Upon learning that you're expecting a baby — after the tears of joy and happy dance — you may go into planning overdrive. How could you not, with all of the ways you can celebrate this new addition to your life? There's scheming a way to let your loved ones in on your secret, planning an adorable gender reveal party, and shopping for your Pinterest-worthy nursery. So, when you're ready to tell the world (i.e., Instagram), you'll want to pick the perfect pregnancy announcement caption to reveal your bundle of joy.

For some, a witty caption is the way to go. If that sounds like you, go with the cheeky "we took Netflix and chill a little too seriously." Want something more sentimental? Express your feelings with "the best things in life are worth the wait."

From clever snippets to cutesy rhymes, the pregnancy announcement captions below can accompany any sonogram photo or maternity photoshoot pics you have stored in your camera roll.