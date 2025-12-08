The Best Book Of Every Genre In 2025, According To Goodreads Users

‘Tis the season for all the ‘best of 2025’ lists, whether it's makeup, gifts, or, in this case, books. Each year, Goodreads hosts the Goodreads Choice Awards for users to vote for their favorite book of the year in 15 genres. This year, 7.5 million votes were cast across 300 nominated titles, and according to users of the platform, these were the best books of 2025.

Some of them you’ll definitely recognize — there was seriously no escaping Onyx Storm this year, let’s be real — and others may not have crossed your path yet. But according to 7.5 million people, they’re well worth your time. And personally, I love a list of choices from readers like me. Book critics and editors have their place and all, but what lands with them isn’t always what lands with those of us who just want to fall into a story and not come up for air for three hours.

Best Fiction 'My Friends' by Fredrik Backman See price on Amazon See on Amazon Swedish author Fredrik Backman nearly took home a Goodreads Choice Award last year for Anxious People but came in second place by only five votes. In My Friends, he celebrates the redemptive power of art with this story of a remarkable painting that pictures three people sitting at the end of a long dock. This book is laced with the eternal ache of adolescence, as Goodreads puts it.

Best Historical Fiction 'Atmosphere' by Taylor Jenkins Reid See price on Amazon See on Amazon The people love a Taylor Jenkins Reid book. This is the author’s fourth GCA win, having taken home the honor in 2023 for Carrie Soto Is Back, 2021 for Malibu Rising, and 2019 for Daisy Jones & the Six. Atmosphere was also an Amazon’s best books of 2025 pick, in case you needed any more convincing to pick it up already.

Best Mystery & Thriller 'Not Quite Dead Yet' by Holly Jackson $28 $18.89 See on Amazon Sale How did I miss this book? The premise sounds so good: With her first adult mystery-thriller, YA specialist Holly Jackson assembles a scenario where our desperate heroine must solve her own murder. If the reviews are to be believed, there’s an impending aneurysm and things just get wild.

Best Romance 'Great Big Beautiful Life' by Emily Henry $29 $20.30 See on Amazon Sale Emily Henry has quickly made herself First Lady of the romance genre, and readers say this is quite possibly her best book yet. When writers Alice and Hayden both vie to earn the honor of writing a mysterious woman’s biography, they wind up yearning for each other in the process.

Best Fantasy 'Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil' by V.E. Schwab See price on Amazon See on Amazon Goodreads describes Schwab’s novel as “a sweeping sapphic vampire epic that moves from 16th-century Spain to 1827 London to contemporary Boston. Schwab folds in elements of horror, historical fiction, and gender politics, too.”

Best Romantasy 'Onyx Storm' by Rebecca Yarros $29.99 $17.76 See on Amazon Sale Whether or not you’ve read Rebecca Yarros’ Empyrean series, you’ve definitely heard of them by now. This year the third installment hit shelves and Kindles, and fans devoured it in no time. This book follows Violet and Xaden as they travel to new lands in search of allies in the war that looms on their doorstep, and the ending is truly the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers.

Best Sci-Fi 'The Compound' by Aisling Rawle $29 $18.73 See on Amazon Sale This is Aisling Rawle’s debut novel, and already she’s raking in the readers’ love. The Compound follows Lily, a 20-something dropped into a reality TV show living in a desert compound with 19 other contestants. They must compete not just for personal luxuries but also for communal assets, like a literal front door to their house. The world outside is falling apart, and the game gets more dangerous as it wears on.

Best Horror 'Witchcraft For Wayward Girls' by Grady Hendrix $30 $17 See on Amazon Sale This description from Goodreads is just... yes. “Set in Florida circa 1970, Grady Hendrix’s old-school horror novel centers on a sinister group home for pregnant teens where shame has been weaponized. But when a friendly(?) librarian introduces the girls to witchcraft, the power balance shifts violently. Hendrix continues his impressive run as a modern horror master.”

Best Debut Novel 'Alchemised' by SenLinYu $35 $24.50 See on Amazon Sale SenLinYu’s Alchemised was a very hot topic on BookTok this year. It started out as a Harry Potter fan fiction about Draco and Hermione, and then was published under a new name with original characters and a general stripping of any HP intellectual property. People loved the fanfic and endlessly debated the ethics of having it traditionally published. Anyway, it is by no means a light read — like, seriously, check the content warnings before you dive in — but it had my full and rapt attention from start to finish.

Best Audiobook 'Onyx Storm' by Rebecca Yarros (Audiobook Format) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Romantasy audiobooks have become a lot more theatrical in the last couple of years, with full casts and background sound — they’re way more of an immersive production. Reviewers loved the two leads who play Violet and Xaden in Onyx Storm’s audiobook format, saying they both absolutely nail the characters and their chemistry.

Best YA Fantasy & Science Fiction 'Sunrise on the Reaping' by Suzanne Collins $27.99 $15.03 See on Amazon Sale Suzanne Collins took home the award in this category by a landslide, according to Goodreads. Sunrise on the Reaping flashes back to 24 years before the events of the first novel to bring us the (sad, doomed) origin story of Haymitch Abernathy.

Best YA Fiction 'Fake Skating' by Lynn Painter $21.99 $16.48 See on Amazon Sale YA and romance specialist Lynn Painter takes us along as these childhood friends reunite as teenagers in their hockey-loving Minnesota hometown. It turns out that teenage relationships are a bit more complicated than the ones we have as kids, though. This is Painter’s first GCA win after several previous nominations in both the YA fiction and adult romance categories.

Best Nonfiction 'Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection' by John Green $28 $17.71 See on Amazon Sale Beloved YA author John Green (The Fault in Our Stars), who also happens to be a tireless public health advocate, won this year’s nonfiction category with Everything Is Tuberculosis. This is a deep dive into the world’s deadliest curable disease, in which Green blends personal narratives with science, history, and urgent questions concerning healthcare inequalities.

Best Memoir 'The House of My Mother: A Daughter's Quest for Freedom' by Shari Franke $29.99 $14.99 See on Amazon 50% off When revelations about Ruby Franke’s child abuse broke in 2023, the world was taken aback. This year’s highly anticipated memoir from the family’s eldest daughter, Shari, candidly reveals the awful truth behind the 8 Passengers YouTube channel, the potential toxicity of influencer culture, and the peril of cultish life-coaching programs.

Best History & Biography 'How to Kill a Witch: The Patriarchy's Guide to Silencing Women' by Zoe Venditozzi & Claire Mitchell $27.99 $24.79 See on Amazon Sale In How to Kill a Witch, Zoe Venditozzi and Claire Mitchell, hosts of the Witches of Scotland podcast, present a deeply researched investigation into actual witch trials and the systemic oppression of women throughout history. The book also draws a lot of persuasive parallels between yesterday’s tragedies and today’s imminent threats.

How many of these books did you read this year, and which ones will you add to your TBR for 2026?