57 Cute Pregnancy Announcement Captions That Go Way Beyond "We're Expecting!"
A caption can’t fully capture your joy (and nervousness), but it’s a start.
Upon learning that you're expecting a baby — after the tears of joy and happy dance — you may go into planning overdrive. How could you not, with all of the ways you can celebrate this new addition to your life? There's scheming a way to let your loved ones in on your secret, planning an adorable gender reveal party, and shopping for your Pinterest-worthy nursery. So, when you're ready to tell the world (i.e., Instagram), you'll want to pick the perfect pregnancy announcement caption to reveal your bundle of joy.
For some, a witty caption is the way to go. If that sounds like you, go with the cheeky "we took Netflix and chill a little too seriously." Want something more sentimental? Express your feelings with "the best things in life are worth the wait."
From clever snippets to cutesy rhymes, the pregnancy announcement captions below can accompany any sonogram photo or maternity photoshoot pics you have stored in your camera roll.
- We’ve been keeping a secret… it starts with a “b” and ends with “aby.”
- Currently creating my tiny best friend 🤰
- I like big bumps, and I can not lie.
- My sudden cravings for chocolate-dipped pickles (or any funny combination you’re craving) make sense now.
- We’re promoting ourselves from dog parents to human parents.
- Whoa, baby!
- Mini-me coming in [insert month]!
- Pop the (non-alcoholic) champagne because we’re having a baby!
- Our family is growing by two (baby) feet 👣
- Looking forward to a new tax deduction next year!
- I’m seeing a lot of sleepless nights and baby cuddles in our future…
- They say you’ll never fully be ready… but here we go: Baby coming [insert month and year]!
- We may have taken Netflix and chill a little too seriously 😜
- I now have a new title: Mom.
- I’m trading in my purse for a diaper bag.
- “If you are a mom, you are a superhero, period.” — Rosie Pope… well, time to add superhero to my resume 💥
- Time to spill the beans — we’ve got a baby brewing.
- Every superhero needs a sidekick!
- I’m no baker, but I’ve got a bun in the oven.
- Just when I thought I couldn’t love another human more, I found out I was growing one 💘
- And then there were three!
- We did a thing.
- Our recipe for happiness just needed one more ingredient… *chef’s kiss*
- Bun in the oven. Bake at 98.6°F until [insert due date].
- Roses are red, violets are blue, we’re growing our family of two!
- The best things in life are worth the wait 💖
- “You are the closest I will ever come to magic.” — Suzanne Finnamore
- New roommate moving in [insert due date].
- Baby has entered the chat.
- The one where we have a B.A.B.Y.
- We’re buckling up for our wildest ride yet.
- Have you heard the buzz? Our little honey will be here [insert due date].
- Boarding now for our newest adventure! Destination: Sleepless nights.
- Mom level unlocked.
- I think we’re gonna need a bigger boat 👶👀
- Busy trying to keep my feet up and food down... Baby [insert name] arriving [insert due date]!
- Oops! We did it again.
- Super tired, super hungry, super pregnant.
- A little cutie is on the way!
- There will be a new character in the next chapter of our love story. 👶
- Hold on to your party hats — we’re pregnant!
- More than a food baby.
- Here we grow again!
- Mischief managed.
- Micro brew.
- You’re kicking me, Smalls.
- So... this happened.
- We’re adding one more to adore 🧸
- “We’re the three best friends that anyone could have.” — The Hangover
- And the survey saaaaaaaaaays... PREGNANT!
- You, me, and — finally — three!
- Hold onto your stockings! We’ve got big news.
- Trading silent nights for more joy to our world.
- I have the happiest reason ever for feeling like total crap right now. Yep, I’m pregnant!
- The Bump made me eat it! #PregnantAndHungry
- “You never know how much your parents loved you until you have a child to love.” — Jennifer Hudson… well, we’re about to find out!
- We’re going to be poppin’ bottles in [insert year]. 🍼