13 Fun, Easy-To-Use Gifts For Kids With Disabilities

The holidays are practically here, and parents are gearing up to shop! While gift-giving can be a fun and exciting time, finding the right item for each person on your list can also be a source of stress — something I struggle with each year as a parent of a child with disabilities.

My son has cerebral palsy, among other challenges, and over the years, I’ve had a really hard time finding gifts for him. I want to get him things he can use and enjoy, but many mainstream items just aren’t a good fit. He has difficulty grasping with his hands and uses a wheelchair to get around, so small toys or items that require mobility are not an option. Instead, I try to find gifts that are easy to engage with and also exciting and fun.

Of course, every child is different, and catering to an individual’s specific interests when you purchase any gift is the priority. For example, my son had a passion for Elmo when he was in pre-school. He loved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in elementary school and has been into Garfield for quite some time now. I buy a mix of passion-specific toys and gifts that are easy for kids with disabilities to use.

Here are some of my favorites.

Xbox Adaptive Controller

My son can’t hold a typical video game controller, which is why I love that Xbox makes an adaptive controller for people with mobility challenges. The Xbox Adaptive Controller has a variety of different ports, allowing the player to change the use of the buttons depending on the game and which triggers are most important. He can repeatedly shoot bad guys with one button or switch it up to move around a lightsaber. The two big buttons are easy to smack, and the wide base can be placed on a tray or the floor so it doesn’t move around when activated.

A CD Player

This gift is a little “old school,” but rather than giving my son an iPad or phone for entertainment, we put a set of headphones on him and pop in a book on CD, such as Percy Jackson and The Lightning Thief or one of the Roald Dahl books. We also put a CD in at night when we’re getting ready for bed — stories that keep him entertained for long periods of time but give him space from the family so he’s independent.

Bubble Machine

Bubbles have been a popular toy for years, and even though my son is now a tween, he still enjoys being around bubbles (who doesn’t?). But he can’t blow them himself, and I don’t always have the time to sit with him and play. This bubble machine is a great way for him to enjoy continuous bubbles when he’s hanging out on the deck, sitting with friends, or even as motivation to walk more in his gait trainer.

Hess Trucks

Hess trucks have been well-loved by kids since the 1960s, and my son is no exception. These trucks are large enough for him to move with his fist, and some of them make sounds from buttons that are easy to initiate. We put them on the floor next to him when he’s lying on his side — he reaches and stretches for the trucks, an act that encourages movement (when he’s often sedentary) and gives him a break from his wheelchair.

A Sled

A sled is a timely gift for those of us who live in the Northeast. We found one like this easier for my son to use because it’s long and has high sides, so he doesn’t slip out. We lay my son down in the sled with a cool pair of ski goggles so the sun doesn’t bother his eyes and push him down the snowy mountain. The rope allows us to pull him back up to the top with less effort.

Crayons With Big Handles

Many kids love to draw, but for kids with dexterity challenges, finding crayons with big handles that are easy to grasp is the key. We like to tape a piece of paper to my son’s tray and help him grab these crayons so he can color his own masterpiece. Another option is these Jumbo crayons. Every kid is different, so testing them out to see which they find the easiest to grasp is important.

Dot Markers

These dot markers are also thick and easy to grasp and hold. They come in a variety of sets with different colors and are a fun way for kids, who may not be able to hold thin objects, to paint. My son can briefly hold the marker, but we also secure it to his hand with these Eazyhold aids so he can paint by himself. Similar to the crayons, we take a piece of paper to his tray and let him go nuts.

Power Wheels Dune Racer

When my kids were younger, they spent quite a few years riding around in an older version of this Power Wheels Dune Racer. It was a great way for them to play together — my disabled son sat right next to one of his siblings (without his wheelchair) as they drove all over the yard. With one foot pedal to make the car go and a toggle switch to put the car in reverse, the Dune Racer is easy to navigate. This was a favorite in my house for years (until the kids were too long and heavy).

All-Turn-It Spinner

Switch-adapted toys are great for kids with cerebral palsy because they are easy to activate. This spinner is one of my favorites because it allows my son to be included in family board game nights. To make it even easier for my son to use, we attach an external button (sold separately) and put it right next to his chair for easy access. This spinner can take the place of one or two dice or even be used in a game of chance.

Playing Card Holders

Card games like “Go Fish” and “War” are fun for kids but harder for those who have difficulty grasping thin objects. We use these hands-free playing card holders so my son can look at his choices without having to hold them. We ask him which cards he wants to pick and have him look at his answer. They’re great for anyone who gets tired of holding numerous cards but wants to keep playing.

Chewbacca (and Other Interactive Toys)

We are a Star Wars family and have found that my son loves engaging with stuffed animals that make sounds. Years ago, he loved his Tickle-Me Elmo, and as he got older, he had fun listening to Chewbacca make his “Wookiee-roar.” Interactive toys are great for my son because they engage with him with little effort and keep him entertained.

Magna-Tiles

Magna-Tiles are popular with all kids but are especially great for kids with disabilities because they are simple to grasp and magnetically click together with a light touch. We put them in a bin, and my son loves to move them around, grab them, and help his brother build a castle. Then, he loves to knock it down. I love that they are colorful and easy to clean up.

Yogibo Bean Bag Lounger

Finding a seat for my son (other than his wheelchair) isn’t easy, which is why I love these Yogibo Bean Bags. Kids, in general, love bean bag chairs, but these are especially well-made and look nice in my living room. Our favorite is the lounger because it’s sturdy enough to support my son out of his wheelchair and keep him upright so he can chat with us, watch TV, or listen to an audiobook. His grandparents also bought one for their home so he has an alternative seat (aside from his wheelchair) when we visit.

Buying gifts for my son has been a game of trial and error. Some years I succeed, and other years I’m selling items second-hand. What I’ve learned is that we can’t always get it right but, as always, it’s the thought that counts. Giving our love is the most important gift of all.

Jaclyn Greenberg is a former tax accountant who became a freelance writer when her son was born with multiple disabilities. Jaclyn now writes about parenting, accessibility, and inclusion and has written for The New York Times, CNN, Wired, Huffpost, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Fodor’s, and other places. She’s working on a memoir about sticking together as a family of five. LinkedIn, Instagram, X, Website.