27 Amazon Finds Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving In November 2024

When it comes to all the little things moms spend money on every month, it goes without saying that November is largely devoted to last-minute holiday shopping. But you know what? Regular ol’ mom life doesn’t exactly slow down this time of year, either. In fact, it finds a way to work itself into our Amazon carts even more as the pace of the holiday season picks up. We’re preparing our kids for big transitions, we’re fighting off seasonal affective disorder with some punchy new gym gear, we’re stocking the pantry with snacks (a given, always) — the list goes on. Since we’re betting you’re feeling that same end-of-year Amazon shopping uptick, we’ve rounded up some of the finds we’re really loving lately that might make your life a little better or easier, too.

So, put a few “grab-me” goodies on the porch for your delivery drivers and prepare to “add to cart.” Here’s the Scary Mommy editor haul for November.

1. Ohuhu Markers

My daughter has gotten super into coloring and drawing, and now I am also on the coloring train! I love to order adult coloring books and just zone out while I color. These markers are some of the best I've used so far! They don't bleed through and come in so many gorgeous colors. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

2. Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs

My husband (and my dog) snore, so I need to cut the noise somehow since I'm such a light sleeper. While I really HATE sleeping with earplugs in, these are definitely the best of the worst-case scenario. They cut noise, come with a storage case, and have three different bud sizes for different ears. I finally got some good sleep thanks to them. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

3. Insulated Water Bottle with Straw Lid

My fall down the Amazon water bottle rabbit hole started because I wanted a new one to go in my WanderFull bag. I’ve tried several different options, but this one has quickly become my favorite. It comes in lots of colors (I have the New Army Green, my husband has Navy Blue, and my son has Sapphire!), looks and feels super durable, comes with three different lids, and is affordable. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

4. Longline Sports Bra

I love this sports bra; I have five. It's cute, not too pricey, and comes in every color under the sun. I can't speak for those more blessed in the boob department, but I personally find it comfy and supportive enough to run in. I would definitely recommend it for a workout, or to take a walk to get coffee and look like you're someone who works out. — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor, News & Social

5. Lenoir Vitamin C Cleanser

I don't buy expensive beauty products very often (or expensive anything, really), but I do like having a really nice facial cleanser. It just feels like a tiny luxury in the shower, and I feel like I'm taking care of my skin. This one is perfect; it has a lovely bottle, it smells lovely, and it leaves my skin feeling clean and cared for without drying it out. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

6. My Way Emergency Contraceptive (Generic Plan B)

These are a little over $7 and have a shelf life of three to four years. I ordered three for peace of mind, in case any friends, neighbors, strangers, etcetera have a need in the future. You never know! — Meaghan O’Connell, Senior Features Editor

7. Pure Aromatherapy Diffuser

My daughter is finally trying to sleep alone in her own room (don't ask me how old she is), and to help her along, we're making her room as cozy as possible. Part of the transformation, in which I tried to tantalize all of her senses, was getting a fun diffuser. This one was perfect, and she loves filling it and turning it on every night. — Sarah Aswell

8. Warm Pals Weighted Otter

Also for my daughter's big room switch, I got her this really adorable weighted otter to hug at night. It absolutely did the trick. I love how many animals there are to choose from. — Sarah Aswell

9. My Magic Carpet Washable Rug

I really needed a rug to go in front of our back door where the dogs come in and out, and I had some very specific criteria: It needed to be machine washable (in a standard-sized washer and dryer), waterproof (our dogs are like giant, hairy sponges), stain-resistant (see aforementioned sloppy dogs), and actually look nice, too. This Magic Carpet checks all the boxes. — Julie Sprankles

10. Pinkie Pads Starter Bundle

I want to be prepared for my tween to start her period, but all the pads I found locally were way too big and pillow-like for my middle schooler. Then I found these organic pads made just for tweens. And this bundle comes with a cute carrying case, too. My daughter hasn't used them yet, but she was super excited about putting these pads in her bathroom and putting the pouch safely in her backpack. — Sarah Aswell

11. Displate Metal Poster

I suck at hanging things up. I can't use a drill to save my life, and I've hit my thumb with a hammer more times than I'd love to admit. Displate metal wall posters are my savior. They are super easy to install (adhesive magnets, FTW), and you can switch out the posters with ease. My daughter loves her Inside Out one! — Katie Garrity

12. 4-Pack Clear Stackable Storage Drawers

I admittedly bought these thinking they'd be larger, but actually, they wound up being the perfect size to empty a box of granola bars into or fruit snacks for my kid's lunch. It's nice having his snacks somewhere he can see and access them, and when we had a bit of a mouse issue recently, I knew the damn critters couldn't get to anything in these drawers. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

13. High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets

You can never have too many pairs of good, all-purpose yoga pants, right? Although I typically buy Ewedoos leggings from Amazon, I honestly just wanted some punchier colors to make going to the gym on cold winter nights a little more fun. These aren’t quite as thick as the Ewedoos, but they pass the squat test and are SO soft and comfy. I’ve already ordered three colors (the Azure is the best shade of blue!). — Julie Sprankles

