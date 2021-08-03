‘Queer Eye’ Star Tan France & Husband Rob Welcome First Baby

Congratulations are in order for Queer Eye‘s Tan France and his husband Rob — they’ve welcomed their first baby
Back in April, Queer Eye‘s Tan France announced he was expecting his first child via surrogate with his husband, Rob France. Now, the couple are sharing details about the exciting addition to their family, a son named Ismail France, whom they welcomed to the world last month.
The couple shared the first official photo as a family of three on their Instagram pages, with Tan opening up about Ismail, who was born on Saturday, July 10 — seven weeks early — and spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).
“Give our son a warm welcome,” Tan wrote in the caption of his post, which he shared on Monday, August 2. “Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed.”
“Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor,” he added, “and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰”
Missing several calls from Rob in the early morning hours, Tan wrote, “[Rob] told me that about half an hour prior, our son was born. He came 7 weeks early. I couldn’t believe it. I cried so hard, at the thought of not being there for our son’s first moments. I cried because I knew Rob was alone and that he needed my emotional support. I cried because I was so jealous that he was there with Ismail, and I wasn’t.”
He then embarked on a “frantic dash” to return to America, unable to hop on a flight until the following day due to COVID-19 testing restrictions. After flight delays and missed connections, he finally made it. “I have no words to describe how I felt when I first saw him, held him, kissed him. I was just so relieved that he was ok.”
Tan shared that while baby Ismail would need to remain in the NICU for a few weeks, he was doing well, as was their surrogate. “Our surrogate is such a warrior,” he wrote. “She gave birth to him in a matter of minutes, and after a night’s stay, she said she was feeling totally fine and went back to normal life. She gave us the greatest gift, and the most immense joy, one could ever give another person. We are so grateful. She’s formidable.”
Congratulations to the couple on their beautiful new baby, and we’re so glad to hear that baby, dads, and surrogate are doing well.