Rug shopping can be tough, especially if you have some combination of filthy, active, and unwise kids and pets. You want something durable, long-lasting, and easy to care for, but is it too much to ask that it’s also stylish, cozy, and doesn’t scream “kid-friendly”?

Rug shopping online can also be tough — when you can’t see, touch, and tread upon your choices. It can be hard to pull the trigger, especially on a such a big-ticketed item.

I decided to do some extensive rug legwork for the good of all of the parents in the country who need or want a rug, but don’t know where to start. I tested washable and/or kid-friendly rugs from six different companies and put them through total and complete hell — also known as my two out-of-control kids and my three disgusting, pukey cats.

Here’s what I found out — keeping in mind price, design, quality, durability, and ease of cleaning.

Overall Favorite: Ruggable

Ruggable

When I started asking around about which brands I should look into for this story, loads of my friends told me to try Ruggable. And after I got mine in the mail for testing, I soon figured out why it gets so many recommendations. Of the rugs I tested, these rugs felt the softest and most substantial for how washable they are — the quality is just there! It was also super-easy to set up with the included pads, with a video to help me do it just right. And the color and design selection on the website seems to have something for everyone.

Over the past six months, my rug has not moved, wrinkled, or slid — and no one has tripped. It’s also very soft and cushy to walk on and doesn’t feel any different from a non-kid-friendly rug. It’s also really easy to vacuum. I am just so happy with it!

It’s also seen some stains. One poop accident (DON’T ASK) and a full bowl of spilled soup have landed on this carpet, and after doing simple spot washes, I can’t even tell where they happened.

Long story short: I’ve bought two more Ruggable rugs. No, they are not the most affordable kid-friendly rugs you can find in this world, but they’re priced fairly for the quality you get. And from what I can tell, they are going to last you.

Runner-Ups: #1 Revival Rugs

Revival

Revival was another name that kept coming up as I asked around about washable and kid-friendly rugs. And this was another company that really delivered a quality product. One leg up it has on Ruggable is that I liked their overall choice of designs better, especially when it came to modern options.

The rug came quickly and was easy to set up — the design was great and the quality was, too. Very stylish and plush. If you have kids, this is great to sit on when you’re playing on the floor.

When it came to cleaning, the Revival rug was just a bit harder to manage. Both vacuuming and spot cleaning went fine, but it wasn’t as easy an experience as Ruggable. In this case, I think the wonderful texture and softness of the rug is why it is a little harder to clean.

Still, I highly recommend these rugs!

#2 Delara Machine Washable Rugs

Delara

Delara is a more affordable option than both Revival and Ruggable, and it’s made out of recycled materials, which really spoke to me. The brand also touts that their rugs are meant to be easily machine-washed, not just spot cleaned.

While I like my Delara rug, the pros of the item create the cons. It is very easy to throw in the washing machine, which is amazing, but that means that it’s pretty lightweight and flimsy compared with some of the other tested rugs. It also claims it doesn’t need a rug pad, but without one, this was sliding all over the place, even with the included corner rug grippers. Finally, the design didn’t look as good as in the picture.

Vacuuming was also an issue — the strength of the vacuum took this rug right off the floor, making it annoying to clean in the traditional way.

This rug would be great in specific situations, such as a very high-traffic area like a mud room where you’d want to throw the rug in the wash on a weekly basis. It’s also a great budget solution if you don’t have hundreds and hundreds of dollars to spend. Just make sure to get a rug pad to go with it.

#3 Tuft Love Organic Washable Rugs

Tuft Love

Tuft Love is a newer, smaller rug company that offers high-end organic, non-toxic washable rugs. They are free from toxic dyes, glues, and gasses, and manufactured in an ethical manner — all awesome details. Because of the high quality of the process and the materials, these rugs are significantly more expensive than the above options. The 3x5 rug I tested (pictured above) cost $679.

To start: this rug was absolutely beautiful in every way. The design is gorgeous and the feel of the rug is incredibly lush and soft. You can tell from touching it that it’s the most expensive option I tried out. Thick, heavy, and stable, it doesn’t shift around on the floor and it’s easy to vacuum.

The main issue I have with these rugs are that it is worrisome to have a white and expensive rug in your house. It’s like having a beloved vase or lamp in the living room when you know good and well that your kids are going to play whiffleball in there at some point.

It took a few months, but one of my kids ended up getting a small amount of paint on the rug, and I couldn’t get it out all of the way. The rug isn’t ruined, but I didn’t like how stressful the entire incident was; I simply don’t want to worry about it getting ruined.

These are amazing rugs, and I gave mine to a friend with grown children, where it can live safely and peacefully for the rest of its days. I highly recommend this brand to anyone with a little extra money to spend who needs a beautiful, organic, sustainable rug for a quiet room or a quiet household.

#4 Tumble Washable Rugs

Tumble’s major brand promise is that their rugs are washable and kid-friendly. Even their largest 9 x 12 rugs can fit in a standard washing machine, and they are hypoallergenic and free from toxic chemicals that could be harmful to pets or young kids. Another stand-out feature — their rugs have “spill-proof” surfaces that are easy to clean — liquid will actually puddle on them instead of seeping in.

Their prices are also lower than Ruggable and Revival as they come with a rug pad included in the price.

While I liked the sales pitch, these rugs were not my favorite. Again, because they are super-washable and super-spill resistant, it also means that they are thinner and less soft that some of the other options I liked better. The thinness means that they wrinkle on the floor. Also, my rug shrunk a bit after machine washing it.

I think these rugs do have their place, though. They would be great for people with a ton of kids and pets, where the spill-proof feature and the ease of machine washing would be very useful. Mine is thriving on my covered patio, which sees a bit of weather now and then, but which needed a cozy rug.

The bottom line? I think all of these rugs could be a great fit in the right situation, depending on your needs (budget, style, how out-of-control your children are). But overall, for the widest number of situations, I love my Ruggable rugs.