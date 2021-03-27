Sharon Osbourne Has Officially Left ‘The Talk’ Amid Allegations Of Racism

The Talk/CBS

Osbourne has been on ‘The Talk’ for 11 seasons

Sharon Osbourne has officially left The Talk. Osbourne has recently been scrutinized for her support of Piers Morgan after his comments about Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Additionally, resurfaced accusations of racism made by former co-host Holly Robinson Peete led to the show being put “on hold” while both were investigated.

“Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave The Talk,” CBS said in a statement. “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.” Osbourne had been on the show for all of its 11 seasons.”

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

The exit follows Osbourne publicly supporting Morgan.

Morgan left his show Good Morning Britain in a huff after being challenged following his statement that he didn’t believe the Royal Family bullied Markle and that he did not believe she was suicidal. Osbourne went on The Talk and social media to support her longtime friend. When confronted about it on the show by her co-host Sheryl Underwood, Osbourne fired back: “Educate me, tell me, when you have heard him say racist things? I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend, who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” CBS’s statement continued.

“During this week’s hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers.”

Osbourne’s apology came too late.

Osbourne later backtracked her statement, tweeting an apology that she does not condone “racism, misogyny or bullying.” She later told Variety that she felt that CBS “totally blindsided” her with the discussion. CBS denied this claim.

Shortly after her apology, former co-host Holly Robinson Peete took to social media to remind viewers that Osbourne complained Peete was “too ghetto” for the show. “Then I was gone,” she wrote.

I’m old enough to remember when Sharon complained that I was too “ghetto” for #theTalk…then I was gone💨

I bring this up now bc I was mortified watching the disrespectful condescending tone she took w/her co host who remained calm & respectful because…she HAD to🤦🏽‍♀️ 🤷🏽‍♀️#fbf https://t.co/7pnCnhM5rf pic.twitter.com/CXR4DzvlEZ — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) March 12, 2021

A spokesman for Osbourne, Howard Bragman, said in an email that he had no comment on her departure from the show. The Talk will begin airing original episodes April 12.