What Are "Room Parties"? One Woman Recalls Her Parents’ Unique Idea

TikTok creator Hannah Koumakis recalls a unique idea her parents implemented when she and her siblings were young — room parties. The fun and special idea became a core memory for her and her siblings, and in a new TikTok video, she reminisced about the fun idea.

“When I was younger, my parents used to do something called a room party where essentially if your room got chosen, we would have a party in your room,” she explained.

“We would have dinner on a picnic rug in your room. We'd get to play whatever games you like to play. But here's the thing, you never knew if your room was gonna be chosen or not. And it was like the best thing ever.”

She recalls room parties being a different kind of way that her family participated in “family nights,” typically reserved for living rooms or family rooms. Koumakis continued, elaborating on why room parties were so special for her growing up.

“We used to do heaps of family nights ... and this was the best thing ever. We honestly loved it so much, and you so badly wanted your room to be picked. Because it like it felt like an honor for you to have everyone in your house, in your room.”

One of the most exciting parts of a room party was the surprise element, according to Koumakis.

“So what mom would do, is she would all have us go to bed really early and then she would come in and get you. If she came and got you, you knew that obviously your room wasn't chosen. So you'd walk behind her, then she'd go to the next person's room, grab them the next person's room and then finally the fourth person was the last person. And then we'd knock on the door and we'd all go and go, ‘Surprise!’” she recalls before noting that party poppers and decorations were included alongside a fun dinner.

After her video went viral, several TikTok users commented with their own thoughts on “room parties.”

“Your mum is the magic, how beautiful ❤️,” one user wrote.

Another noted, “oh wow. that’s actually tugging on the heart strings. I can not imagine anything like this. you guys are RICH.”

Others, probably parents themselves, questioned the ulterior motives of the OP’s parents.

“A good way to make sure everyone's room was clean too hahaha,” one user wrote.

The OP replied, “Omg maybe that’s the reason why they did it hahahah”

Another wrote, “😂 I feel like there is definitely a hidden agenda going on here that only the parents knew about.”

“either it was a way to keep your rooms clean or mum and dad wanted alone time 🤣,” another said.

Whether this was a way for her parents to get some peace and clean bedrooms or they really were just trying to create some fun, core memories for their kids, room parties are definitely being added to my parenting bucket list!