A Woman Was Mom-Shamed For Letting Her Three-Year-Old Get Her Ears Pierced

Let’s just get this out of the way right now: every parent can do what they think works for their own children and their own family! That applies to schooling choices, where you live, what you eat, and allowing kids to get their ears pierced.

One mom posted an emotional TikTok, venting about her experience after being shamed for letting her 3-year-old daughter get her ears pierced at Claire’s, a popular accessories and knick-knack store in most malls.

The mom, Hannah Odend’hal, recently shared a video on TikTok of her crying in her car after the events that unfolded at Claire’s. She revealed that while she was at the store getting her toddler's ears pierced, her daughter briefly cried from the pain, and another woman thought that was the perfect opportunity to insert her awful opinion.

“Just got told that I’m a disgusting mother and that they hope that somebody holds me down and does painful, awful things to me because I had Lennox’s ears pierced,” Odend’hal said clearly distraught.

“This woman literally walks up to me in the middle of everybody at Claire’s and told me that I’m a disgusting excuse for a mother and that she really hopes that somebody holds me down and does painful awful things to me like I just did to my daughter and that I just taught her that anybody can do those things to her.”

Odend’hal was left speechless.

“I don't even know what to say. So, to the lady that said that: my daughter thinks I'm a great mother. What you didn't see is that she asked for those earrings for weeks and she was smiling afterwards,” she continued before thanking those in the store that came to her aid after the uncomfortable encounter.

“So, you're a disgusting excuse for a human and the world needs less people like you in it. And to all the people over there that treated me and my daughter like gold after that, it encouraged me. We need more people like them in the world because stop shaming people because they don't agree with you. Stop shaming people, people. That was so wrong and not needed.”

The comments on her video were mixed, though not one comment uttered the visceral take that the stranger at the mall did.

“I got fired from Claire’s when I was 19 because I wouldn’t pierce little ones ears if they had to be restrained. I just couldn’t do it 😫” one user noted.

“I had my daughters ears pierced at 6 months don't listen to people,” another said.

Another noted, “Personally I don’t agree with it. But that hardly makes you a bad mother. Keep doing great. God bless”

“I personally waited until my daughter could tell me she wanted them pierced. She was 5 and did amazing. I never understood why parents pierce a baby’s ears. It’s their little body, let them decide,” another noted.

“I wouldn't go so far as to say you're a bad mom, but going to a professional piercer is definitely the way to go. Keep your head up, this too shall pass. love to you and your daughter,” another said.

“I, as a mom, got myself together and taught my daughter a lesson from this experience,” she wrote in her first video. “Words are powerful and can really hurt people! Stop shaming people for living life differently than you!”

In a follow-up video, Odend’hal offered additional context to the situation, explaining that this occurred back in Easter, and she’s since had time to process and heal from being “mom-shamed.”

Despite moving past the uncomfortable situation, she shared the video so others could understand how hurtful words can be, especially when they don’t know the person or the full context of a situation.

Odend’hal said she was against piercing her daughters’ ears as babies, preferring to wait until they asked for it themselves. She reiterated that her daughter, Lennox, profusely expressed a desire to pierce her ears at three years old.

The situation began while encountering a piercing pagoda at Five Below. Lennox begged to get a piercing, but the pagoda had a minimum age restriction of five years old. Odend’hal left the store with her daughter “kicking and screaming” because of how much she wanted the piercing.

A few weeks later, Odend’hal took her daughters to the mall to see the Easter bunny. While they were at the food court, Lennox noticed a child getting their ears pierced at Claire’s, rekindling her desire for the piercing. Odend’hal took her inside to watch, and despite observing the kids cry from the pain, Lennox bravely asserted that she would not cry, but we all know how that usually turns out.

Odend’hal added, responding to many comments that suggested this, that she did try scheduling the piercing at a more credible location, like a tattoo parlor, but all three places she called required a minimum age of six years old.

Claire’s did not have an age restriction for piercings, so Odend’hal decided let her get the piercing, and shocker, she cried.

In another turn of events, she revealed that around six weeks after the piercing, Lennox decided she didn’t want the earrings anymore and took them out. Kids are gonna be kids!