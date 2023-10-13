Maren Morris Is Set To Release A Children's Picture Book & It Looks So Cute

Maren Morris is stepping away from the mic for a moment to delve into authorship. Following in the footsteps of other country music artists turned authors like Dolly Parton and Jimmie Allen, her children’s book will focus on inclusion, representation, and acceptance of others.

The “My Church” singer co-wrote the children’s picture book — Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure — with writer, educator and Morris’ best friend, Karina Argow.

The book, published by Chronicle Chroma, also features illustrations by Kelly Anne Dalton.

“Inspiring others through words and lyrics is a lifelong passion of mine,” Morris said in a statement. “To be able to give back to young learners in this way, to instill in them at a young age a deep love for the world around them gives me great hope for the future.”

After reading to Morris’ 3½-year-old son, Hayes, the friends decided that they should write their own picture book — one that could touch the hearts of children and adults alike, as well as work to instill an appreciation and love for the outdoors.

The book follows Addie Ant as she embarks on her first solo adventure and travels from garden to garden.

She meets insect friends along the way and learns themes like friendship, inclusivity and independence.

“I’m looking forward to this being the start of many adventures for Addie Ant, who I know will become a beloved children’s character,” Morris told People.

“We are excited to publish this delightfully written and beautifully illustrated children’s book,” said Gloria Fowler, publishing director of Chronicle Chroma Publishing,

“Morris and Argow have created a charming story about the day in the life of a curious and brave little ant that inhabits a vast and magical garden.”

Anyone who follows Morris’ career knows that themes like diversity and inclusion align perfectly with her overall messaging. Morris has been an outspoken ally for the LGBTQIA+ community, a supporter of body positive messaging and mental health awareness.

When rightwing lawmakers in Tennessee tried to ban drag shows, she clapped back by inviting several popular drag performers on stage. She also called out fellow country singer, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, for being transphobic. Morris referred to Aldean’s wife as “insurrection Barbie” in a viral tweet, which is perfect and hilarious.

Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure will be published in the spring of 2024.