51 Pulp Fiction Quotes So Good You’ll Want To Lock Them In Your Special Briefcase

It’s almost impossible to believe, but it’s been nearly three decades since Quentin Tarantino’s crime drama Pulp Fiction first hit theaters. Sure, certain parts of the iconic movie may be more cringe-y than you remember — not everything ages as beautifully as Uma Thurman (or Samuel L. Jackson, for that matter) — yet it remains a cult classic. Much of the credit for that goes to Tarantino, of course, as well as the killer cast. In addition to Thurman and Jackson, the film’s stacked lineup includes Tim Roth, Phil LaMarr, Frank Whaley, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Rosanna Arquette, and Christopher Walken, among others. And while none of the dialogue is remarkably tame, there exists a ton of Pulp Fiction quotes we all still cite today. It’s a movie that manages to strike a strange balance between pure fun and anxiety-inducing tension. So, yeah, it’s no wonder it’s right up there with Friends episodes and Cher from Clueless in the canon of best things to come out of the ’90s.
We aren’t going to sugarcoat it, though: There are lots o’ f-bombs in what follows. Honestly, this wouldn’t be a proper tribute to one of cinema’s most talked-about films if we didn’t include the wild lines that made it so memorable. So set aside your very special briefcase, fix yourself a hamburger and a milkshake, and enjoy.
Best Pulp Fiction Quotes
- “Don’t you just love it when you come back from the bathroom and find your food waiting for you?” — Mia
- “I-I gotta stab her three times?” — Vincent
- “Hamburgers! The cornerstone of any nutritious breakfast.” — Jules
- Mia: “Why do we feel it’s necessary to yak about bullshit in order to be comfortable?”
Vincent: “I don’t know. That’s a good question.”
Mia: “That’s when you know you’ve found somebody special. When you can just shut the fuck up for a minute and comfortably enjoy the silence.”
- “I said goddamn! I said goddamn, goddamn, goddamn.” — Mia
- Vincent: “Marvin, what do you make of all of this?”
Marvin: “Man, I don’t even have an opinion.”
- “Sewer rat might taste like pumpkin pie, but I’d never know cuz I wouldn’t eat the filthy motherfucker.” — Jules
- “Hey, man, my name’s Paul, and that shit’s between y’all.” — Paul
- Vincent: “You know what they put on French fries in Holland instead of ketchup?”
Jules: “What?”
Vincent: “Mayonnaise.”
Jules: “Goddamn.”
Vincent: “I’ve seen ’em do it, man. They fuckin’ drown ’em in that shit.”
- “English, motherfucker, do you speak it?” — Jules
- “Aw, man, I shot Marvin in the face.” — Vincent
- “Now I wanna dance. I wanna win. I want that trophy, so dance good.” — Mia
- Jules: “You ever read the Bible, Brett?”
Brett: “Yes.”
Jules: “There’s a passage that I got memorized, seems appropriate for this situation: Ezekiel 25,17. ‘The path of the righteous man is beset of all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil me. Blessed is he who, in the name of the charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother’s keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee.”
- “That’s how you’re gonna beat ’em, Butch. They keep underestimating you.” — Butch
- Jules: “Oh, man, I will never forgive your ass for this shit. This is some fucked-up repugnant shit.”
Vincent: “Jules, did you ever hear the philosophy that once a man admits that he’s wrong that he is immediately forgiven for all wrongdoings? Have you ever heard that?
Jules: “Get the fuck out my face with that shit! The motherfucker that said that shit never had to pick up itty-bitty pieces of skull on account of your dumb ass.”RELATED: 40+ Tombstone Quotes That’ll Have You Saying ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’
- “Are you calling me on the cellular phone? I don’t know you. Who is this? Don’t come here; I’m hanging up the phone. Prank caller, prank caller!” — Lance
- “It’s unfortunate that what we find pleasing to the touch and pleasing to the eye is seldom the same.” — Fabienne
- “Normally, both your asses would be dead as fucking fried chicken, but you happen to pull this shit while I’m in a transitional period, so I don’t wanna kill you, I wanna help you. But I can’t give you this case; it don’t belong to me. Besides, I’ve already been through too much shit this morning over this case to hand it over to your dumb ass.” — Jules
- “Say ‘what’ again. Say ‘what’ again. I dare you. I double-dare you, motherfucker, say ‘what’ one more goddamn time!” — Jules
- “You don’t have to tell me how good my coffee is, OK? I’m the one who buys it; I know how good it is.” — Jimmie
- “That’s a pretty fucking good milkshake. I don’t know if it’s worth five dollars, but it’s pretty fucking good.” — Vincent
- “If my answers frighten you, then you should cease asking scary questions.” — Jules
- “You see, this profession is filled to the brim with unrealistic motherfuckers. Motherfuckers who thought their ass would age like wine. If you mean it turns to vinegar, it does. If you mean it gets better with age, it don’t.” — Marsellus
- “What happened to my Honda?” — Fabienne
- Pumpkin: “What’s in the case?”
Jules: “My boss’s dirty laundry.”
Pumpkin: “Your boss makes you do his laundry.”
Jules: “When he wants it cleaned.”
Pumpkin: “Sounds like a shit job.”
Jules: “I was thinking the same thing.”
- “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead.” — Butch
- “We’re all gonna be like three little Fonzies here.” — Jules
- “Three tomatoes are walking down the street: Papa Tomato, Mama Tomato, and Baby Tomato. Baby Tomato starts lagging behind. The Papa Tomato gets really angry, goes back and squishes him, says, ‘Ketchup!'” — Mia
- Jules: “I want you to go in that bag and find my wallet.”
