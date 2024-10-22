Blast some Cyndi Lauper and put your thinking cap on: It's time to pick out a totally rad baby name that personifies vintage cool while still being un-bully-able. And where better to pull inspo from the decade that made so many of us? Some of the top picks from that time have managed to maintain their spots in the Top 1000 baby names list, proving they've got as much staying power as a can of super-hold Aqua Net.

If the biggies of the decade like Jessica and Jennifer aren't up your alley, totally fine — there are plenty of other popular names from the '80s that stand the test of time. Here are a few.

Alison (see also: Alyson, Allison) If it’s good enough to be Taylor Swift’s middle name, it’s good enough to be your baby’s first. This name means “noble.”

Whitney Whitney Houston was topping the charts — perhaps her first name should be at the top of yours, too. A gender-neutral name, it means “white island” and comes with the cool nickname “Whit.”

Heather This popular floral name also pays homage to two cultural icons of the ‘80s: Heather Locklear and the cult classic Heathers.

Meg/Megan/Meghan Haven’t heard one of these variations in years? Be the change! A Welsh diminutive of Margaret, this name means “pearl.”

Michelle/Michele The name of the youngest Tanner sister on Full House is also the French feminine form of Michael.

Sarah/Sara The fifth most popular girl’s name of the 1980s doesn’t get the modern-day love it deserves. Of Hebrew origin, Sarah/Sara means “princess.” How cute is that?!

Erin If you want your girl to have the luck of the Irish, you can’t go wrong with this cheerful classic or any variation of it. A first-wave Irish name, Erin means “from the island to the west.”

Shannon Although it was in the top 25 for girl names in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Shannon has fallen out of favor in recent decades. But this classic Irish name — which means “old and wise” — is still full of charm.

Kelly Another Irish name you can’t go wrong with, Kelly means “war” and is gender-neutral.

Kimberly Rooted in medieval English, this name cracked the top 20 in the 1980s. A place name, it interestingly means “Cyneburga’s meadow” or “from the meadow of the royal fortress.”

Laura/Lauren These names aren’t as common as they were in the 1980s, but they have a timeless origin: the laurel tree, which was a sign of victory in ancient Greece.

Madonna Just kidding!

Travis A 1989 baby, Travis Kelce shares a birth year and album with his A-list girlfriend. His French occupational name means “tollgate-keeper.”

Zack Maybe your future Bayside High alum will be a trickster just like Zack Morris. This shortened form of Zachary or Zachariah means “the Lord has remembered.”

Jesse Another Full House classic! Despite his bad-boy exterior, Uncle Jesse had a heart of gold. Who wouldn’t want that for their little one? This gender-neutral name means “God exists.”

Joshua The fourth-most popular boy's name of the 1980s is rooted in Hebrew and means “the Lord is my salvation.”

Scott Even though it means “from Scotland,” your baby doesn’t have to have Scottish heritage to have this moniker, which oozes “cool kid.”

Daniel If all the Daniels you know are older than 30, it’s because this was a huge name in the 1980s. Although, fun fact: This Hebrew name, meaning “God is my judge,” is a top 100 name for girls in Israel.

Jason Coming in at No. 11, this popular name just missed the top 10 of the decade. Of Greek origin, it means “to heal.”

Harrison Movie buffs can give a nod to Harrison Ford, who starred in ‘80s classics like Indiana Jones and Star Wars.

Bryan Singer-songwriter Bryan Adams may have been directly responsible for the uptick in this name during the ‘80s (“I’m findin’ it hard to believe we’re in heaven” 🎶). It means “strong, virtuous, and honorable.”

Ryan Honestly, names ending in “-yan” were all the rage during the Decade of Decadence. This one means “little king.”

Brandon Brandon comes from the Welsh word for “prince” — and everyone knows Prince was the reigning king of the decade.

Robert Business in the front (Robert), party in the back (Rob, Robbie). This versatile name means “bright flame.”

Once we revive these names, what else from the ‘80s should we bring back?