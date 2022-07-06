There's nothing quite like a southern name. When you think of the South, what comes to mind? Long dirt roads, lazy rivers, vibrant cities, and people passionate about good manners and hospitality. There's just something special about the South that flows through every part of its modern culture, including the names popular in the region. When it comes to southern boy names, you have plenty of options for giving your little boy a charming moniker.

You can embrace the South's nature vibes with names like Wade and Ford, or you can look to pop culture for inspiration. There are plenty of literary names — including several inspired by Alabama author Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird — and you'll also find inspiration from movies and TV shows set in the South. Are you more into place names? There are plenty of those too. While place names more often suit little girls, some of the South's most famous cities double as baby boy names.

Whatever name you choose, just make sure it evokes the best parts of this unique part of the country. With its welcoming spirit and stunning natural landscapes, the South is a special place full of inspiration for parents seeking the perfect name for their tiny southern gentleman.

Southern Baby Boy Names Full of Charm