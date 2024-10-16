‘Is There Such A Thing As Pre-Holiday Anxiety? ‘Cause I Got It’

Ah, the end-of-the-year itch. We all know it well, right? We impatiently counted down the days to fall, but now that it’s here, a sense of dread has started to creep in over what’s to come. It feels like we’re on a crash course with holiday stress: wrapping presents (where are the f*cking scissors?!), sitting through tense dinners with the in-laws, trying to make joy for the kids when you kind of want to get in the car and keep driving until the chaos is in your rearview.

But in the immortal words of one of the great philosophers of our generation, “Seasons change” (thanks, Posty), and these transitions are inevitable. The holidays aren’t the only “season” on moms' minds right now, either. Judging by our weekly roundup from the Confessional, there’s a lot of shifting going on — from phasing out friendships to making big home moves. Can you relate? Read below to find out.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m so annoyed by my MIL when the holidays roll around, and I can already feel it. Confessional #89813602

I hate that people decorate for Halloween and that my kids are upset that I refuse to buy stuff. Confessional #90281995

My daughter is home on fall break, and I’ve missed her so much. Living with boys is so hard. Confessional #89452761

Is there such a thing as pre-holiday anxiety? Coz I got it 🙋🏻‍♀️ Confessional #89399280

I’m so f*cking sick of this f*ing election. Confessional #90519188

I just moved out of my kids’ childhood home, and I feel like I let them down. 💔 Confessional #90451575

I’m already dreading the holidays 😩 Confessional #89147928

I’m so sick of the roommate phase in my marriage. Confessional #89658044

MLM schemes are coming to a crumble, and I am guilty of LOVING it. Confessional #89110272

Ran into an old flame and really tempted to spend more time with him even though we are both married. Confessional #89156073

Already foreboding holiday season — seeing in-laws more, having extra pressure and work. Confessional #90888326

My libido is in a rut, and I feel so guilty about it. Confessional #89794336

I got laid off and really don’t want to go back to work. Finally have a moment to breath... Confessional #89678276

My husband wants to make a job switch that is going to lower his paycheck. I’m nervous. Confessional #89919348

I don’t think I like my best friend anymore. Confessional #89245561

Agreed to move across country for fresh start for hubs’ job, and I’m regretting it. Confessional #89470009