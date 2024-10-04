The Best Bras To Wear To Tackle A Full Day At Disney

Anyone who’s been to Disney World understands that you do not spend your day in normal conditions. And therefore, you may require something other than your normal bra. Just like you must very carefully pack a pair of shoes from your closet that can deal with 10 miles of walking, splash zones, and intense heat, you need to choose your boob support with thought and care.

Before embarking on my trip to Disney, I had some of my favorite brands send me their best options for an all-day, all-weather, all-fun Disney bra. I also recruited my nine co-workers to report back on the bras that worked best for them.

After spending five days at the parks, I came to some very important conclusions about what kind of underthings do best at Disney. They are as follows:

Comfort is king. Sure, you want your boobs to look cute. But it’s really most important that your bra can be on your body for a long 16-hour day without digging into your shoulders, tightening around your back, or poking you with ouchie underwires.

Sure, you want your boobs to look cute. But it’s really most important that your bra can be on your body for a long 16-hour day without digging into your shoulders, tightening around your back, or poking you with ouchie underwires. You’ll probably get it wet. Whether you get caught in a random Florida downpour, sweat through everything you own, or get a front-row seat on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure like I did, your bra is likely going to get dripping wet at some point during the day. And you have to ask yourself: is getting wet going to ruin it? Is it going to dry quickly? And is it going to show way too much of my breasts if it gets soaked?

Whether you get caught in a random Florida downpour, sweat through everything you own, or get a front-row seat on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure like I did, your bra is likely going to get dripping wet at some point during the day. And you have to ask yourself: is getting wet going to ruin it? Is it going to dry quickly? And is it going to show way too much of my breasts if it gets soaked? The humidity, oh lord, the humidity! Florida is humid on a level I haven’t experienced elsewhere. And I am not exaggerating when I tell you that at the Magic Kingdom at one point, sweat was pooling in my bra in between my breasts. There’s nothing you can do about the humidity, but you can pick a bra that handles it better than others.

Florida is humid on a level I haven’t experienced elsewhere. And I am not exaggerating when I tell you that at the Magic Kingdom at one point, sweat was pooling in my bra in between my breasts. There’s nothing you can do about the humidity, but you can pick a bra that handles it better than others. It’s a marathon. Should walking around Disney be classified as a sport? Maybe. Especially if you’re wrangling kids, going on all the rides, and pushing a stroller. You need something pretty secure, with support that lasts.

Yes, I did look pretty weird packing a dozen bras with me to go to Disney. But I learned some important lessons about what worked and what didn’t. So, without further ado, here are my favorite picks, plus the best picks from my co-workers.

EBY All Day Balconette

This bra was my top pick for the week. It gives support and surprising lift while also supplying a really comfortable band and straps. Coverage is great, too, while still feeling cute and even a little sexy. It also has a racerback option, which works great for tank tops or for a little extra support. It's my new favorite bra, generally!

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Bare Necessities The Absolute Minimizer

This is my favorite bra of all time. It's lightweight, holds me in (and up), and can be worn easily under a T-shirt. It's no frills and you can wash it in the washing machine.

— Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

Tru & Co Tru Body Lift Scoop

These bras are No. 1 when it comes to staying comfortable all day long — they are light as a feather, and you will get zero pain around the bands or straps. They also do really well with heat and sweat. On the other hand, there are a couple of negatives: They don't offer as much support as some of the above bras, and they definitely will show all if you get a front-row seat on the Tiana ride.

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

GAP Ribbed Bralette

I love these simple bralettes because they have the feel of a ribbed A-shirt, just in bra form. They are comfortable all day, and they look cute under tanks and T-shirts. They also dry fast. A couple of downsides: They don't offer a ton of support and if they get wet, you might be offering a bit of a free show. A huge upside: They’re on sale for $12 right now, and you can’t beat that!

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Chantelle C Magnifique Seamless Unlined Minimizer

In the last few years, my boobs have gotten enormous — I am a 36 G. (Thanks, perimenopause.) I have been faithful to Chantelle bras for years, and this one works no matter your size. Comfortable, breathable, and available in extended sizes. It does a great job of keeping the girls in place. And button-downs that can sometimes pull at the chest always seem to fit better with this bra on.

— Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

Woxer Boss 2.0 Bra

Around Day 3 of Disney, I asked myself an important question: Is this a sports bra situation? I mean, look, I’m going upside down on roller coasters, speed walking toward snacks, and hefting around a bag of snacks — at what point do I just try wearing something that means business? It’s at this point that I decided to try out the Woxer Boss Bra, which is a nice little hybrid between an everyday bra and a sports bra. It’s great for “light” activities, still looks nice and cute, and is thin and light while still offering excellent support. I love the racerback, the smooth, seamless feel, and the material, which was great for humidity and sweat.

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

EBY Seamless Tank

You might think that wearing a full tank top under your shirt is a recipe for feeling hot as hell all day at Disney, but this seamless tank is super light and somehow offers support without feeling like you're wearing anything at all. It also has a grip at the bottom that keeps it lying down and flat all day. Not sure how it would do for someone with very large breasts, but my C-cups were very happy with this solution.

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Wacoal Elevated Allure Underwire Bra

I wore my everyday bra at Disney, because it is a lightweight workhouse suitable for almost any situation. I absolutely have to have some underwire to leave the house, but this Wacoal number is extremely lightweight. It's supportive without making me feel like I'm trapped inside a miserable fabric cage. Also, the boning on the side actually comes up high enough, so it never cuts into my skin or folds over. Now, the mesh cup is extremely thin and pretty unstructured, so the look is very '70s boob, and if you get doused on a water ride, it can look a little too braless. But to me, it was worth it to leave the park every day without half-moons of chafing under each boob. Plus, you can almost always get last year's colors on sale somewhere.

— Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

EBY Relief Bra

This pick gets major points for kind of disappearing onto your body while still lending support. It's sleek and smooth, comfortable, and light. At the same time, though, it offers enough padding and support that you feel a little shaped and secure. This bra also got wet during our regular daily activities, and it dried surprisingly fast.

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Hollywood Fashion Secrets Silicone CoverUp

I never thought as a DDD girlie that I'd be able to wander Disney World braless without getting dirty looks, but these nipple covers (bra adjacent if not a bra) allowed me to be comfortable and cool without giving everyone a free show (I breastfed my two kids over the course of 4 years: My nipples are always going to stick out a bit). Just peel off the reusable back like a sticker and put them over your boobs. There are two sizes —one for A-C cups and another for D+. I wore these multiple times throughout the weekend, and they still show no sign of losing their stickiness or efficacy. They're washable, and apparently, you can use them up to 25 times!

— Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

Truekind Wireless Shaping Bra

This bra is for those who want a lot of support and lift but also don't want to do the way of the underwire. I loved how supported I felt all day, although there was a bit of a trade with the extra material and padding. The lower band got very sweaty, but the bra still made the list because of its overall all-day comfort and look.

— Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social