 20+ Popular Swedish Last Names/Surnames And Meanings

20+ Swedish Last Names That’ll Have You Celebrating Midsommar

The easiest way to learn about a family’s history is to look at their surname. Like Finnish and Norwegian last names, Swedish last names are part of the Scandinavian family. The vast majority of Swedish last names are patronymic names that have been passed down from generation to generation, but many also refer to a geographical feature that likely show where a family lived.

Take a look at our list of Swedish last names and their meanings. If you know you have a Swedish surname, read on to see if it’s patronymic or otherwise!

  1. Karlsson
    Meaning: Son of Karl.
  2. Forsberg
    Meaning: Mountain with a waterfall.
  3. Lundin
    Meaning: Of the grove.
  4. Wallin
    Meaning: Powerful friend.
  5. Mattson
    Meaning: Son of Matthew.
  6. Björk
    Meaning: Birch tree.
  7. Nordin
    Meaning: Of the North.
  8. Olsson
    Meaning: Son of Olaf.
  9. Lindquist
    Meaning: Linden tree or twig.
  10. Falk
    Meaning: Falcon.
  11. Johansson
    Meaning: Son of Johan.
  12. Sjöberg
    Meaning: Sea mountain or cliff.

  13. Ekström
    Meaning: Oak tree river.
  14. Larsson
    Meaning: Son of Lars.
  15. Nyberg
    Meaning: New hill.
  16. Eriksson
    Meaning: Son of Erik.
  17. Holmgren
    Meaning: Island branch, possibly referring to an island full of trees or greenery.
  18. Sandberg
    Meaning: Sand mountain.
  19. Andersson
    Meaning: Son of Anders/Andrew/Andreas.
  20. Lindström
    Meaning: Linden tree river.
  21. Nilsson
    Meaning: Son of Nil.

