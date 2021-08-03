‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France & Husband Rob Welcome First Baby

Tan France/Instagram

Back in April, Queer Eye‘s Tan France announced he was expecting his first child via surrogate with his husband, Rob France. Now, the couple are sharing details about the exciting addition to their family, a son named Ismail France, whom they welcomed to the world last month.

The couple shared the first official photo as a family of three on their Instagram pages, with Tan opening up about Ismail, who was born on Saturday, July 10 — seven weeks early — and spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

“Give our son a warm welcome,” Tan wrote in the caption of his post, which he shared on Monday, August 2. “Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”

The new dads are no doubt beaming in the photo, with Tan cuddling their little one. Rob, who works as an illustrator, shared the same pic on his Instagram, captioning the sweet shot, “My two loves. 😍❤️😍❤️😭😭😭.”

Tan’s Queer Eye co-stars Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk also shared the photo to their Instagram Stories with their well wishes for the new family of three, with the new dads reposting in their own Stories. Tan also shared a blog post he wrote in the days immediately after baby Ismail’s birth, revealing that he had returned to his home in the U.K. and wasn’t expecting their surrogate to go into labor so early, so he missed the birth.

Missing several calls from Rob in the early morning hours, Tan wrote, “[Rob] told me that about half an hour prior, our son was born. He came 7 weeks early. I couldn’t believe it. I cried so hard, at the thought of not being there for our son’s first moments. I cried because I knew Rob was alone and that he needed my emotional support. I cried because I was so jealous that he was there with Ismail, and I wasn’t.”

He then embarked on a “frantic dash” to return to America, unable to hop on a flight until the following day due to COVID-19 testing restrictions. After flight delays and missed connections, he finally made it. “I have no words to describe how I felt when I first saw him, held him, kissed him. I was just so relieved that he was ok.”

Tan shared that while baby Ismail would need to remain in the NICU for a few weeks, he was doing well, as was their surrogate. “Our surrogate is such a warrior,” he wrote. “She gave birth to him in a matter of minutes, and after a night’s stay, she said she was feeling totally fine and went back to normal life. She gave us the greatest gift, and the most immense joy, one could ever give another person. We are so grateful. She’s formidable.”

Congratulations to the couple on their beautiful new baby, and we’re so glad to hear that baby, dads, and surrogate are doing well.