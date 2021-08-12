Love Carbs And Cheese? Try The TikTok Baked Spaghetti For Dinner This Weekend

Courtesy of Katie Bingham-Smith

I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like carbs and cheese. If you do, they are probably lying because carbs and cheese solve so many problems: PMS cravings, pregnancy cravings, breakup cravings, comfort food cravings. Need I go on?

Now that fall is around the corner, it’s time to find some new recipes that make you feel all the warm tingles while the scent makes its way through your home. However, we want these recipes to be easy, right?

TikTok seems to be the place to be right now when it comes to all things — especially food. There have been some innovative recipes to say the least, and the best part is, if I say I found the recipe on TikTok my kids already like it 75 percent better than they would if they saw me open up “The Joy Of Cooking” and spend an entire day on a recipe.

When my daughter sent me this baked spaghetti recipe we couldn’t wait to try it. She loves her pasta as much as I do, and I loved the fact this dish could be thrown together in no time and you don’t need to cook the pasta separately and drain it. Less dishes and steps equals less time and mess.

All you need for this one is some pasta (we used regular spaghetti), sauce, onion, olive oil, Italian seasoning, and mozzarella cheese.

After collecting these ingredients at the store I loved the fact it was easy on the wallet and would feed my family of four for a few nights. I decided to pick up some ground turkey which could be mixed in with it. Some of my kids like meat in their pasta dishes and some don’t so this was the easiest way to go about it without any complaints.

You simply break the spaghetti in half, throw in a jar of sauce, then add the chopped onion, seasonings, olive oil, then cover with water (this will depend on the dish you are cooking your baked spaghetti in, I used about three cups.)

We didn’t add the onion since it’s not a favorite in our house. This recipe is so versatile, though, and I think you could add all kinds of veggies if you wanted to spice it up– green peppers, zucchini, or mushrooms would all be fantastic.

I baked mine at 350 degrees for about twenty minutes, gave it a good stir, then baked it for 20 minutes more. After testing, the pasta seemed to be perfect so I topped it with a bag of mozzarella cheese and baked until nice and bubbly. We love topping it with grated parmesan cheese and were able to use some freshly chopped herbs thanks to the herb garden I planted this spring (then forgot about).

This really is an easy version of a simple lasagna, and made our house smell like an Italian restaurant.

We all really liked it and will definitely be making it again, especially since I almost always have all the ingredients on hand; however, my daughter said it wasn’t life-changing like the TikTok Baked Feta Pasta was. It was a close second though and really, you can’t find an easier dish to make.

If you are craving some quick, cheesy deliciousness and something that you can scoop up with your favorite garlic bread, this needs to be added to your list.

It would also make the perfect side dish if you are famous for chicken, veal, or eggplant parmesan.

Next time I make it I’m going to make a big batch of meatballs and I also want to try it with some chicken to mix it up.

If you ask me, this is so much easier than making pasta and heating the sauce along with whatever topping you like on your pasta. And the cleanup took a few seconds — by that I mean I covered the dish with foil and stuck it in the fridge.

I made it a few nights ago and a few minutes after I went to bed, I heard my oldest son go down and heat some more up for his nightly snack, which makes me happy because he usually dips into the cereal and ice cream.

Make this pasta the next time you want to impress your family, or yourself. Just don’t let on how easy it was, and act really exhausted so they don’t give you as much lip about cleaning up the dinner mess.