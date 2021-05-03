51 Pulp Fiction Quotes So Good You’ll Want To Lock Them In Your Special Briefcase

Miramax Films

It’s almost impossible to believe, but it’s been nearly three decades since Quentin Tarantino’s crime drama Pulp Fiction first hit theaters. Sure, certain parts of the iconic movie may be more cringe-y than you remember — not everything ages as beautifully as Uma Thurman (or Samuel L. Jackson, for that matter) — yet it remains a cult classic. Much of the credit for that goes to Tarantino, of course, as well as the killer cast. In addition to Thurman and Jackson, the film’s stacked lineup includes Tim Roth, Phil LaMarr, Frank Whaley, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, Rosanna Arquette, and Christopher Walken, among others. And while none of the dialogue is remarkably tame, there exists a ton of Pulp Fiction quotes we all still cite today. It’s a movie that manages to strike a strange balance between pure fun and anxiety-inducing tension. So, yeah, it’s no wonder it’s right up there with Friends episodes and Cher from Clueless in the canon of best things to come out of the ’90s.

We aren’t going to sugarcoat it, though: There are lots o’ f-bombs in what follows. Honestly, this wouldn’t be a proper tribute to one of cinema’s most talked-about films if we didn’t include the wild lines that made it so memorable. So set aside your very special briefcase, fix yourself a hamburger and a milkshake, and enjoy.

Best Pulp Fiction Quotes