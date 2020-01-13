 25+ Smart Science Trivia Questions And Answers For Kids – Scary Mommy

25+ Smart Science Trivia Questions For Your Curious Little Lisa Simpson

If you have kids or just have been around some — you know that they ask a lot of questions. Sometimes you’ll know the answers to their queries, and other times you’ll have to look it up (and learn something new) yourself. It may be annoying, but it’s actually a great sign when a child is curious. Here are 26 science questions to help spark their interest in the world around them.

  1. Q: What’s the closest planet to the sun?
    A: Mercury
  2. Q: Which animal can store water in its body?
    A: Camel
  3. Q: What is a group of lions called?
    A: A pride
  4. Q: What is the tallest animal in the world?
    A: A giraffe
  5. Q: What is the largest primate in the world?
    A: A gorilla
  6. Q: Which planet is known as the “giant gas planet?”
    A: Jupiter
  7. Q: What mineral is essential for our bones?
    A: Calcium
  8. Q: What do planets orbit around?
    A: The sun
  9. Q: What do bees use to make honey?
    A: Nectar
  10. Q: What gas is essential for us to breathe?
    A: Oxygen
  11. Q: What are the three states of matter?
    A: Solid, liquid and gas
  12. Q: How many bones are there in the human body?
    A: 206
  13. Q: What is the middle layer of planet Earth called?
    A: Mantle
  14. Q: What element is liquid at room temperature?
    A: Mercury
  15. Q: What temperature does water boil?
    A: 100 degree Celsius or 212 degrees Fahrenheit

  16. Q: What organ pumps blood to the rest of the human body?
    A: The heart
  17. Q: What are clouds made up of?
    A: Water
  18. Q: What does a caterpillar turn into?
    A: A butterfly
  19. Q: How many elements are there on the periodic table?
    A: 118
  20. Q: What is the name of the galaxy that contains our solar system?
    A: The Milky Way
  21. Q: What is the shape of a full moon?
    A: A circle
  22. Q: What do you call the hot liquid rock under the surface of the Earth?
    A: Magma
  23. Q: What is the longest river on Earth?
    A: The Nile River
  24. Q: What is the seventh planet from the sun?
    A: Uranus
  25. Q: What do you call animals that only eat plants?
    A: Herbivores
  26. Q: What star is closest to the Earth?
    A: The sun

