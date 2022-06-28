In the immortal words of folk singer Amos Lee, "There's something about a southern girl." Blame it on the romanticism of the region, but southern girl names just have a magnetic quality. They don't just evoke a strong sense of place; many of these names also have a strong sense of person. What does that mean? Well, for instance, when you think of the popular southern girl name Alice, you may think of Alice Walker — Georgia native and beloved novelist of The Color Purple. (And honestly, the list of southern girl names shared by iconic southern writers goes on: Eudora, Flannery, Harper....) There's also Jolene, which you can't say without singing the classic Dolly Parton hit of the same name. Or how about Loretta, the name of another country music legend?

In other words, southern girl names have charisma to spare. Yes, there are traditional names that reflect the South's wistful, sleepy reputation. But there are just as many names (if not more) on this list that reflect a more modern sensibility — names that feel spirited, creative, cool, and downright feminist, thanks to their gutsy namesakes.

So, whether you're from the region, inspired by it, or just honestly love the sound of southern names, you'll find something here for your sweet and feisty future daughter.