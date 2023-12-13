This Mom Advises People Everywhere To Avoid Having Winter Babies

As someone born in early February, I definitely don’t feel any sort of competition with Christmas when it comes to presents, celebrations, etc. However, I do take up issue with Valentine’s Day. My husband and I don’t even celebrate (Yes, I know it’s a made up holiday) because it’s just so close to my actual birthday, and I’d much rather receive a gift and a nice dinner for my trips around the sun as opposed to a Hallmark holiday.

As I’ve gotten older, I’m thankful to have my birthday in February because I get horrible post-holiday blues, like, January is 100 days long and it’s so cold and dark outside all the time. I should really invest in one of those indoor UV lights or something.

But one mom is vehemently against having babies in the winter, and it’s all based off personal experience.

“Shout out to all the parents whose children's birthdays land in the months of November, December, January, and I'm gonna go into February because I got two in that month,” TikTok content creator, Sarah, begins.

For kids who have birthdays close to Christmas, Sarah empathizes with the present fiascos that often occur.

“If it's before or during Christmas, you have to have a Christmas birthday pile of gifts over here and then a Christmas present pile of gifts over here, and you don't want to oversell yourself on one kind of gift theme,” she says.

For those who have birthdays post-Christmas season, the winter still sucks for birthdays, according to the OP.

She continues, “It's always cold. So, you have to have indoor parties. There are no pool parties or outside summer barbecues. We're inside because of the frigid cold temperatures at some random jumping place. It's a very financially unstable time for all of us.”

“I had my last baby on Thanksgiving. The hospital food was terrible. Zero stars. If you want to have fun summer birthday parties, don't be getting jiggy with it in June. Sincerely, a parent of all winter babies.”

The comment section on Sarah’s video did not disappoint with so many TikTok users agreeing with her hot take on winter babies.

“STAY ON YOUR BIRTH CONTROL IN THE SPRING. - Sincerely, a January baby mom x2. 😭,” one user wrote.

The OP replied, “😂😂 The PSA we wish we’d had.”

“I'm a Dec baby. Don't get me started on the 2-in-1 gifts with Xmas paper and cards 😑 Or no one having time for you,” another said.

One user commented, “Struggling over here with a January 7th birthday! It's the desperate pleas to plan her birthday party that are killing me!”

One mom resonated with Sarah’s points and said, “THIS. I have to fork over money to rent a place out for an HOUR to ensure everyone has a place to park. 😭”

“For kids, you could try half birthdays with their friends to have summer parties,” another suggested.

If you’re reading this right now, 9 months pregnant and expecting a new bundle of joy any day now. Don’t fret! There are definitely ways to make a kid’s Christmas birthday special like making sure that their birthday party has zero Christmas decor in it. Go all out with unicorns or their favorite sports team and leave the Christmas wrapping paper, boughs and holly at home.

If you’re not in the mood to take down all your Christmas decor, set up an entirely different Birthday Tree, with rainbow garland and cupcake ornaments just for your winter baby to open presents under.

Also — and this should be completely obvious to all winter baby parents — never, ever combine gifts!