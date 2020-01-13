25+ Smart Science Trivia Questions For Your Curious Little Lisa Simpson

20th Century Fox

If you have kids — or just have been around some — you know that they ask a lot of questions. Sometimes you’ll know the answers to their queries, and other times you’ll have to look it up (and learn something new) yourself. It may be annoying, but it’s actually a great sign when a child is curious. Here are 26 science questions to help spark their interest in the world around them.

Q: What’s the closest planet to the sun?

A: Mercury Q: Which animal can store water in its body?

A: Camel Q: What is a group of lions called?

A: A pride Q: What is the tallest animal in the world?

A: A giraffe Q: What is the largest primate in the world?

A: A gorilla Q: Which planet is known as the “giant gas planet?”

A: Jupiter Q: What mineral is essential for our bones?

A: Calcium Q: What do planets orbit around?

A: The sun Q: What do bees use to make honey?

A: Nectar Q: What gas is essential for us to breathe?

A: Oxygen Q: What are the three states of matter?

A: Solid, liquid and gas Q: How many bones are there in the human body?

A: 206 Q: What is the middle layer of planet Earth called?

A: Mantle Q: What element is liquid at room temperature?

A: Mercury Q: What temperature does water boil?

A: 100 degree Celsius or 212 degrees Fahrenheit Q: What organ pumps blood to the rest of the human body?

A: The heart Q: What are clouds made up of?

A: Water Q: What does a caterpillar turn into?

A: A butterfly Q: How many elements are there on the periodic table?

A: 118 Q: What is the name of the galaxy that contains our solar system?

A: The Milky Way Q: What is the shape of a full moon?

A: A circle Q: What do you call the hot liquid rock under the surface of the Earth?

A: Magma Q: What is the longest river on Earth?

A: The Nile River Q: What is the seventh planet from the sun?

A: Uranus Q: What do you call animals that only eat plants?

A: Herbivores Q: What star is closest to the Earth?

A: The sun

