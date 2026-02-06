The holidays have passed, and 2026 is... you know, whatever 2026 is. But that doesn’t mean we’ve moved past every last vestige of Christmas. In fact, Scary Mommy editors are still yapping about the stuff we got in December that has enhanced our lives in some way. This roundup is devoted to them: our favorite Christmas gifts.

These are things Scary Mommy editors actually received, and would 100% re-buy for ourselves. We’d also have zero hesitation buying them for other people, and in some cases, we already have! Practical little upgrades, cozy indulgences, a few out-of-left-fielders we didn’t know we needed (and now feel like we can’t live without) — here’s what we’re still using and recommending months later.

Slice Box Cutter Slice Box Cutter See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I gave this to my mother for Christmas because I had so many in my house (I love them and use them religiously) as kind of a throw-away gift. She can't stop raving about it. The blade is so much sharper than a scissor and is easy to hold thanks to the handle. Definitely a stocking stuffer I'll repeat for others in years to come.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Mint Paperclip Necklace Mint & Lily Mint Paperclip Necklace $29 See On Mint & Lily “My mom bought me this necklace because she knows I'm a big fan of layering and gold jewelry. I love the little loop on this one that lets me add my own charms and change them out at will, depending on the look I want that day. It feels sturdy and is just the perfect length.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Dagsmejan Nattwell Sleep Tech Pants Dagsmejan Dagsmejan Nattwell Sleep Tech Pants $128 See On Dagsmejan “These pants were a splurge when it comes to Christmas gifts, but... oh my word, were they worth it! My sleeping clothes needed a major upgrade, and these sleep pants from Dagsmejan are lightweight, breathable, and exceptionally soft. I am guilty of wearing them pretty much all day, too.” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

SB Sox Pilates Socks SB Sox SB Sox Pilates Socks $29.95 $19.95 See On SB Sox “I recently started dabbling in pilates and barre classes, and wow! These socks are so soft, and the grips on the bottom help keep my unsteady and painfully clumsy self centered and in good form!” —Katie Garrity

Vornado Fly Move Rechargeable Ultraportable Fan Vornado Vornado Fly Move Rechargeable Ultraportable Fan $69.99 See On Vornado “Did I ask for a fan for Christmas? Yes, yes I did! My office gets super hot, especially when we have the heat going, and I like it cozy, but I also need some airflow. I keep this little cutie on my desk, and it does the job of cooling me off without making me feel like I'm in a wind tunnel.” — Katie Garrity

Full Leaf Tea Co. Natural Paper Drawstring Tea Bags Full Leaf Tea Co. Full Leaf Tea Co. Natural Paper Drawstring Tea Bags $4.95 See On Full Leaf Tea Co. “I am a huge tea drinker, especially in the winter months, and I got a ton of loose-leaf tea for Christmas. These natural paper draw-string tea bags are so easy to use, plus they are made with unbleached paper, which is fully biodegradable and compostable, making them an eco-friendly alternative!” — Katie Garrity

Mark T. Wendell Tea Company Holiday Fruit and Spice Blend Mark T. Wendell Tea Company Mark T. Wendell Tea Company Holiday Fruit and Spice Blend $33 See On Mark T. Wendell Tea Company “This tea has become one of my favorites for a nightcap. With a mixture of select Indian black tea leaves, fruity orange pieces, small bits of tart cranberries, spicy ginger, and warming cinnamon sticks, it's like a cozy winter evening in a cup!” — Katie Garrity

Vigdee African Safari Craft Kits Vigdee Vigdee African Safari Craft Kits $44.95 $19.95 See On Vigdee “This was a gift for my daughter, but now I think we are ruined for all other crafting kits. This hands-on DIY craft kit helps kids learn about elephants, where they live, and the challenges they face in the wild, all through creating with their own hands.” — Katie Garrity

Nex Playground Nex Playground See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My daughter has a lot of energy, but it's hard to get out of the house — and if we do, it's a $50 day at the trampoline park. This Nex Playground wasn't just the ‘It Toy’ of 2025, but also the ‘It Toy’ of my household.” — Katie Garrity

Anna Zuckerman Petite Glamour 2 Carat Tennis Bracelet Anna Zuckerman Anna Zuckerman Petite Glamour 2 Carat Tennis Bracelet $150 See On Anna Zuckerman “I would never call myself a jewelry girlie, but I do rock a dainty necklace or ring from time to time. This gorgeous diamond cystralline bracelet from Anna Zuckerman is just the perfect piece that elevates my everyday mom look. I get so many compliments on it!” — Katie Garrity

Flashback ONE35 V2 Camera Flashback Flashback ONE35 V2 Camera $119 See On Flashback “We busted this baby out at our small New Year's Eve gathering, and it was a HUGE hit! This works basically like an old school disposable camera (you can only take 25 pictures in 24 hours, and then you have to *wait* for them to ‘develop’) with digital convenience. The pictures come out looking so nostalgic and special. We can't wait to bring this on our family trip next month.” — Katie Garrity

Hollister Feel Good Baggy Sweatpants Hollister Hollister Feel Good Baggy Sweatpants $44.95 See On Hollister “I now own these in two different colors because they are... well, the best. Oversized, baggy, and oh so comfy!” — Katie Garrity

