American Girl & Barbie Just Released The Doll Of Your (& Maybe Your Kid's) Dreams

Is this a dream? Two of the biggest doll-sellers in the world have partnered together to create some sort of super doll that is the best of both worlds, and it is just perfect. On Thursday, American Girl and Barbie released a collaboration that brings historic No. 1 Barbie together with an 18-inch American Girl doll.

Barbie No. 1 was released in 1959, wearing a black and white stripped bathing suit, white cat-eye sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and black side-on heels. It was the start of the entire Barbie era, which has lasted for generations and become a household name.

Now, fans of both brands can get an American Girl Doll dressed as No 1. Barbie. She’s adorable, with most of the same accessories and the same classic suit (though it’s covered in 455 Swarovski crystals — fancy!). The only other difference? American Girl dolls have flat feet and therefore this take on the classic look includes slide-on flats instead of heels.

One downside? The limited edition collector’s item retails at a cool $300 — and there are only 5,000 dolls available. You can get it right now right now for pre-order and ships on or before November 30, 2024 — yep, that’s a year from now. Orders are limited to three dolls per order.

One other thing: you must be either a AG Rewards or a Mattel Creations member to get a doll.

Barbie/Mattel

There are a few more things that make this doll stand out: She’s the first American Girl doll to wear lipstick and nail polish, and she comes with a display stand and certificate of authenticity. She also comes in a standard American Girl box, but with some special details — the inside of the box is covered in some Barbie “wallpaper.”

She also comes with a cute vintage-looking Barbie magazine that’s just her size.

It sounds like the collaboration was a dream for everyone on the two teams.

“This collaboration with American Girl is giving me a chance to ‘play’ with a brand I never had the privilege of playing with when I was younger,” Barbie Signature designer Linda Kyaw-Merschon said of working with American Girl.

“Collaborating with the amazing team at Barbie Signature was key to getting all the special details that make this doll iconic!” added American Girl’s Rebecca DeKuiper.

Our only question: Where’s the boy version of the doll that looks like Ken?