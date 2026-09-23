There’s so much to love about classic romantic comedies, from the characters’ wardrobes and iconic dresses to their apartments, small towns, and even their pets (Bruiser Woods, we love you). Of course, among the most memorable parts of any good rom-com are the characters’ names themselves. While the women’s names usually skew spunky and offbeat in one way or another, the men’s names tend to fall on the classic side of things.

Whether they’re inspired by our favorite movies and series or just sound like they might belong in them too, these are our favorite baby names that sound like rom-com protagonists. Because yes, it’s OK to want your baby to live a charming life in a small town where they have ongoing tension with the hot bakery owner. (Who doesn’t want that?)

Andie

Gender neutral names pop up a lot in rom-coms, likely because they are a little out of the ordinary and help draw attention to the main character. Andie is such a cute nickname for Andrea, and of course pays tribute to both Andie Anderson (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days) and Andy Sachs (The Devil Wears Prada).

Harry

Yes, as in When Harry Met Sally. This is a great example of a traditional, timeless boy name from a romantic comedy, and it has a British sensibility too thanks to its association with Prince Harry.

Noah

Allie and Noah’s love story in The Notebook is impossible to forget, and while it leans far more into the rom than the com, it still belongs in this list. Noah has a soft, airy sound that just feels more grounded than modern boys’ names (sorry, Gage and Jayden). It means “rest,” “repose,” or “comfort,” which is such a sweet meaning to give to a little boy you hope will make the world a calmer, safer place.

Ramona

The show Sterling Point does not get enough love, particularly when it comes to the names of its characters. Annie and Ellis, Oona, and yes, Ramona. This girl’s name dates back centuries but isn’t super common, so it hits that special combination of recognizable but fresh. Plus, doesn’t it just sound artsy? You know Ramona junk journals in her spare time and just signed up for a stained glass workshop.

More Baby Names That Sound Like Rom-Com Protagonists

Some are pulled straight from actual movies, while others sound romantic comedy-ready.

Baxter: “baker”

Conrad: “brave counsel”

Drew: “wise”

Dylan: “son of the sea”

Eric: “ever-powerful”

Fletcher: “arrow maker”

George: “farmer”

Hugh: “understanding,” “bright mind”

Jane: “God is gracious”

Joe: “God will increase”

Joss: “luck” or “fate”

Jude: “praised”

Kat: “clean” or “pure”

Lucy: “light”

Maude: “mighty in battle”

Peter: “rock” or “stone”

Poppy: as in the bright red flower

Quinn: “wise”

Remi: “oarsman”

Riley: “courageous”

Rory: “red”

Sally: “princess”

Sam: “God has heard”

Simon: “listening”

Spencer: “steward”

Summer: as in the hot, sunny season of the year

Todd: “fox”

Violet: as in the blue-purple flower of the same name

Vivian: “full of life”

Winnie: “gentle friend”

Do any of these baby names sound like the right fit for your family’s new main character?