FabFitFun Beauty Box Subscription FabFitFun FabFitFun Beauty Box Subscription $79.99 See On FabFitFun “I never, ever know what kinds of beauty products to buy. So, I gifted myself something that takes all the guesswork out for me. The FabFitFun beauty box is also the first-ever monthly beauty box (valued at over $150) that comes with 4 full-size, fully customizable products. And trust me, the products are LEGIT.” — Katie Garrity

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater Quince Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater $158 $59.90 See On Quince “My older son borrowed my husband's Quince cashmere sweater when he was cold when we were away over Thanksgiving break, and was amazed at its softness. So I bought him one for Christmas, and he's worn it to a few bat mitzvahs and the like since. It's cozy, a nice color, machine washable (if you put it in a washing bag on low!), and the price is great for cashmere.” — Kate Auletta

Bluetti Elite 30 V2 Power Station Bluetti Bluetti Elite 30 V2 Power Station $299 $239 See On Bluetti “Ever since we had a severe wind storm last summer that left us without power for days, I've been researching power stations so that we don't have to worry about keeping our cell phones and computers working. This was the perfect solution. It looks nice enough to keep out on a shelf and works great for charging our family's devices at night — we ‘put them to bed’ in the same place at the same time, and it feels great!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Summersalt Silky Luxe Pajama Set Summersalt Summersalt Silky Luxe Pajama Set $135 See On Summersalt “I love Summersalt's swimsuits, and when I saw these pajamas, I just had to get a Christmas present for myself. They are SO soft and silky, and for some reason Summersalt just understands women's bodies and how they are shaped. Excited to try some of their other clothing types in the future.” — Sarah Aswell

UNOde50 Hoop Earrings Uno De 50 Uno De 50 Hoop Earrings With White Topaz $135 See On Uno De 50 “Aren't these gorgeous? I love jewelry that is simple and classic but that also looks special — and this fits the bill.” — Sarah Aswell

Brook37 Tea Gift Set Brook37 Brook37 Tea Gift Set $94 See On Brook37 “Forget about coffee, I am a tea girlie. And my partner knows that he cannot go wrong with fancy, pretty loose-leaf tea sets. This was so special, and the teas are amazing.” — Sarah Aswell

Chocolove Midnight Dubai-Style Chocolate Pistachio Bar Chocolove Chocolove Midnight Dubai-Style Chocolate Pistachio Bar $15.99 See On Chocolove “I am a chocolate snob, and I approve of this absolutely decadent chocolate bar. Can't wait to try more from this company.” — Sarah Aswell

Fulton House Shoes Fulton Fulton House Shoes $120 See On Fulton “I am on a constant journey for the perfect house shoe. One that looks nice, slides on, and keeps my feet warm but dry. Also a pair that you can still walk down the driveway to get the mail in. These are those slippers!” — Sarah Aswell

Chirp Table Chirp Chirp Contour Decompression & Massage Table $599.99 See On Chirp “Working from home in a ‘desk job,’ I spend a lot of my day sitting, and I carry a ton of tension in my neck and back as a result. This gives me such relief: spinal decompression, massage, heat... it feels amazing after a long day. I also love it for post-workout recovery, and that it saves my preferred settings.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

CO2 Lift Glo C02 Lift CO2 Lift Glo Carboxy Gel Mask $100 See On CO2Lift “I’m going to be honest, I lowkey want Botox... but I’ll probably never get it because I’m just convinced I’ll have some weirdass rare complication. So, until I get up the nerve (if ever), I’m just relying on Frownies and, now, this mask. It makes my skin look noticeably plumper, smoother, glowier, brighter, more hydrated — all the things!” — Julie Sprankles

Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set $348 $295.80 See On Cozy Earth “I will admit that when I kept seeing these sheets all over social media, I figured they were mostly hype. It took just one night sleeping on them to fully understand all the rave reviews. I got the Classic Stripe in Ebony for Christmas — my second set — and I’m so obsessed. They’re impossibly soft, they look super chic... I genuinely look forward to crawling into bed when it’s made with these.” — Julie Sprankles

Aloe Socks Earth Therapeutics Aloe Socks See price on Amazon See on Amazon “While I do love getting a professional pedicure, I just can never find the time anymore. Unfortunately, my feet were showing it! These socks from Earth Therapeutics have made such a big difference. I like to scrub my feet using another product from the brand, their Foamy Foot Shampoo (which smells amazing), then dry them off, slather on foot cream, and pull on the aloe socks to sleep in.” — Julie Sprankles

Waver Vibration Plate Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate $289.99 $199.99 See On Lifepro “Yes, I know everyone on the internet is talking about these. However, after we reached out to experts and learned that vibration plates really are beneficial for your health, I was so excited to get one for Christmas. I have a chronic illness that involves high inflammation, and I’ve noticed a massive difference in my pain and stiffness when I use this every day. I feel so much better when I start my day on it.” — Julie Sprankles

Lem Nancy Lem Clitoral Massager $159 $99 See On Nancy “Um, this little lemon seriously delivers. If you’re curious about air-suction toys but feel intimidated, trust me when I say this is a great place to start. It’s discreet, super easy to use, has 12 different patterns, and, you know, it’s super cute. Plus, dear god does it work. Possibly my most favorite spicy toy I’ve ever owned and a true gift to myself.” — Julie Sprankles

Didn’t get what you really wanted this Christmas? Consider this your official permission slip to treat yourself. You’ve earned it.