14. Strapsicle Kindle Holder

I have lost count of how many times I have dropped my Kindle on my sleeping child's head. Why do they make them so tiny and slick without any way to hold them with one hand? Luckily, this little affordable device stops all that. It also helps with hand cramping that comes from holding phones and screens at work all day. — Sarah Aswell

15. Harken Sweets Candy Bars

I've tried a lot of "healthy" candy, and let's be real, most of it is actually disgusting. Harken Candy bars are NOT one of those — they are seriously delicious. Coming in three different flavors, Gooey, Crunchy, and Nutty, these bars are vegan, have no added sugar, contain prebiotic fiber, and are gluten-free! Try not to eat an entire box, I dare you. — Katie Garrity

16. Sposie Booster Pads

Since the day we brought my son from the hospital, he has peed through his diaper and clothes every night. I am not exaggerating — every single night. After a few days of it, my husband found these Sposie diaper inserts and they solved the whole issue. We've been buying them for nearly four years now, and on the nights we run out, he pees through his clothes again, which is how I know they're still worth it. — Katie McPherson

17. Lomon Oversized T-Shirt

Sometimes you just need a simple T-shirt that you can dress up or down, and you can’t really go wrong with this one. I ordered the basic black, but it comes in a nice selection of colors. It’s a poly-blend, so it holds its shape/bounces back more than 100% cotton would, which I personally like. It’s just as great for pairing with some gold jewelry and cute flats for a brunch date as it is for wearing to workout. — Julie Sprankles

18. Bissell Featherweight Stick Lightweight Bagless Vacuum

We're renovating, and like an idiot, I put our vacuum in storage. We stayed in a rental that had this vacuum, and I'm obsessed. The cord isn't terribly long, but it's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and cheap. It's great for everyday cleanups. Plus, it can be transformed into a handheld vacuum. Add this to your cart immediately. — Kate Auletta

19. Shock Doctor Mouth Guard

Kind of having a second puberty over here, but I currently have braces and am getting into sports in my 30s. I've been kickboxing for a couple of years now and finally going to be doing some light sparring, so I needed a mouth guard that would protect my lips from getting cut on my braces should I get booped in the mouth. This thing is so squishy, doesn't have to be boiled and molded, and is easy to breathe through. Highly recommend if you have a teen in contact sports and orthodontia-land. — Katie McPherson

20. Souper Cube Cookie Trays

I love cookies so much, but if they're in the house, I will eat ALL of them. So, when I found out that one of my favorite companies, Souper Cube, came out with cookie trays, I freaked out. This is exactly what I needed: a way to freeze individual cookies so that I can make just a couple at a time. It works especially great since I'm divorced and on my own 50% of the time — I can have one warm cookie after dinner without making a huge production out of it. — Sarah Aswell

21. Good Molecules Yerba Mate Wake Up Eye Gel

I swear, every fall, I just feel stuffy and puffy. You know when you wake up in the morning and your eyes just feel heavy? That's me, every day. I got this undereye gel, and I really love it. It's nice to just put something cool under your eyes when you get up, and it's pretty inexpensive compared to similar products. — Megan LaCreta

22. Overtone Color Depositing Conditioner

I use the espresso brown shade of this product to conceal my roots and keep my highlights from getting too brassy in between salon visits (I just hate going in all the time for a gloss, and so does my wallet). It's super thick and clings to dry hair nicely, then you just clip it up for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse out in the shower. The color lasts me around two weeks, and now I really only need to go in for root touchups, like, quarterly, instead of feeling like my hair looks weird every four weeks. — Katie McPherson

23. Pukka | Advent Calendar 2024 Organic Tea

The cold and dark settled in where I live this week, and I found myself reaching for ALL THINGS COZY. Time to bust out candles and blankets and become a tea person again. I am a little embarrassed to admit how much of a hold 'little treat culture' has on me lately, and the advent calendar, with its daily little surprise, aligns perfectly with my goals. — Meaghan O’Connell

24. B.box Snack Box

I am just going to come out and say that this snack box is the best because it fits an entire apple. The top has a silicon lid where you can stretch the material to make room for bulkier snacks. For my apple-loving kid, this is the best snack box for school! — Katie Garrity

25. Santa's Naturals Fraser Fir Christmas Candles

There have been so many times in my 43 years that I've bought a candle that's supposed to smell like a Christmas tree, but it absolutely does not smell like a Christmas tree. But reader: This one does! I am so excited about these candles that I can't even tell you! I've also tried two of the other Christmas scents, and they are equally as good. And the tins they come in are so cute. I want to stockpile them. — Sarah Aswell

26. Klee Kids Enchanted Shampoo & Charmed Conditional Duo

My daughter has extremely thick hair. It's beautiful, but getting it washed can be a hassle. Don't even talk to me about the brushing that comes after! Klee Naturals has been a game-changer. We love the natural ingredients and the smell, and they also have detangler spray that keeps the knots away. — Katie Garrity

27. TheraIce Cooling Gel Relief Sleep Mask

I’m not entirely sure when the shift occurred, but I cannot get a good night’s sleep without a sleep mask. I love this one because (a) it stays put through the night, and (b) it has the added benefit of being cooling. — Julie Sprankles