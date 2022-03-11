People often refer to babies as a "ray of sunshine," and it's not hard to understand why. The first time your baby smiles at you, when they toddle toward you with their dimpled hands outstretched, when they say their first word (especially if it's "mama") — it all feels like sunshine on your face. OK, maybe not all the time. Admittedly, babies sometimes feel more like little storms of tempers and tears. But they bring so much joy and warmth into our lives that the expression "ray of sunshine" still wins out. When you're trying to come up with a name for your little one, you might want to capture that feel-good, sunny essence. And an easy way to do so is by choosing a name that means gold.

When you consider the definitions for the word gold, this naming inspiration makes even more sense. Merriam-Webster defines gold as a "precious" metal that occurs naturally in "pure form." It also describes gold as "something valued as the finest of its kind." Sounds like babies! If you feel the same, this list of baby names that mean gold might just hold a brilliant moniker for your very own ray of sunshine.

01 Aurelie If this name sounds familiar, it's probably because most of us are familiar with the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, who was best known for his philosophies on stoicism. Aurelie is a female, French version of his surname that translates to "golden."

02 Blaine The anglicized version of the Scottish-Gaelic name Bláan, Blaine (or Blane) is a unisex name meaning "yellow" or "gold." It boasts a fascinating backstory, too. A 6th-century Scottish saint named Saint Bláan is rumored to have miraculously brought a dead boy back to life.

03 Cressida Derived from the Greek name Chryseis — meaning golden — Cressida is a female, English name that was very popular in medieval England. Shakespeare even wrote a play based on the main players of the epic story Troilus and Cressida.

04 Crisanta This girl's name of Spanish and Greek origin means "golden flower" or "chrysanthemum." So pretty! So spring-like!

05 Dior This unisex name means "golden" in French and was made famous by the French design house of the same name founded by Christian Dior.

06 Gilda You guessed it; this name comes from the word gilded, which literally translates to "covered in gold." English in origin, it's probably best recognized as Rita Hayworth's character's name in the 1946 noir film Gilda.

07 Hema Quite popular in Hindu culture, this short but meaningful name is synonymous with Lord Buddha and means "gold" — or "golden son" as it's primarily a name for boys. But we think it's a beautiful name for a boy or girl of any cultural or religious background.

08 Kyon Variants of this boy's name can be found all over the world, including Ireland, England, and throughout Africa. And it traces back to the very beginnings of the Greek mythological god Zeus. Kyon was the “golden dog” that protected baby Zeus on the island of Crete.

09 Laurelin Are you a Lord of the Rings fan? This name's for you! Author J.R.R. Tolkien created it for the anthology series, giving it the meaning "song of gold." You can't get much cooler than that — especially for a daughter born into a musical (or self-professed nerdy) family.

10 Marigold Flower names have long been popular, but Marigold is one you don't hear as often as names like Rose and Lily. Marigolds belong to the sunflower family and are usually yellow and orange in hue — no wonder this English name means "golden flower." If there was ever a flower name that parents should pick more, Marigold is it.

11 Orla You don't see this name much anymore, but it was prevalent in the Middle Ages — in fact, it was the fourth most popular name in 12th century Ireland. Considering it means "golden princess," we'd say it deserves a comeback. Bonus: A student named Orla Quirke appears in the Harry Potter series.

12 Orlando Several meanings for this name exist, but arguably the best is "land of gold." Literary types should love its pedigree — it appears in the poem "Orlando Furioso," Handel's opera "Orlando," and perhaps most famously, Shakespeare's As You Like It. Plus, it's the name of a super-fun city in Florida.

13 Oro If you haven't brushed up on your Spanish lately, this Latin-derived name translates to "gold." Making it even more interesting? It's not a common name and can be spelled in different ways — like Ora, for girls.

14 Paz A gender-neutral name, Paz is a name doubly rich in meaning. Not only does it mean "gold," but it also means "peace." And, well, who wouldn't want more of both of those in their life?

15 Peta If you want to give your kid a badass name, try Peta. This name of Spanish, Greek, and Indigenous American origin means "golden eagle." Golden eagle. So rad. Although this spelling is traditionally feminine, you could use Peeta (yes, like from Hunger Games) if you want something more gender-neutral.

16 Rezart This boy's name used primarily in the Albanian language means "golden ray." It's derived from reze, meaning ray of light, and ar, meaning gold. And it comes with a built-in nickname: Rez.

17 Sonia Originally from the Slavic name Sophia and the Sanskrit name Soniya, the name Sonia in Hindu culture means "gold" and is as popular in Western countries as it is in the East.

18 Sovanna When you finally have your baby in your arms, it'll feel like a dream come true. That's what makes this name so fitting — it means "golden dream."

19 Vanna Let us stop you right in your Wheel of Fortune tracks and inform you that, although admittedly a fitting name for the iconic American TV personality, Vanna is actually of Cambodian origin and means "golden" or "golden colored."

20 Xanthe You hardly ever come across someone with an "X" name, so this one is guaranteed to be a conversation starter. Meaning "golden" or "yellow," it's pronounced zan-thee.

21 Zarin Although this name typically shows up as a surname, it also makes a catchy gender-neutral first name. As you might have guessed, it means "golden."

From Aurelie to Zarin and everything in between, names that mean gold perfectly capture the way babies make you feel: like you’ve got your own little golden ray of sunshine.