Pumpkin: “Which one is it?”
Jules: “It’s the one that says Bad Motherfucker.”
- Vincent: “You know what they call a quarter pounder with cheese in Paris?”
Jules: “They don’t call it a quarter pounder with cheese?”
Vincent: “No, man, they got the metric system. They wouldn’t know what the fuck a quarter pounder is.”
Jules: “Then what do they call it?”
Vincent: “They call it a Royale with cheese.”
Jules: “Royale with cheese. What’d they call a Big Mac?”
Vincent: “A Big Mac’s a Big Mac, but they call it Le Big Mac.”
Jules: “Le Big Mac! Ahahaha, what do they call a Whopper?”
Vincent: “I dunno; I didn’t go into a Burger King.”
- Esmeralda: “What is your name?”
Butch: “Butch.”
Esmeralda: “What does it mean?”
Butch: “I’m American, honey. Our names don’t mean shit.”
- “Pretty please with sugar on top, clean the fucking car.” — The Wolf
- “God came down from heaven and stopped these motherfucking bullets.” — Jules
- Vincent: “Do you wanna continue this theological discussion in the car or in the jailhouse with the cops?”
Jules: “We should be fuckin’ dead, my friend! What happened here was a miracle, and I want you to fucking acknowledge it!”
Vincent: “All right, it was a miracle. Can we go now?”
- “Because you are a character doesn’t mean that you have character.” — The Wolf
- Jules: “You know the shows on TV?”
Vincent: “I don’t watch TV.”
Jules: “Yeah, but you are aware that there’s an invention called television, and on this invention, they show shows, right?”
- Jules: “Yolanda, how we doin’, baby?”
Yolanda: “I gotta go pee! I want to go home.”
Jules: “Just hang in there, baby. You’re doin’ great. Ringo’s proud of you and so am I. It’s almost over. Tell her you’re proud of her.”
Pumpkin: “I’m proud of you, Honey Bunny.”
Yolanda: “I love you!”
Pumpkin: “I love you too, Honey Bunny.”
- “Yo, flock of seagulls, you know why we’re here? Why don’t you tell my man Vincent where you got the shit hid at?” — Jules
- Fabienne: “Whose motorcycle is this?”
Butch: “It’s a chopper, baby.”
- “Well, I’m a mushroom-cloud-laying motherfucker, motherfucker! Every time my fingers touch brain, I’m superfly TNT. I’m the Guns of the Navarone. In fact, what the fuck am I doing in the back?! You’re the motherfucker that should be on brain detail.” — Jules
- Mia: “So, what do you think?”
Vincent: “I think it looks like a wax museum with a pulse.”
- Vincent: “It’s not the same. It’s the same ballpark.”
Jules: “Ain’t no fuckin’ ballpark, neither. Now look, maybe your method of massage differs from mine, but you know, touchin’ his wife’s feet and stickin’ yer tongue in the holiest of holies ain’t the same fuckin’ ballpark. It ain’t the same league. It ain’t even the same fuckin’ sport.”
- Lance: “Hey, whattya think about Trudi? She ain’t got a boyfriend. You wanna hang out, get high?”
Vincent: “Which one’s Trudi? The one with all the shit in her face?”
Lance: “No, that’s Jody. That’s my wife.”
- The Wolf: “Strip.”
Jules: “All the way?”
The Wolf: “To your bare ass.”
Vincent: “Is this necessary?”
The Wolf: “Yes. You know what you guys look like?”
Jules: “What?”
The Wolf: “Like a couple of guys who just blew off somebody’s head!”
- Jules: “I hate to shatter your ego, but this is not the first time I’ve had a gun pointed at me.”
Pumpkin: “You don’t take your fucking hand off that case, it’ll be your last.”RELATED: Alright, Alright, Alright! 25+ Epic Dazed And Confused Quotes
- Honey Bunny: (about to rob a diner) “I love you, Pumpkin.”
Pumpkin: “I love you, Honey Bunny.”
Pumpkin: (standing up with a gun) “All right, everybody be cool; this is a robbery!”
Honey Bunny: “Any of you fucking pricks move, and I’ll execute every motherfucking last one of ya!”
- “Jules, if you give that fuckin’ nimrod $1500, I’m gonna shoot him on general principles.” — Vincent
- “Night of the fight, you may feel a slight sting. That’s pride fucking with you. Fuck pride! Pride only hurts; it never helps. You fight through that shit.” — Marsellus
- Lance: “If you’re all right, then say something.”
Mia: “Something.”
- Vincent: “You’re really thinking about quitting?”
Jules: “The life?”
Vincent: “Yeah.”
Jules: “Most definitely.”
Vincent: “Fuck. Of course, how are you gonna do that?”
Jules: “Well, that’s why I’ve been sitting here contemplating. First, I’m gonna deliver this case to Marsellus, then basically I’m just gonna walk the earth.”
Vincent: “What do you mean ‘walk the earth’?”
Jules: “You know, like Cain in ‘Kung Fu,’ walking place to place, meet people, and get in adventures.”
Vincent: “And how long do you intend to ‘walk the earth’?”
Jules: “Until God puts me where he wants me to be.”
Vincent: “And what if he don’t do that?”
Jules: “If it takes forever, then I’ll walk forever.”
- “Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go home and have a heart attack.” — Vincent