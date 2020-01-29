Popeyes Launches Clothing Line Inspired By Beyoncé’s Ivy Park

Popeyes Chicken/Twitter

Popeyes spicy chicken sandwich keeps selling out — think its new clothing line will do the same?

Welp, they’ve gone and done it. Popeyes, purveyors of fried chicken, have launched their very own merch collection inspired by, uh, their own uniforms. Although, TBH, it’s a bit more involved than that. And by more involved, we mean it involves Beyoncé. Wondering what one has to do with the other? Sit tight. Let us run this back for you.

In December 2019, Beyoncé offered a first look at her new Ivy Park x Adidas athleisure line. Interestingly, it didn’t take long for Twitter to point out that pieces from the collaboration looked familiar. And with the official release (and prompt selling out) of Bey’s line last week, a lot has been made of the collection’s resemblance to the burgundy-and-orange uniforms worn by Popeyes employees.

So, instead of ignoring the comparisons, Popeyes obviously decided to lean on in. On Wednesday, the chain released “That Look From Popeyes” — a 10-item athleisure collection. “Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it,” the franchise tweeted.

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

“Popeyes is offering fashion seekers who missed the boat the first time a chance to score something nearly identical,” the company explained in a statement Wednesday. “Enter a fast food fashion collection that features some of the brand’s most iconic maroon and orange uniform designs.”

Here’s the thing: We don’t hate it. In fact, when you consider a few key facts, it’s kind of impossible not to stan. For starters, let it be said that Beyoncé herself has gone on record to proclaim her devout appreciation to the chicken chain. In 2018, that even led to her receiving a lifetime gift card from Popeyes to eat there whenever she wants (she told Oprah she’s never used it because she’s too embarrassed).

But also, and more importantly, the limited-time line features real Popeyes employees and is donating all proceeds to The Popeyes Foundation — a charitable offshoot that helps to “strengthen our communities with food and support in times of need.”

Also. I hope we never stop talking about Popeyes Marketing team. THIS IS AMAZING. They did their own version of Ivy Park merch. https://t.co/7WAsJOLeOu pic.twitter.com/akGn6Mjo3j — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) January 29, 2020

And, finally, there’s something to be said about scoring on-trend pieces at a bargain price. Popeyes’ shop includes hooded jackets, crewnecks, visors, hats, half-zips and more. The most expensive piece, a hooded jacket, pegs out the line’s price spectrum at only $40.

You better hurry, though! Much like the chain’s spicy chicken sandwich, That Look From Popeyes may be hard to get your hands on. The Popeyes uniform khaki cap and crewneck t-shirt have both already sold out.