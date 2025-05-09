26 Meaningful Baby Boy Names For Your Little Blessing

When you’re choosing a name for your baby, it’s easy to get mired in all the trends. Maybe you want a spunky Western name, or a cool kid name, or something earthy and natural. But it’s OK if you want a little more meaning behind your baby’s name, as opposed to just vibes. These meaningful baby boy names all have special origins and definitions, and you’ll love thinking about which virtues you hope your child has and what you wish for their future while considering name options.

1. Aiden

This name is derived from the old Irish moniker Aodhán, which means “little fire.” It’s a name that signifies strength and gumption without literally meaning “strong,” “warrior,” or anything super literally. You could also opt for the spelling Aidan.

2. Ajani

Ajani is such a beautiful-sounding African name, and the meaning is just as lovely: “He who wins the struggle.”

3. Asa

Asa is a gender-neutral name, though I think it’s typically used more for boys than girls in the U.S. It has Hebrew origins and means “healer” or “doctor.” If you want your little guy to grow up and contribute to the well-being of those around him, this is a meaningful baby name choice.

4. Asher

Another standout name with Hebrew roots, this name refers more literally to the ash tree. That said, it also means “happy” and “blessed” — and what more could you want for your new baby’s life?

5. Atlas

This Greek name has come to mean “enduring,” which sets your son up for a life where he can withstand any trial. It’s a direct result of the myth of Atlas, who holds up the world on his shoulders and never tires.

6. Caleb

Caleb means whole-hearted, which I think makes it one of the sweetest meaningful baby boy names on this list. Any child who gives everything their full effort and intention is going to go far and truly get the most out of their life.

7. Conrad

This German name means “brave counselor,” implying not only that Conrad is wise enough to give advice, but daring enough to follow that wisdom even when it’s down the path less traveled.

8. Dante

Similar to Atlas, this name is derived from the Latin word duras, meaning “steadfast” or “enduring.” It obviously also has literary ties to Dante’s Inferno, for you literature buffs.

9. Declan

This popular Irish boy name means “full of goodness.” I’m not sure what more you could want from a meaningful baby boy name — this one covers all your bases, you know?

10. Ellis

Ellis means “kind” and “benevolent,” and the soft sounds of the name really do feel sweet and gentle like its meaning.

11. Ethan

This name will never not make me think of Ethan Craft from Lizzie McGuire, but is that such a bad association? I think not. Anyway, it also means “enduring,” “strong,” and “long-lived.”

12. Evander

If I were going based purely on meaning, I might choose Evander for my son. It means, simply, “good man.” It kind of encompasses everything you could want, and also sounds soft yet strong.

13. Felix

Felix is a Latin word that means “happy” or “lucky” — perfect for the smiley baby boy who lights up a room already.

14. Hector

This Greek name means “steadfast,” which I love. It feels like the ideal meaning: being strong in the face of life’s challenges, without being a name that’s like, “hot-blooded warrior for the ages” or anything crazy for a baby.

15. Hugh

Perfect for one-syllable name lovers, Hugh means “mind” or “intellect.” It signals to your son that his inner world is important and worth cultivating.

16. Idris

“Studious.” “Smart.” “Fiery leader.” Yep, that’s Idris. If you want your son to be a force to be reckoned with who has the smarts to back it up, this is a solid name option.

17. Jabari

This Swahili and Arabic name is seriously beautiful to the ear. It means “brave,” “almighty,” and “fearless.”

18. Julian

This Greek and Roman name means “young at heart” and “youthful.” It’s a sweet way to help your child remember to see things with kid eyes their whole life through.

19. Kendrick

Kendrick has ties to the Welsh, Gaelic, and Irish languages, and means “bold power” or “chief hero.” These meanings are a bit more typically masculine, and obviously bring Kendrick Lamar to mind.

20. Koa

The name Kai has been gaining popularity quickly in recent years, but Koa might be the new Kai. It means “brave, valiant one.”

21. Lennon

Of course this name immediately brings John Lennon to mind and will stand out to music lovers. That said, it actually means “sweetheart” or “blackbird,” so it’s both a delicate and natural name and an ode to one of the greatest musicians in history.

22. Sebastian

This name means “venerable” or “revered,” making it a very respectable choice that your son can wear proudly as an adult.

23. Theo

This Greek name means “God’s gift,” a perfect moniker for a little baby you’ve waited and prayed for. It could be a standalone name or a nickname for Theodore, which is so sweet and classic.

24. William

Though Liam is gaining popularity in the United States, the traditional name William is starting to make its own comeback. You could name your little boy William and call him Liam for short, both channeling the powerful meaning of “protection.”

25. Xander

Also spelled Zander, this name is a diminutive (shortened version) of Alexander. It means “defender of humankind.” I love this name for families who want their little ones to grow up and look out for their fellow humans, no matter what they look like or who they love.

26. Zayn

This Arabic name means “beauty” or “grace.” These definitions are far more common in girls’ names, but Zayn is a gorgeous example of how well boys can wear them, too.

Do any of these names jump out at you? We hope you find the most perfect meaningful baby boy name for your new “little fire,” “dear one,” or “gift from God.”