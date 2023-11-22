ToddlerOne mom and resident TikTok gift guide guru, Emily Wehner, offered up some great non-toy ideas for parents who don’t want to add any more clutter and chaos to their already-overcrowded playroom.

First up, Wehner recommends grabbing a pair of Crocs for your kid along with some adorable Jibbitz, which are these cute little “gems” that fit into the holes of Crocs. It’s basically like a charm bracelet for your shoes.

“I don't know a kid that doesn't love crocs. Bonus points if you also go grab a bunch of these Jibbitz. This is like the cool thing that kids are loving. My son is obsessed. We have like a bag full of Jibbitz. So fun,” Wehner said.

Another idea Wehner suggests is a good, high-quality kid’s water bottle. Do parents go anywhere these days with their kids without a water bottle? With a cute Hydroflask water bottle, your little one will stay hydrated all day.

Next up, she suggests stuffing your kid’s stocking with pacifiers, if age appropriate. She also mentions this is a great option if you’re buying for someone else who is a little younger.

“I guarantee they will need more pacis. I am asking for pacis for my daughter,” she said.

One note would just be to find out the kid’s preferred type before buying.

Wehner also swears that stuffed animals are a perfect non-toy/kind of a toy gift that is always a winner.

“We need more of these stuffed animals,” she says holding up a stuffed animal from the Jelly Cat brand. “I love Jelly Cat. They're so soft. ”

She also recommends Warmies stuffed animals, which have scented beads in them that can be heated up in the microwave.

“It warms up like a little heating stuffed animal. My son sleeps with horsey every single night,” she explained.

She also suggests a gift that is beneficial for mom, too, a giant tote to put a bunch of crap in.

“I have three of these. I love these. They're huge. I have two for both of my kids. They both have the name on it. This is like our family one. They are massive. I always get the zip top. I get the extra large. These are great for trips and everything,” she said.

For the kids who love to be cozy, Wehner recommends a super soft blanket as a present. She even got one for her son.

“Something really exciting for my son is that he has his very own cozy blanket. This is his favorite thing for some reason. He sleeps with it every night. He calls it his ‘cozy coze,’ she said.

“This would make a great gift for a kid that like loves to be comfy cozy. If you're buying for a kid that is in a sleep sack, you could buy one of these nice sleep sacks from Kyte. These ones are very favorite.”

Lastly, the mom of two says that you can’t go wrong gifting a cute hat.

“I don't know what it is about a toddler in a hat, but I think it's the cutest thing in the whole world. A beanie, a hat, a baseball hat. My son and my daughter both love hats. And this would make a great gift,” she says.

Other TikTok users chimed in with their own additions to Wehner’s list including books, rain jackets, rain boots, snow overalls, umbrella, and a kid’s camera.

Another TikTok user suggested, “Rolling suitcase! Character theme plates/bowls/utensils”

Before the Christmas season goes into high gear, and my daughter is smothered with love from her family (aka so many presents), I try to purge as much as I can to make room for new toys. This list is a greay way to use Christmas as an opportunity to buy some more practical, functional things that the kids will still get a kick out of.

Plus, opening the gifts is half the fun, right?