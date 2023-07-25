need them all now

Joanna Gaines' Adorable New Wooden Toy Line Just Dropped At Target

If you’re thinking of stocking up on Christmas gifts a little early this year, you might want to take a peek at the new toy line at Target designed by Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines.

Gaines and her husband, Chip Gaines, have had their home decor line, Hearth & Hand, in Target stores for years and it’s included toys at times — like dollhouses and a wooden Christmas-themed train. Well, now the co-founder of the lifestyle brand Magnolia is back with another line of adorable wooden toys with a Montessori feel that will fit in perfectly with any aesthetically pleasing playroom.

The wooden toys feature light and neutral colors with simple designs that could fit in with an adult-looking living room. No plastic or battery-operated toys here. These toys lean into the Montessori-style of play which encourage curiosity and sensory-based learning, allowing the kid to lead the activity rather than the toy taking charge.

Gaines’ new toys range from farm-themed toys to an adorable work bench that you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP.

Toy Rainbow Wooden Block Stacker - 6pc - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Keep your young one engaged in imaginative play with this 6-Piece Toy Rainbow Wooden Block Stackers from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia.

$12.99

One staple to any wooden toy collection is a stacking rainbow. Suitable for ages 2+, this wooden stacking toy features 6 pieces of rainbow in muted colors carved out of wood that feature U-shaped designs.

Toy Weather Station - 15pc - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Keep your aspiring meteorologist engaged with this 15-Piece Toy Weather Station from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia.

$29.99

For older kids who are interested in the weather and seasons, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia designed an adorable weather board that kids can switch out depending on which way the wind is blowing. This 15-Piece Toy Weather Station is made with bamboo material and includes a weather board chart with temperature thermometer, humidity dial and more. Plus, it’s a STEM toy too!

Toy Tool Bench Playset - 32pc - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Your budding carpenter will love playing with this Toy Tool Bench Playset from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia.

$129.99

For Chip Gaines fans who want to get a little more hands-on when it comes to their play, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia designed a tool bench for the budding handy person. With toy saws, wrenches, mallets, and the other tools that come in this 32-piece set, kids can run their workshop on their own.

Toy Chicken Coop Set - 8pc - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Encourage fun and imaginative play for your kids with this 8-Piece Toy Chicken Coop Set from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia.

$29.99

Taking a different twist on the traditional farm play set that most kids have, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia introduced a wooden chicken coop set into their toy line. This toy set includes a chicken coop with several wooden hens that your kid will take in and out of their coop via a small wooden ramp.

Toy Train Track Set - 84pc - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Your kid will be ready to board a train to a station of their own imagination with this 84-Piece Toy Train Track Set from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia.

$129.99

For parents looking for quite possibly the most adorable and easy on the eyes wooden train set to ever exist, look no further than the 84-piece toy train track set from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

This toy set, made of wood and metal, includes a track, trains, bridge, wooden trees, a windmill, several cars, figurines, and buildings to really make an entire town filled with imaginative play opportunities for your little one.

Kids' Indoor Grilling Playset - 18pc - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia

Create an exciting destination for aspiring chefs with this 18-Piece Indoor Grilling Playset from Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia.

$129.99

For the kids who are always asking to help in the kitchen, the Gaines’ added a wooden play grill to their toy line that would be the perfect addition to any existing play kitchen. The grilling playset includes tons of wooden food accessories such as a burger, corn, and even mustard and ketchup bottles.

Some other new additions to the Gaines’ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia toy line include an adorable green tractor, woodland animals, a star gazing tent, a wooden block set, and a ride-in wagon.

See the entire line Hearth & Hand with Magnolia toy line here.