When the movie premiered in July 2023, Barbie went totally viral. And Stanley cups, well, they have become such a thing on the internet that there's a whole array of accessories available for them now (and hilarious satire videos about them). So, you can guess how wild the internet would go if the two came together and made a line of Barbie Stanley cups. Well, we're about to find out together. The Stanley x Barbie Dream Quencher Collection launches on Sept. 10, with the individual cups available for sale beginning on Sept. 16.

According to the brands, this collection is a celebration of Barbie's 65th anniversary. There are eight cups in the collection, and each one is designed to take Barbie lovers back to a specific decade of the doll's life, featuring elements of an iconic look from those years. And, of course, there's one very bright pink cup with Barbie's massive, iconic logo emblazoned on the side. Stanley, on the other hand, has been around for 110 years, and if you've ever held one of their very sturdy cups, you know your new Ken-inspired Stanley will be too.

Here's everything you want to know about these cute new cups:

As for the patterns, each was inspired by an iconic Barbie doll from the brand’s history:

The hot pink cup of Barbie’s dreams, complete with her signature 1959 Original: You know, the OG Barbie with her black and white striped swimsuit and cat-eye glasses

The Quenchers will be available in 30- and 40-ounce sizes, which will retail for $50 and $60, respectively. You can buy the full collection of all eight cups today for $480 on Stanley’s website if you’re a mega fan of Barbie. But if you want to wait for your favorite to come up for sale, start checking back on Sept. 16. You can sign up for notifications about the drops here.