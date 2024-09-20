I love layering season, and fall is the absolute best time for it. Depending on where you live, fall may already be crisp and cool all day, or you might be battling brisk mornings and hot afternoons. Either way, you need some cozy fall dresses. A cozy fall dress is great because you can dress them up or down, you can wear them with tights or bare legs, and they work for any fall activity. And this list of cozy fall dresses under $30 will give you the ultimate cool-weather wardrobe.

Now, the thing about this list is that these cozy fall dresses aren’t just all flannel muumuus (although that would be more than fine). There is a mixture here of mini fall dresses, longer looks, and plenty of super comfy sweatshirt and sweater dresses to round the list out. TBH, you just don’t want a super tight, formfitting dress with a bunch of things to deal with. We’re talking about even mini dresses that have dropped waists and ample room in the chest so you can feel comfy and sexy. All of the dresses included could work for a ton of different fall events, and you could easily mix and match accessories and shoe options.

Budget-friendly is also the name of the game, so all of the fall dresses here are under $30. And yes, that means even if they’re not on sale, they’re still under $30. Many of them have other color options and lots of inclusive sizing, so pick your favorites and fall-up your wardrobe.

01 A Little Black Dress H&M Black Flared Dress $19.99 see on h&m A little black dress is always a great wardrobe addition — even in the cooler months. With this sweet flared dress from H&M, you can pair it with tights and booties or loafers, or even add some pops of color with things like a tartan scarf or plaid leggings. It’s super versatile and works great for all fall climates. It also comes in green and leopard, with sizes XS to XXL.

02 A Comfy, Cozy Tiered Dress Walmart Time and Tru Women's Tiered Sweatshirt Dress Walmart $15.98 see on walmart Sweatshirt dresses are a must in the fall, and I’m in love with this tiered version from Walmart. The three tiers really give it a more structured look while still being incredibly comfy and cozy. It’s currently out of stock in the other colors, black and pink, but keep checking back if you want more than just the beige you see here.

03 The Cutest Corduroy Overall Dress Bloomchic Solid Corduroy Pleated Overall Dress $28.90 see on bloomchic I need this corduroy pleated overall dress from Bloomchic in the worst way. Look at how darling this is! This picture is of the bronze version, but it also comes in navy, black, and army green in sizes M to 6X. You could even jazz it up with a Halloween shirt underneath or a collared top for some extra pizazz.

04 A Fun Buttoned Sweater Dress Saloogoe Tunic Sweater Dress $18.99 See on Amazon Don’t you want to put this tunic sweater dress on and crawl into a ball on your couch? It’s basically like wearing a giant dress, but the buttons and the ribbed design really make it look like a tailored dress and not just a giant scarf wrapped around your body. It comes in a few other colors, including forest green and coffee, and is available in sizes S to XXL.

05 A Perfect Bow Sweater Dress Shein Knot Front Lantern Sleeve Ribbed Knit Dress $18.39 see on shein I can not get over how cute this knot front lantern sleeve ribbed knit dress is. The color is so perfect for fall, and that little bow at the center is just the right amount of whimsy. It’s like a sweater dress — just fancier. This fall dress comes in sizes 12 to 20 and is available in additional colors like grey, orange, red, and hot pink.

06 The Sweetest Fall Floral Dress Dokotoo Swing Mini Shift Dress $29.99 See on Amazon If you are also thinking this fabric looks like something your grandma had on her couch in the ‘70s, then yes. And that’s half the appeal. This swing mini shift dress from Amazon has these adorable sleeves to give it a bit of a retro vibe, and the colors are muted enough for fall so that you can pair it with booties or loafers. It would look especially cute with tights and boots, and I love how comfy the entire dress looks with the drop waistline and elastic.

07 A Perfect Plaid Fall Dress Walmart Time and Tru Women's Mini Woven Dress $15.98 see on walmart The perfect fall pattern doesn’t ex— oh. Guys, Walmart is knocking it out of the park lately, and I’m truly in love with this mini woven dress from Time and Tru. It’s just the perfect fall look, and you could add tights and boots or booties, loafers... even a long-sleeve top underneath if you want. Super versatile and at a great price. Plus, it just looks comfy, and it comes in sizes XS to XXXL.

