20+ Swedish Last Names That’ll Have You Celebrating Midsommar

The easiest way to learn about a family’s history is to look at their surname. Like Finnish and Norwegian last names, Swedish last names are part of the Scandinavian family. The vast majority of Swedish last names are patronymic names that have been passed down from generation to generation, but many also refer to a geographical feature that likely show where a family lived.

Take a look at our list of Swedish last names and their meanings. If you know you have a Swedish surname, read on to see if it’s patronymic or otherwise!

Karlsson

Meaning: Son of Karl. Forsberg

Meaning: Mountain with a waterfall. Lundin

Meaning: Of the grove. Wallin

Meaning: Powerful friend. Mattson

Meaning: Son of Matthew. Björk

Meaning: Birch tree. Nordin

Meaning: Of the North. Olsson

Meaning: Son of Olaf. Lindquist

Meaning: Linden tree or twig. Falk

Meaning: Falcon. Johansson

Meaning: Son of Johan. Sjöberg

Meaning: Sea mountain or cliff. Ekström

Meaning: Oak tree river. Larsson

Meaning: Son of Lars. Nyberg

Meaning: New hill.

Eriksson

Meaning: Son of Erik. Holmgren

Meaning: Island branch, possibly referring to an island full of trees or greenery. Sandberg

Meaning: Sand mountain. Andersson

Meaning: Son of Anders/Andrew/Andreas. Lindström

Meaning: Linden tree river. Nilsson

Meaning: Son of Nil.

