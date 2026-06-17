33 Brunch-Coded Baby Names That Belong On A Reservation List

Some baby names feel like they belong in a beach town, or maybe traipsing through a national park. Some sound destined for an artsy life, burying their noses in books. The point is, some baby names just have a vibe — and brunch-coded is definitely one that we can get behind.

But what even is a brunch-coded baby name? They're names that have that certain pre-noon, eat-life je ne sais quoi. They feel old-fashioned, but not like they're trying too hard. They're sophisticated, yet still approachable. They're precious, but also precocious. They sound like they should come with a tiny linen napkin, neatly folded and placed in the lap of a well-mannered child asking for a bite of your eggs benedict, please.

These brunch-coded names belong to children who will grow up to appreciate the simplicity in a centerpiece of fresh flowers, bask in the comfort of sun-drenched patios, and live for a meal that starts in the morning and stretches lazily into midday.

Clementine This citrusy name makes me think of bright orange slices floating in a pitcher of something sweet and refreshing. It’s a little old-timey and irrefutably charming — I mean, nobody will ever be mad at a Clementine. It’s just not possible.

Olive Another food name, this one has a bit more bite. Sure, it’s as sweet as it can be, but Olive is also slightly salty. She’ll steal food off your plate, and you’ll let her. She is unbothered and cool.

Arlo An old English name meaning “fortified hill,” Arlo is just that guy. He wears flannel and has a record player and is cool in a way that doesn’t feel contrived.

Twyla If you loved Schitt’s Creek, that’s probably the first thing you’ll think of when you hear this name. That Twyla held down the Café Tropical diner and loved to experiment with smoothie flavors. Meaning “twilight,” this distinctive name is for the girl who shows up in oversized vintage sunglasses and orders an iced lavender latte.

Poppy Poppy is pure early-morning-light energy in name-form. She’s bright and cheerful (the name literally means “red flower”), the finder of the best patio seats, the one with the laugh that makes strangers at the next table over smile.

Theo With a name that means “bold people,” it’s no wonder Theos are the life of the party. He could be two and he’d still be the most charming person at the table — he’ll say “thank you” to the server unprompted and ruin you for all other children.

Eloise We all know the story of little Eloise who lived at the Plaza, right? That’s the persona your Eloise will inhabit: poised, an aptitude for the dramatic, lives for pastries, and romanticizes the seat closest to the window. This name might mean “famous warrior,” but make no mistake: her charm is her sword.

Hazel A color name and a food name, Hazel is inherently cozy and familiar. She grows up to be the friend who’s a little bit nutty, too, in the best possible way. She’s the one planning the brunch dates, and then forever texting “running five min behind, my bad!”

Hugo Hugo means “mind,” “intellect,” “soul,” and “heart.” And, honestly, what more could you want for your son than for him to have that constellation of traits? Hugo is the friend who says, “C’mon, just one more” at 1 p.m., and everyone agrees, just to be in his orbit a little longer. A genuine delight.

Juniper The primary ingredient in many a brunch cocktail, Juniper as a name comes across as botanical and a little woodsy. Think of it as outdoorsy-bougie… like a hike through an evergreen forest that ends at a cute cafe for a spritz by noon.

Margot A classic name of French origin, Margot means “pearl” and is a diminutive form of Marguerite. So, all around, elegant in an effortless way. She’s the kind of girl who refuses to pursue trends, is impossible to fluster, and will always order something that isn’t on the menu… but they make it for her anyway.

August If you’re looking for a name that feels like brunch but also brings perpetual golden-hour energy, let us put you onto August. This gender-neutral name, which means “great” or “exalted,” feels welcoming and unhurried. He's never going to be the person at the table in a rush to ask for the check.

Beatrix This Latin name means “voyager,” but its connotations feel decidedly homey — think Beatrix Potter and bunnies and a sweet little vegetable garden. It’s a bookish name that seems destined for a life filled with finger foods and tea service.

Willa Another name with bookish roots (thanks to Pulitzer Prize-winning author Willa Cather), this one means “resolute protection.” And that feels right for our Willa girls, doesn’t it? They’re the friend who saves you a seat at the table and orders a carafe of something for the table to share.

Miles You’ve probably never met a Miles you didn’t like! This name, which means “merciful,” is low-key and a little jazzy. He’s the guy everyone goes to when they want to find the best new brunch spot. At backyard brunches, he picks the playlist… and it’s always perfect.

Maeve This gorgeous Irish name means “she who intoxicates,” and you can’t get much more brunch-coded than that. Maeve is going to order the table a round of something, and whatever it is, you’re going ot enjoy it.

Phoebe The name Phoebe means “bright” and “radiant,” and that’s precisely what she is: sunshine in human form. She’s got that bottomless-mimosa energy, the friend who you could listen to tell stories morning, noon, and night.

Benedict Where other names on this list are a wink and a nod to brunch, Benedict is brunch. There’s no metaphor here — it’s a tribute to our literal favorite item on the menu. So, yeah, the name Benedict is a little extra but in the best way. It means “blessed,” and aren’t we all when we’re staring down at a plate of English muffins and perfectly poached eggs floating in hollandaise?

Wren Small and soft-spoken, Wren is the friend you didn’t know you needed until she was there, perched in your life like a graceful bird on a tree branch. She doesn’t need to be loud or showy; she’s perfectly content nesting in a back booth with a good book.

Blanche We would never pass up the opportunity to pay homage to the best and baudiest Golden Girl of the bunch! While this name means “white” and “pure,” we all know our gal wasn’t… and we loved her for it. Blanche is vintage glamour, morning cocktails, endless theatrics, and a wicked sense of humor. And you know she’s all up in everyone’s business, but nobody seems to mind.

Julius This name means “dedicated to Jove,” and that doesn’t really say much. But for those in the know, it immediately transports us to a time and place where we were sipping a frothy orange drink in all its citrusy sweet goodness. Julius is equal parts Roman emperor and freshly squeezed OJ, and somehow that feels like the ideal brunch energy.

More Brunch-Coded Baby Names Soleil — “sun”

Jude — “praised”

Rosemary — “dew of the sea”

Linus — “flaxen-haired”

Remy — “oarsman”

Oliver — “olive tree”

Madeleine — “one that evokes a memory”

Graham — “gravel area”

Mabel — “lovable”

Oscar — “champion warrior”

Gemma — “jewel”

Silas — “forest”

Which brunchy name of the bunch appeals to you?