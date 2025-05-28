Another month, another opportunity to drown our sorrows and existential angst in shiny, pretty, fun things we buy on the internet. Kidding! Or am I? I can’t even tell anymore. Either way, we certainly won’t begrudge anyone anything that makes them feel a little happier at this current junction in time. Especially since we here at Scary Mommy shamelessly harvest dopamine hits from Amazon in the form of things like vibe-y smart lamps, “book club”-scented candles, and perfectly portioned glass prep bowls that make eating chia seed pudding feel like romanticizing our lives.

So, if you’re in need of a quick hit of dopamine, too, take a look at the Amazon finds bringing us joy this month. Maybe you’ll find just the thing you need to up your oxytocin.

1. Humankindglow Pimple Patches

“Pimple patches have truly saved my skin! I'm a picker (SORRY!), and after popping and picking, I like to put one of these on top and it sucks out all the gunk and leaves it flat in the morning! Humankindglow is also a women-owned business that donates 20% of profits to kids in need.” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

2. Gleener Battery-Free Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush

“My couch sheds a lot — probably cause my dog destroys it. This shaver comes with a lot of attachments, and you can use it on furniture or clothing. I'm mildly obsessed with this find.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

3. Magic Clay Air Dry Clay, 36 Colors

“I bought this on a whim, thinking my husband and I might do a cute date night where we try to craft the same thing from clay and see who does it better (it's a TikTok thing). But when my 4-year-old was home sick for a few days, I whipped these out and they entertained him for hours. It was so nice to be able to work without relying on TV the entire time to get some peace, and he is super into making little sculptures now.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

4. Luna Smart Lamp

“These lamps are honestly so cool. My kids are obsessed! I’ve gotten really into using smart lights to create little mood zones in our home, and since the Luna is highly customizable and super easy to control, it’s such a great fit for this purpose. We all love immersive FX light settings like ‘clouds’ and ‘comet.’” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

5. Goliath Jelly Blox Vrooom! Truck Kit

“I got these for my twin niece and nephew, and they are SO COOL that I admit I played with them with a little too much enthusiasm. I love how there are lots of ways to play with these and they're a sensory delight, too.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

6. Joie Saffron SI 4-in-1 Car Seat

“As a gift, my friends and I chipped together to buy this car seat for our pregnant friend. 360 car seats didn't exist when my daughter was young, but wow, how I wish they had! The Joie Saffron SI 4-in-1 Car Seat grows with your child, transitioning from a rear-facing infant seat (4-40 lb.) to a forward-facing toddler seat (30-65 lb.), a high-back booster (40-100 lb.), and finally a backless booster (40-120 lb.), multiple stages of seats in one purchase. One car seat for ALL stages!” — Katie Garrity

7. Briarpatch, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Picnic Game

“I'm always looking for new games to play with my daughter. This Very Hungry Caterpillar game is super fun to play while also helping with colors, numbers, and shapes. Plus, the nostalgia angle for millennial parents is just... *chef's kiss*!” — Katie Garrity

8. Homesick Candle

“These candles are so cute and smell really nice without feeling overpowering. I love the themed scents, like ‘Book Club’ and ‘White Elephant’, that are adorable without being corny.” — Sarah Aswell

9. Uproot Clean Pet Hair Remover Bundle

“These little tools are serious game-changers. We adore our shepherd/husky mix; what we do not adore is how her constantly shedding hair accumulates everywhere. The stairs, in particular, killed me — I got so tired of trying to lug the vacuum up and down or hunch over and scrape. I love the Uproot Cleaner Pro for my couch and rugs, and the Uproot Clean Xtra, which has a long handle like a rake, saves my back when it’s time to de-hair the carpet on our stairs.” — Julie Sprankles

10. Everyday Diaper Backpack

“I'm out of the diaper phase, but listen, this backpack is perfect for on-the-go mom life! I'm always carrying snacks, coats, and extras of everything, and this backpack makes it all so easy. The straps are super cushy, and there are 10 pockets on the bag located in all the most convenient places.” — Katie Garrity

11. Cinema Secrets Original Makeup Brush Cleaner

“I bought this thanks to some influencer I follow on Instagram, and I'm telling you, if you're the kind of person who likes watching dirty things get clean, you will love this. Pour some into a bowl and swish your brushes around. It's magic, and a little goes a long way.” — Kate Auletta

