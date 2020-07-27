Ryan Reynolds Offers $5K Reward For Grieving Woman’s Stolen Teddy Bear

Jason Mendez/Getty and mara soriano/Twitter

Ryan Reynolds is trying to help find a woman’s stolen teddy bear that contained a voice message from her late mom

Ryan Reynolds is known for his quick wit and charming personality (let’s be honest, he’s not hard to look at either), but his latest gesture shows what a caring guy he is at heart.

Reynolds shared a Saturday tweet from Deborah Goble, a Canadian Broadcasting Company reporter based in Vancouver, who was helping a woman named Mara Soriano find a very special bear that was stolen along with her backpack. “If you see this missing bear in the west end please email [email protected],” she wrote. “It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad. Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you.’ Her mom died last year.”

Then, he went a step further, offering up a $5,000 reward and “zero questions asked” for the bear’s safe return. “I think we all need this bear to come home,” he said.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

Before Soriano’s mom, Marilyn, passed away last year from cancer, she gave the bear to her daughter with the audio. It’s understandably one of Soriano’s most prized possessions. So, when the 28-year-old Vancouver resident realized it had been stolen, she was anxious to track it down. The bag carrying the bear was stolen out of a U-Haul while she and her fiance were moving.

She said her friend who was planning to help her move was in a bike accident and so, in a rush to help, dropped the bag and took off. “I dropped everything next to the U-Haul and just tried to make my way to my friend as quickly as possible,” Soriano said. “In my rush, I neglected to tell my fiance that I put the bag by the front of the U-Haul, he immediately started unloading the back of it so he didn’t even know it was at the front.”

Ashley thank you for this, it was put together so nicely. Greatly appreciate it. https://t.co/4ASrRrtT5Y — mara soriano | FIND MAMABEAR VANCOUVER (@drawmaradraw) July 27, 2020

Enter the Deadpool star who heard about the story and asked his 16 million followers to join in the search. He got quite the response, including from stars like Zach Braff and Schitt’s Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy, who also shared the tweet.

I NEED THIS BEAR TO COME HOME!!!!!! https://t.co/UGHlJJPOwE — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 26, 2020

Canada, please help find this bear. https://t.co/yCGoGrEDr6 — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 26, 2020

“It was so important to me because she had a recording on it that was specifically just for me that said she loved me, she was proud of me, and she’ll always be with me,” Soriano told CNN . “I hugged it every time I missed her.”

If anyone can track down this bear, it’s an action star like Reynolds. Plus, he’s a dad of three and you really, really don’t want to piss off a dad with three little girls.