The Best Nursery Rugs To Make Baby's Space Extra Cozy

Getting kids rugs for a room or nursery? There’s a lot to consider. You might want something in pretty pastels that matches the Instagram-worthiness of Baby’s nursery, or one that feels soft and plush underfoot. For toddlers and older kids, you may be looking for a floor covering with a bold pattern or theme. If it’s a kids playroom rug, maybe you’re going for a bright, cheerful pick that inspires play (bonus points for concealing stains). Ideally, you’d love something durable — even washable, if possible (because… kids).

Now consider your budget: Kids rugs can be spendy, but it’s a worthy investment for such important real estate within your home, right? Or maybe heck, no? Whichever side you fall on, our roundup of the best kids rugs includes pricier options that’ll make you swoon, as well as budget-friendly picks that you can roll up and toss out after their first bout with the stomach flu. Be sure to check out our kid's bedding sets for more room decor inspiration!

Best Kids Rugs

Rugs can often add a needed pop of color in your child’s room. This round rug from Ambdrebio comes in a ton of different colors, from beige to rainbow. Available in three sizes, it’s a great way to add some warmth and give your kid a place to read and play. While this rug can’t be thrown in a washing machine, taking care of it is easy. It’s quick to vacuum and spot-clean by hand. It also has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews, so you know it’s a soft and durable choice.

One Reviewer Said: “Don't be fooled by the small package. The rug is vacuum packed and after a quick shake, you have a good-looking product. It cozies up the room but most of all it doesn't slip. My dog and cat both claimed the rug as their own. This is now their new sleeping place. The rug is thick and it lives up to the description on Amazon. I am buying a couple more for other rooms.”

This rug might be a little too shaggy for a nursery, but it’s perfect for older kids — even kids that are so old that they’re prepping for dorm life. That said, babies are still more than welcome to hang out on this affordable rug with a little bit of supervision. It’s non-toxic, soft, and doesn’t easily shed like other rugs. You can’t throw it in a washer, but it’s easy to vacuum. It comes in six different colors and multiple sizes.

One Reviewer Said: “Love this rug! Ultra soft is a true statement. This is the best rug we’ve had. I was a little worried when I saw the box it came in. I thought it would have crinkles and need time to flatten. But it did not! It laid out perfectly! I would def buy this again.”

Best Nursery Rugs

When you’re looking for a nursery rug, you’ll want something with a bit of padding to it. This PAGISOFE fluffy shag rug is ideal for plenty of reasons. Not only does it come in a ton of nursery-friendly colors, but it’s also built with a soft velvet surface and memory foam to best support your little one. Based on its more-than-affordable price, you might find yourself picking out rugs for the entire house while you’re at it.

One Reviewer Said: “I was really, really surprised with how great the quality was. The price was just so great, I thought — okay, if it feels or looks cheap, I'll send it back. Spoiler alert — this isn't cheap, shedding, thin, flat, or lumpy. Once you unfold it from the packaging, lay it where you want it and gently run your barefoot with and against the grain of the carpet - this helps it settle and smooth. I would have paid much more for this. Sharing the item link with all of my girlfriends that are also building out nurseries of their own.”

“A, B, C, D …” well, you know the rest. This low-pile plush rug isn’t just cute — it can be used for tummy time activities and adorable milestone pics. This rug is also a great way to add additional insulation and help reduce noise, especially if you’re an apartment dweller. It’s made of cotton and is available in three colors: white, gray, and pink.

One Reviewer Said: “We bought this rug for our son's nursery and it's truly a must-have. It makes the room look so cozy and it's super soft. For the price, I think it's a great deal. Very excited to take my baby's monthly photos on it!”

Best Playroom Rugs

Make every day a playground day with this hopscotch rug. Not only is it a cute ode to childhood, but it’ll fit perfectly in your child’s room, offering extra padding leading up to their bed. Since it’s made of polyester, you don’t need to worry about excess shedding. It’s soft and easy enough to clean.

One Reviewer Said: “Super cute and soft rug! Perfect for a nursery, as it is the length of a regular sized crib.It’s very lightweight it so does move around very easily on our carpeted floors. Simply put down some carpet tape to keep it from moving around.”

Always a classic, a rug with city roads and roundabouts is a must-have for any kid who loves toy cars. This super-affordable pick is ideal for encouraging play and concealing snack stains from sticky fingers. Ideal for your playroom, this rug measures 60 inches by 32 inches.

One Reviewer Said: “Perfect size! I didn't want wall-to-wall. Big enough for a growing [four-year-old], small enough for his room needs. His various car sizes seem to race perfectly on the streets without getting caught on the fabric. Doesn't move during his activities. Creases are smoothing out quickly after only a few minutes [on] the floor.”

Can’t decide what color you want your rug to be? Then, this multicolored handprint rug is sure to solve that issue for you. Available in multiple sizes to fit any room in your home, this polypropylene rug will help make playtime more safe. It weighs just under nine pounds, so it’s also easy to bring from room to room if you’re trying to figure out where to place it.

One Reviewer Said: “This is such a cute rug for our soon-to-be playroom! We get lots of compliments. We have the 8x10 and it’s great quality. This is our second nuLOOM rug and yet again we are satisfied!”

Best Washable Rugs

After becoming a parent, things like “washable rugs” start entering your frame of mind. Who knew that such tiny babies could be so — well — messy? Luckily, rugs exist that can easily be thrown in the wash alongside those dirty onesies and bibs. This rug has a cute hexagonal shape, making it the perfect room centerpiece. It can also easily double as a tummy time rug. The back includes non-slip rubber, so you won’t have to worry about this rug slipping and sliding.

One Reviewer Said: “Cutest rug that added the right amount of color to my daughter’s room! Not thick whatsoever so if that’s what you’re looking for then keep looking. It’s very soft and easy to clean!”

After buying this retro rug for your playroom, you might want to buy another for your living room and sunroom. This medium-pile rug can easily be thrown in the washing machine, making it a favorite among parents. It has a non-slip grip that’ll add some safety while your child’s playing (or, running around their room) and is made from cozy soft polyester. Plus, visually, it’s stunning AF.

One Reviewer Said: “Really in love with this rug. Bought this for my daughter’s play area and it’s just perfect. Well made and so soft.”

A washable rug that’s also educational? You can’t lose. Author Eric Carle had a hand in designing this rug, making it a great addition to any area of the house designated for children to play. And, you’ll know they’ll be playing safely due to this rug’s non-skid latex backing. It’s also stain and water-resistant, meaning you might not even have to wash it as much as you’d imagine.

One Reviewer Said: “It washes well and easily and has stood up to toddlers, teenagers, and large dogs. It has not developed any runs or tears and the backing is still solid. We really like this rug. It isn’t cuddly soft but that isn’t what we wanted. It’s hardy and a fun play rug and soft enough to crawl around with bare knees and not be uncomfortable.”