12. Arshiner Girls Spring/Summer Dress

“My daughter wears dresses almost every single day, and she absolutely loves this one from Amazon. It's lightweight, comfortable, and they have tons of cute patterns!” — Katie Garrity

13. Tocol for iPhone 15 Screen Protector

“I have put on many a screen protector in my day, and this is by far the easiest one on the planet. It comes with a little gizmo that helps you apply the screen protector without having to touch it. It's genius, and I love them. Plus, they really do work.” — Katie McPherson

14. The Original Bogg Bag

“Summer is upon us! Pool days, baseball games, and everything in between calls for the Bogg bag. It's huge in the best way, easy to clean, and is just so darn cute. I love my Bogg!” — Katie Garrity

15. Swell Glass Prep Bowl Set

“I am on a mission to start weekend prepping healthy breakfasts and lunches so that I don't eat crap all the time. Enter Swell, which has the cutest little prep bowls to help me. These 12-ounce ones are perfect for making overnight oats and chia seed puddings. And I love that there are 4... which is the exact number of times I can eat a thing before I get tired of it. A bonus: These are so well designed that it feels special to eat out of them!” — Sarah Aswell

16. Ohuhu Acrylic Paint Markers

“To say I am obsessed with these markers would be an understatement. They are so fun to color with! My daughter and I use them all the time when having an art day. They are also double-sided for different texture experiences. The colors are so rich and really pop on the page!” — Katie Garrity

17. Fishers Finery Silk Pillowcase

“Yes, looking old is a perfect excuse to buy a lovely silk pillowcase. This is supposed to be great for your skin and hair, but honestly, I just love how pretty, soft, and cool it feels on my face. It's also a great way to quickly identify if your partner has stolen your favorite pillow.” — Sarah Aswell

18. Ceramic Spoon Rest for Stove Top

“My spoon rest finally kicked the bucket, so I bought these to replace it. I use them to hold wine on tables, for sugar packets after coffee, you name it. And they're dishwasher safe. Good buy.” — Kate Auletta

19. HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 8-Inch Frying Pan

“The HexClad Hybrid 8-inch Pan is a must-have to cook an omelet or a small side dish, and its space-saving diameter makes it easy to store! I love this pan so much, not only because, duh, it's HexClad, but also because it's the perfect size for my smaller needs in the kitchen!” — Katie Garrity

20. Liquid I.V.® Hydration Multiplier Sugar Free – Raspberry Lemonade

“I loathe the taste of artificial sweeteners. I would rather just not have a sweet treat or soda than drink the zero-sugar version. However, these Liquid IVs are perfection. They don't taste weird AT ALL, like I'm genuinely baffled by it — they're just delicious. They also actually have a good amount of sodium in them, which I need to help me manage my POTS, unlike other electrolyte brands I've tried that say they're for hydration but boast, like, 5% of your daily sodium intake.” — Katie McPherson

21. Shinesty Boyshort Undies

“These are the softest, most comfortable undies, and they don't ride up or create wedgies, either. My new favorites.” — Sarah Aswell

22. Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover Carpet Cleaner with Reusable Cleaning Cloth

“Get ready to meet your new favorite cleaning product. This stuff gets stains out of ANYTHING. A friend of mine, who is an interior decorator, was like, you have to have this in your arsenal, and she was right. It's even gotten dirty paw prints out of my white stools.” — Kate Auletta

23. Optimum Nutrition Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder

“I weight train but just never really considered that creatine might be a thing I should take. Recently, though, I've seen so much info about how it can help women with fatigue, bone density, and cognitive function as we age. Anyway, I haven't been taking this one for long yet, but the brand is reputable, and I've used their protein powder for years. We shall see!” — Katie McPherson

24. Dignity Raw Coconut Oil

“In our house, we use coconut oil for so many things, from skin to cooking (red alert: coconut oil is the best oil to pop popcorn with). I love that this brand is organic and has a great mission, too.” — Sarah Aswell

25. Melitta Vision 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

“We upgraded our coffee situation from a one-cup-a-brew coffee maker to this Melitta 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, and truly, we've never been happier or more caffeinated!” — Katie Garrity