37 Baby Names That Mean “Light” For Your Little Ray Of Sunshine

Everyone chooses a baby name differently. Some people choose a family name that’s been passed down for generations, while others opt for something totally fresh and modern. There are even parents who pick a name based on vibes alone, and hey, all of these approaches are perfectly OK. But maybe you’re the kind of parent who wants your child’s name to mean something special, something that will symbolize their happy spirit and remind them to share it with the world. If that’s you, you need to consider some baby names that mean “light.”

There are so many meaningful baby names in the world, and so many important virtues and characteristics you probably want to instill in your child. If your No. 1 is that they be happy and share that happiness with others, light-inspired names will be a perfect fit.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Abner

This name definitely has an old-timey, Western flair, but it also happens to mean “father of light.” For the boy you hope brings light to everyone he meets and everywhere he goes, this name could be a fit. Plus, Abe is a super cute and uncommon nickname these days.

Alina

This lyrical girl name means “light,” but also “bright,” “noble,” and “beautiful.” It has roots in multiple languages — Russian, Latin, and French — and is unique without being too offbeat.

Beacon

If Deacon can be a name, why not Beacon? Word names are a very cool category, and this one would definitely stand out from the crowd.

Nell

Typically a nickname for Eleanor or Helen, Nell means “shining light” or “bright one.” It oozes old-fashioned charm, but also has a strong and steady sound with it’s one syllable structure.

Samson

Samson literally means “of the sun,” and it really doesn’t get any brighter than that. It’s a great option if you want a more recognizable and masculine name, but one that’s not as common as Samuel.

More Baby Names That Mean “Light”

Albert — “noble” or “bright”

Argus — “bright” or “shining”

Aurora — “dawn,” and reminiscent of the aurora borealis

Ayla — “moonlight”

Blaze — referring to a big, bright flame

Cassandra — “shining upon man”

Castor — “to shine”

Clara — “bright” or “clear”

Danica — “morning star”

Dawn — the English word for daybreak or sunrise

Elaine — “bright,” “sun ray,” or “shining light”

Ellie — “torch” or “light”

Helena — “shining light”

Idalia — “behold the sun”

Koki — “light” or “brightness”

Liora — “God’s gift of light”

Lucia — “light”

Lucien — “man of light”

Luz — “light”

Nora — “light”

Noor — “light”

Nuri — “my light,” “bright moon,” “radiant,” or “brilliant”

Ori — “my light”

Phoebe — “bright,” “clear,” or “radiant”

Ray — as in a ray of light

Roxana — “dawn” or “sunrise”

Sorcha — “bright,” “radiant,” or “clear”

Uri — “my light” or “my flame”

Yoko — “sun child”

Zia — “light,” “splendor,” or “radiance”

Zohar — “splendor,” “light,” or “radiance”

Zora — “dawn”

So, do any of these names put a special twinkle in your eye?