midsommar

The easiest way to learn about a family’s history is to look at their surname. Like Finnish and Norwegian last names, Swedish last names are part of the Scandinavian family. The vast majority of Swedish last names are patronymic names that have been passed down from generation to generation, but many also refer to a geographical feature that likely show where a family lived.
Take a look at our list of Swedish last names and their meanings. If you know you have a Swedish surname, read on to see if it’s patronymic or otherwise!
- Karlsson
Meaning: Son of Karl.
- Forsberg
Meaning: Mountain with a waterfall.
- Lundin
Meaning: Of the grove.
- Wallin
Meaning: Powerful friend.
- Mattson
Meaning: Son of Matthew.
- Björk
Meaning: Birch tree.
- Nordin
Meaning: Of the North.
- Olsson
Meaning: Son of Olaf.
- Lindquist
Meaning: Linden tree or twig.
- Falk
Meaning: Falcon.
- Johansson
Meaning: Son of Johan.
- Sjöberg
Meaning: Sea mountain or cliff.
- Ekström
Meaning: Oak tree river.
- Larsson
Meaning: Son of Lars.
- Nyberg
Meaning: New hill.
- Eriksson
Meaning: Son of Erik.
- Holmgren
Meaning: Island branch, possibly referring to an island full of trees or greenery.
- Sandberg
Meaning: Sand mountain.
- Andersson
Meaning: Son of Anders/Andrew/Andreas.
- Lindström
Meaning: Linden tree river.
- Nilsson
Meaning: Son of Nil.
