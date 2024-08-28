Calling all Funko fans and Sesame Street stans — big news for you today. It’s been a while since Funko released any Pops related to the beloved children’s TV show, but that’s all about to change. Scary Mommy can exclusively reveal that Funko is dropping an all-new line of Sesame Street Pops... today! That’s right; the new collection will be available to shop on Funko.com as of Aug. 28, 2024.

Of course, fans know this isn’t the toy brand’s first foray into creating figures based on the iconic characters from the long-running series. Funko first announced a partnership with Sesame Workshop in 2014 (Can you believe that was a decade ago? Wild.) to create a line of vinyl figures, kicking things off with Super Grover. The following year brought Bert, Ernie, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, and Mr. Snuffleupagus (my personal fave). Then, in 2016, Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, and Count von Count. In 2017, fans got a Herry Monster Funko Pop, thanks to the toy company’s Specialty Series.

And finally, another wave of Sesame Pops is here. Get your first glimpse at the adorable new vinyl figures below.

Abby Cadabby

Zippity zap! Everyone’s favorite fairy-in-training can now join the rest of the Sesame Street Pops, and we all know how much she loves spending time with her friends. (Her Pop won’t actually float when she’s happy like she does on the show, but use your imagination!) This vinyl figure is approximately 4.3 inches tall and costs $12.

Big Bird in Nest

If you’ve already snagged Funko’s previous nestless Big Bird Pop, now’s your chance to catch this feathered friend at home. Here, he sits in his large nest, which fans know is behind 123 Sesame Street and next to Oscar the Grouch’s trash can. The Pop even includes Radar, Big Bird’s teddy bear. This vinyl figure is approximately 6.8 inches tall (not eight feet two inches, like the anthropomorphic canary in “real life”) and costs $30.

Cookie Monster

This isn’t just any ol’ Cookie Monster — this is Cookie Monster as Alistair Cookie, his “Monsterpiece Theater”-hosting alter ego. Just peep his trademark English smoking jacket and ascot as he sits in his elegant armchair. This Pop is approximately 4 inches tall and costs $12.

Elmo & Tango

An Elmo Funko Pop? Awesome. An Elmo Funko Pop with his adorable puppy Tango? Even better! It didn’t take long for Sesame Street fans to fall in love with the little doggo when she made her debut in the 2021 animated special Furry Friends Forever: Elmo Gets a Puppy and joined Sesame Street in Season 52. It only seems fitting that this dance-loving doggy gets the Pop treatment. The Elmo and Tango vinyl figure is approximately 3.7 inches tall and costs $12.

Funko’s new Sesame Pops are now available on Funko.com. So, time to add Abby Cadabby, Big Bird (in his nest), Cookie Monster moonlighting as Alistair Cookie, and Elmo with Tango to your family’s collection. Or grab ‘em now to stash under the tree come Christmas morning.