08 The Cutest Tie Knot Fall Dress Bloomchic Colored Striped Tie Knot Cap Sleeve Dress Bloomchic $28.90 see on bloomchic I love this striped tie-knot dress from Bloomchic. The muted colors of the stripes give it a soft, vintage fall vibe, and I love how comfy it looks to wear while still being a nice, structured dress. The fabric is soft without too much pulling, and you could throw a jacket over the top and wear it with booties, tall boots, or flats.

09 A Simple, Light Fall Dress Walmart Time and Tru Mini Double Cloth Dress $16.98 see on walmart Like many of the dresses on here, this mini double cloth dress isn’t cozy in the sense that it’s a giant sweater, but that it’s loose and has lots of give to it while still looking great for any fall event. The color is perfect for the season, and it comes in sizes XS to XXXL and three other colors, including auburn and violet.

10 A Cozy Ribbed Dress Acelitt Crewneck Ribbed Mini Dress $25.99 See on Amazon Have you ever loved a sweater so much and wished it was just a little longer to wear as a dress? Then you want this crewneck ribbed mini dress from Amazon. It’s so cozy, and with the little details like the cuffs on the sleeves and the pocket, it really rocks for a date night look or a cozy girls' night in — whatever you have planned.

11 The Perfect Gathered Dress Bloomchic V-Neck Drawstring Gathered Midi Dress $28.90 see on bloomchic Available in sizes M to 6X from Bloomchic, this gorgeous v-neck drawstring dress is so chic and sexy but still totally comfortable. I love how it gathers across the chest, and you could easily dress it up or wear it for more casual fall events.

12 The Most Comfortable Fall Dress Ever H&M T-Shirt Dress $19.99 see on h&m If you’ve ever wanted to wear your giant sleepshirt out in public, now’s your chance. This t-shirt dress from H&M is the ultimate cozy fall dress, and with jewelry, boots, and even a little jacket or cardigan, you can really elevate the look if you want. (But this with some cute sneakers is also a perfectly adorable look.)

13 A Light, Puff Sleeve Fall Dress Walmart Time and True Women's Puff Sleeve Mini Dress $16.98 see on walmart Another mini dress, I know, I know. But this one is just as comfy as all the others, andimagine how sweet this little puff-sleeve dresswill look with tights and booties?Perfect fall dress for a crisp date night. It comes in sizes XS to XXXL.

14 The Loveliest Velvet Dress Cider Velvet V-Neck Lace Mini Dress $28 see on cider I’m totally calling this velvet dress from Cider a cozy dress because, hello, velvet is the best.It’s another mini dress and has more details than some of the others, but I think it’s so gorgeous and looks like it wouldn’t be a pain to wear. Bonus: It comes in sizes 0 to 26.

15 The Easiest Fall Dress Shein Striped Pocket Dress $13.29 see on shein Talk about a comfy dress that is just a whole outfit ready to go, thisstriped pocket dress is so cute. With the stripes and the textured pocket, it looks totally fine right off the rack and would be great with anything from sneakers and loafers to booties. It also comes in sizes 12 to 22.

16 The Most Comfy, Cozy Fall Sweater Dress Shein LUNE Three Colored Sweater Dress $20.83 see on shein OK, OK, here’s the actual coziest fall dress of all time — this three-colored sweater dress. It’s so soft and comfy, and I really love the colors of the stripes and the cuffed sleeves. It has a sexy vibe to it while still being incredibly cozy, and what more could you want? This dress also comes in sizes S to XL.

17 The Tailored Sweater Dress Shein Clasi Plus Batwing Sleeve Sweater Dress $26.29 see on shein One more cozy sweater dress, but just a little more tailored. This batwing sleeve version looks so gorgeous for a fall night on the town, and you could go really simple with jewelry and accessories. I am obsessed with those bat wings, especially because they keep the look cozy without worrying about dripping your sleeves into your pasta. 10/10. This dress comes in sizes 0XL to 3XL.

Now, just make some room in your closet, and you’ll have the perfect cozy fall dress wardrobe ready to go. Make sure to get some new tights, too — it’s officially dress and boot season.