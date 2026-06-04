Old people baby names have been back in vogue for a few years now, and honestly, it’s fun meeting tiny Ruths and Theodores out in the wild. When it’s time to choose a name for your baby, there’s something reassuring about picking a timeless one that has been around for generations — you know it has staying power and won’t automatically make it clear when your child was born a generation or two from now. Vintage middle names in particular feel very chic right now; you can pair them with a more modern first name to add a little substance, or with an equally old-timey first name to really seal the deal. So, here are some of our favorite vintage middle name ideas.

Blythe

This name has major main-character energy, even when used as a middle moniker. It’s a British gender-neutral name meaning “happy” or “cheerful,” and even the sound of it feels light and bright.

Earnest

You’re probably used to seeing this boy name spelled “Ernest,” but the spelling Earnest was the 144th most popular men’s name in the States in the 1910s, according to the Social Security Administration. The dictionary definition of earnest makes this a beautiful pick: “serious and zealous in intention, purpose, or effort,” or “showing depth and sincerity of feeling.” For a baby boy? Obsessed.

Faye

I am biased here because this was my grandmother’s middle name, but I just think Faye is a perfect choice. It means “belief” or “loyalty,” and its one-syllable length makes it pair perfectly with so many first names.

Lenore

This happens to be a great literary middle name — “Lenore” is the name of an Edgar Allen Poe poem, and a character in his most famous work, “The Raven.” It’s a Greek name meaning “light,” and is both gorgeous and uncommon (a winning combo in baby name land).

More Vintage Middle Names

Atticus: “from Attica,” “rugged coast”

Claire: “bright,” “famous,” or “clear”

Clarence: “clear,” “bright”

Clyde: derived from Scotland’s river of the same name, sometimes said to mean “cleansing”

Conrad: “bold advisor”

Constance: “steadfastness”

Dean: “preseiding official” or “valley”

Dell: “shaded glen” or “a small valley”

Edith: “prosperous in war”

Elias: “the Lord is my God”

Eloise: “famous warrior,” “healthy”

Estelle: “star”

Eugene: “well-born”

Ezra: “helper” or “God is my helper”

Florence: “prosperous” or “blooming”

Glen: a narrow wooded valley

Grace: “blessing” or “favor”

Hank: “home ruler”

Hester: “star”

Ida: “hardworking”

Ira: “watchful”

Jane: “God is gracious”

June: as in the first summer month

Josephine: “God will add”

Lyle: “island” or “from the island”

Mae: an alternate, feminized spelling of May

Margaret: “pearl”

Maxine: “greatest”

Merle: “blackbird”

Orson: “bear cub”

Ramona: “protector” or “advice”

Ray: “beam of light” or “king”

Vernon: “alder tree,” “flourishing”

Do any of these vintage middle names match up perfectly with your favorite first name?: tktk: tktk