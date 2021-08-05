Ryan Reynolds Sent Secret Signals To His Kids On ‘GMA’

GMA/Twitter

Ryan Reynolds has a lot of fans. The 44-year-old actor has been a household name for quite some time now, starring in one blockbuster film after another. But even with a fan base all over the world, he knows who he’s really trying to impress: His three daughters. And during a recent interview on Good Morning America, he revealed the sneaky way they thought of for him to say “hi” to them from the stage.

Reynolds was on GMA to talk to Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and T.J. Holmes about his upcoming action movie, Free Guy. But the talk soon shifted to his relationship with wife Blake Lively, which he hilariously documents on social media, and the three daughters the pair shares: 6-year-old James, 4-year-old Inez, and 22-month-old Betty.

“So you have three kids. The oldest is six. Are they getting to the point now where they understand Mommy and Daddy are a big deal and they’re famous,” the host asked Reynolds. “Are they impressed by that, or more so you cooking pancakes?”

Reynolds laughed and responded, “Oh, I think pancakes win.”

But then he continued and revealed that his fame is something his children are just starting to notice.

“Today was really the first day they were like, ‘Wait, you’re gonna be on TV today?'” Reynolds explained. “I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m going on Good Morning America.’ They’re like, ‘What’s good about it?'”

Then, Reynolds explained how the girls had asked him to say hi to them on air, but only by using secret hand signals — a very 6- and 4-year old thing to do.

“And they’re like, ‘Can you say hi to me?’ And I was like, ‘Sure, I’ll say hi to you guys.’ But they wanted me to pull my ear to say hello, and then ‘Nezzy,’ my younger daughter, wanted me to like, rub my sleeve,” Reynolds said, demonstrating both hand signals. Then, even though he’d already done the hand signals, Reynolds gave his daughters the shout out they deserved: “Hi guys! How are you?”

Hopefully they were watching at home and were able to catch the sweet moment. But even if they weren’t, they’ll probably have plenty more opportunities to see their famous dad on TV. We’ll be watching like a hawk to see if he pulls on his ear or rubs his sleeve again.