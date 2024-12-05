Fellow candle hoarders, come close; the time is near — Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day Sale 2024 is upon us. This year, Candle Day falls on Friday, Dec. 6. It marks the 13th return of the fragrance brand’s biggest sale of the year, when you can buy their iconic three-wick candles for the lowest price they’ll be marked down to all year long. So, if you’ve never shopped it before, just know this is the prime time to stock up on big candles for holiday gifts, and to restock your own candle stash to use throughout the year. Because yes, while right now winter fragrances are top of mind, Bath & Body Works will be stocking all your faves you burn year-round.

When is the Bath & Body Works Candle Day Sale 2024?

This year’s Candle Day takes place Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 6 a.m. EST for Loyalty members. If you are one, you get early access to the sale in stores, online, and via the Bath & Body Works app. For everyone else, access to the Candle Day sale opens up on Saturday, Dec. 7 (in stores and online) and will run through Sunday, Dec. 8.

During the sale, three-wick candles will be marked down from their usual $24.95 to $9.95. You can shop from more than 180 candles and 140 different scents, including more than 50 Candle Day exclusives.

What are this year’s Candle Day 2024 exclusives?

Every Candle Day, Bath & Body Works brings out new candle designs and briefly puts out spring and summer scents so we can all load up and be ready for the new year (bless ‘em). Here’s what you have to look forward to during the sale this weekend:

Special holiday scents: Cranberry Pear Bellini, Iced Cinnamon Rolls, Merry Mimosa, Sugar Plum Fairy, Vanilla Balsam, Christmas Cider, Iced Winter Balsam, Midnight Snow, and Sugar Cookie

Winter scents from White Barn: Caramel & Vanilla, Evergreen & Fir, Cranberry & Pomegranate, and Snowflakes & Citrus

Body care bestsellers in candle form: Warm Vanilla Sugar, Butterfly, In The Stars, Into The Night, Japanese Cherry Blossom, Ocean, and Pure Wonder

Fan-favorite scents in commemorative Candle Day exclusive designs: Black Cherry Merlot, Black Tie, and Peach Bellini

Simplified, single-note candles: Apple, Coconut, Coffee, Lavender, Lemon

Spring and summer favorites: Bergamot Waters, Laundry Day, Pineapple Mango, Fresh Cut Lilacs, Mahogany Coconut, Tiki Beach, White Tea & Sage, Island Margarita, Champagne Toast, Black Cherry Merlot, Palo Santo, Ocean Driftwood, Fresh Orange, and so many more

Really the only downside is that you are limited to purchasing 24 candles on Candle Day while they’re priced this low. Though, on second thought, perhaps it’s for the best.