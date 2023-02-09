While it is very true that Valentine’s Day is typically thought of as a romantic holiday and meant to give couples some quality time together, that’s not always what ends up happening — particularly if you are a couple who has little kiddos to take care of. However, that doesn’t mean that the holiday should be ignored. Instead, you can turn the day into a family affair because there are actually a lot of great Valentine’s Day movies to watch with your kids that won’t leave either party blushing or burying their heads in the couch from embarrassment.

Yes, believe it or not, children are not all that invested in their parents’ love lives. In fact, most kids (this writer included) would rather eat a bowl full of Brussels sprouts than think for one second about their parents being all lovey-dovey with each other. (Parents? In love? Gross!) The reality is that Valentine’s Day can sometimes get lost in the shuffle of everyday life, especially if it lands on a weekday with no babysitting options in sight.

While there are definitely some movies out there that are not meant for parents and kids to see together (American Pie comes to mind), there are also a ton of great picks out there that are totally suitable for the entire family while still allowing you to partake in the Valentine’s Day spirit of things. Rom-coms, for example, are known for finding that happy medium — by the time the end credits start rolling, everyone can still look each other in the eye.

So without further ado, follow cupid’s arrow to the family-friendly options below.

Valentine’s Day Movies Tame Enough for the Whole Fam

1. Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Although this Disney live-action adaptation starts with a Christmas present, it couldn’t be more fitting for Valentine’s Day — is there any scene more quintessentially romantic than Lady and Tramp sharing spaghetti? Nah. Kids will get a kick out of seeing dogs talk, while you can enjoy a classic animated tale you watched growing up.

2. Addams Family Values (1993)

Again, don’t be deterred by the fact that this sequel takes place around another holiday (remember the disastrous Thanksgiving play at the kids’ camp?). If your family is less lovey-dovey and more “Valentine’s is a commercial ploy,” this dark and twisty pick is for you. While things don’t turn out very well for Uncle Fester and new love Debbie, Morticia and Gomez are as swoon-worthy as ever.

3. Enchanted (2013)

Fairytales and romance have always gone hand-in-hand. And while some classics tend to perpetuate a bygone era of sexism and patriarchal undertones, Enchanted proved to bring a refreshing spin to the “damsel in distress” persona. Giselle (Amy Adams) may have started out the story by yearning for a stereotypical prince-like figure, but in the end she discovers that a happily ever after can come in many forms and is definitely worth fighting (and singing) for.

4. Trolls (2016)

It doesn’t get much cuter than the unexpected love that blooms between trolls Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake). Kids won’t be able to get enough of the bright colors, upbeat message, and amazing (!!) soundtrack. And, well, you’ll think it’s pretty sweet, too.

5. Gnomeo and Juliet (2011)

File this 2011 film under “criminally underrated.” It takes what is arguably one of the most iconic love stories and makes it family-friendly by swapping people with gnomes. It’s super funny and clever, and is another animated movie that happens to have an incredible soundtrack.

A Few More:

Ever After (1998) Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1997) Rio (2011) The Parent Trap (1998) Wall-E (2008) The Swan Princess (1994) Ella Enchanted (2004) The Prince and Me (2004) Shrek (2001) The Sound of Music (1965) A Cinderella Story (2004) Ugly Dolls (2019) Thumbelina (1994) Tuck Everlasting (2002) Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown (1975) The Princess and the Frog (2009) Beauty & the Beast (1991) Tangled (2010) My Girl (1991) Penelope (2008)

Valentine’s Day Movies to Watch With Older Kids

1. The Wedding Singer (1989)

Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler) loves his job as a wedding singer — that is, until he finds himself left at the altar. And while his luck in love seems to turn around when he meets Julia Sullivan (Drew Barrymore), their chemistry is made complicated due to one small caveat: she’s engaged to another man. You can probably predict which guy ultimately wins her heart, but, hey, you aren’t watching for suspenseful plot twists. You’re here for the romance and amazing ‘80s soundtrack — not to mention the barrel of laughs you’ll experience along the way.

2. Love, Simon (2018)

Navigating the treacherous waters of teen love can be extremely stressful, but this proves to be especially true for Simon Spier (Nick Robinson), a 17-year-old who struggles with coming out to his family and friends. There are arguably a lot of great coming-of-age films out there, but very few of them touch upon the emotional journey so many young gay teens go through, which makes this so impactful. Not only is it an enjoyable film, but it’s a great source of representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (2022)

Save this one for the teens in your house! Based on the novel by Jennifer E. Smith, Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between follows a high school couple who makes a breakup pact. Although Adian and Claire’s relationship is told through the lens of ending, it’s still romantic — and a great reminder to young people venturing out into the world that just because a love story ends doesn’t mean it wasn’t filled with love.

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

Looking for something guaranteed to hold your kid’s attention? As you wish! There’s nothing like an epic quest in the name of true love to keep you glued to your seat. Starring Cary Elwes as Westley and Robin Wright as Buttercup, this film is a great mixture of adventure and romance, providing everything needed for a fun-filled family night in.

5. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

If, by some chance, you and your tweens or teens haven’t watched this coming-of-age movie about Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life, what are you waiting for? Based on the popular YA novel by Jenny Han, the film made audiences everywhere realize what an absolute treasure Lana Condor is. In it, her character must deal with the aftermath when secret love letters she’s written to all of her crushes get mysteriously mailed out.

A Few More:

Little Women (2019) Love and Basketball (2000) Valentine’s Day (2010) He’s All That (2021) How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) 13 Going on 30 (2004) Love Don’t Cost A Thing (2003) 50 First Dates (2004) Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008) Crush (2022) Crazy Rich Asians (2018) The Notebook (2004) The Proposal (2009) Never Been Kissed (1999) The Kissing Booth (2018) Hitch (2005) Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging (2008) Love, Rosie (2014) Clueless (1995)

There you have it — lots to choose from, and proof that family Valentine’s Day movie marathons might be the sweetest way to spend this heart-shaped holiday.