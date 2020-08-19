Pink Celebrates Her ‘Thunder Thighs’ In New Instagram Post

Pink/Instagram

Pink demonstrates exactly how to be kinder to ourselves and our bodies in her latest Instagram post

Because women spend a disproportionate amount of time focusing on our bodies, particularly what we perceive to be “flaws,” anytime we can reprogram or reroute our way of thinking to embrace our bodies is very much welcomed. This is why Pink‘s latest Instagram post hits home for so many of us who struggle with body positivity and self-acceptance.

In an image fit for the cover of Olympic-Worthy Badass Beauty Magazine (which should be a thing, tbh), Pink shares a shot of herself surfing, looking like a true queen in every (modern) sense of the word. “I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs,” she wrote in the caption. “It’s cause he knew I’d use them.”

Honestly, YES. YES YES YES. Do we describe men’s thighs as “thunderous?” And what exactly makes an upper leg reminiscent of the sound of the expansion of air surrounding a lightning bolt? Is it because for a majority of people, our thighs rub together? Can’t say I’ve ever been deafened by the sound of my own, but sure, let’s keep up the sexist body tropes for patriarchal posterity.

Regardless, it’s amazing when people reclaim words or phrases this way. This isn’t the first time Pink has shared a body-positive message (and not those “Instagram vs. Reality” faux body-positive images where the only difference is like, one roll or dimple depending on the manipulation of an influencer’s pose).

After she gave birth to her youngest child, Jameson, she took to Instagram to showcase her “body after baby.” But not in the way that is typical of celebrities in tabloids.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3″? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese,” she wrote at the time. That was three years ago. So much has shifted in our perception surrounding “post-baby bodies.” Perhaps she’d be even kinder to herself about her goals and what constitutes “obese.” Because we all know, the BMI ain’t it.

Regardless, Pink has always been at the forefront of famous people who use their platform to focus on what’s most important: family, friends, living your life on your terms, and, of course, taking the pandemic seriously.