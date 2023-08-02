Is there anything better than when two of your favorite things collide in unexpected ways? That is exactly what is happening here: Magnolia founders Joanna and Chip Gaines have partnered with thermos powerhouse Stanley to create a new line of Stanley cups.

And they are all super-duper cozy and collectable.

The line of water bottles includes six shades of the 40-ounce stainless steel FlowState quencher, which has absolutely skyrocketed in popularity since the pandemic, with help from social media influencers and a growing army of die-hard fans. Gaines’ new tumblers will come in colors that are cool, deep, and natural: Sour Cream, Basic Brown, Serene Green, Navy Voyage, Twilight Taupe, and Peat Moss.

All of the tumblers are part of the ongoing Hearth & Hand line at Target, which is run by Magnolia and Joanna and Chip Gaines. They also sell all sorts of home decor, furniture, bedding, gifts, and most recently, children’s toys.

Target

Those who like to stay classic can also pick from four shades of the 48-ounce classic legendary bottle (spoiler: your grandpa probably had one), which includes a super-fun plaid pattern in addition to Cocoa Praline, Navy Voyage, and Peat Moss.

Target

The Flowstate Quencher Tumbler holds 40 ounces of liquid and keeps things either hot or cold. Part of the reason they are so incredibly popular? They have a tapered bottom that fits into standard cup holds, a handy handle, and a straw, making it easy to stay hydrated all day, no matter where you go. They retail for $45.

The classic legendary bottle holds 48 ounces and includes double-walled insulation and a vacuum seal that keeps both hot and cold liquids steady for up to 40 hours — and the stainless steel lid doubles as an 8-ounce cup. They also retail for $45.

Both Stanley tumblers and Magnolia items have a history of selling out — and the plaid Thermos is already unavailable after a day on the website, so grab these before they go.