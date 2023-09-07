Scottish Mom Unpacks Free “Baby Box” Of Supplies, & It’s Honestly Mindblowing

Even under the best circumstances, having and caring for a baby can be overwhelming both mentally and financially. While new parents in the United States are essentially left to fend for themselves, families in many countries receive support from the actual government to make the transition easier. Exhibit A? One mom is going viral on TikTok for sharing the spoils from her "Scottish baby box." And, um, when are we moving?

Baby boxes vary a bit from country to country (and have a wildly different purpose in the U.S.), but the premise is the same everywhere: It's a container full of stuff you'll need when that precious babe arrives. "Today we received our Scottish baby box, which every family in Scotland is entitled to when they are expecting a baby," narrates Rachel Clenaghan. "It is free from the Scottish government."

The box's contents easily equate to a few hundred bucks Clenaghan won't have to spend — from basics for baby like thermometers and blankies to supplies for Mom like breast pads. And, yep, Scottish families get these amazing boxes for *free.*

One of the most shocking and useful parts of the baby box is that it's specially designed to be a cute but safe space for a new baby to sleep. Covered in black-and-white illustrations (including a few thistles, Scotland's national flower), the box encourages younger kids in the family to get creative with decorating it.

"The point of the box is so that every baby has got the same start in life," shares Clenaghan. "And the actual box itself is made so a baby can actually sleep in it." The box even comes fitted with a mattress, so you won't need to immediately invest in a crib or crib mattress. If it's been a while since you bought a crib mattress, just know they're only slightly cheaper than a mattress for a regular-sized bed.

Clenaghan continues rattling off the (mindblowing, tbh) contents of the box. "Inside included an envelope [with cards on] how to breastfeed, hand express for colostrum, safe sleep, a gorgeous wee poem, and a voucher for reusable nappies...."

Although reusable nappies (diapers) may not be the best option for everyone — think working parents or families that live in apartments and have to pay to do laundry — it's a thoughtful gesture nonetheless, considering how much reusable diapers cost. And it's nice to see that the climate may have crossed the mind of someone in Scotland's government.

Everything inside is not only wildly practical but also entirely gender-neutral. The clothes are black, white, and gray. The linens, like towels and sheets, are white. The fun little additions like teethers, sponges, and nail files are all in gender-neutral colors like yellow and turquoise. Not only does the box guarantee the same start in life, but it lets parents avoid knowing the baby's gender until birth if that's what they prefer.

Ready to cry in American? Here's what the Scottish baby box contains.

The Full List of Contents

Parenting and baby care pamphlets

“Welcome Wee One” poem

Vouchers for reusable diapers

Maternity pads

Breastfeeding pads

Playmat

Tummy time book

A couple more children's books

Teether

Thermometer

Bath and room thermometer

Bear-shaped sponge

Toothbrush

Baby nail files

Lovey

Changing pad

Baby wrap for babywearing

Several long- and short-sleeved onesies

Multiple sleepsuits

Two rompers

Pants

Fuzzy coat

Hat

Bib

Socks

Mittens

Towels

Condoms

Hospital blanket

Two fitted sheets

Box/crib mattress

"I honestly can't believe we're so lucky to receive something like this," Clenaghan concludes. "I feel like it should be available everywhere."