Maren Morris really doesn’t give a s—t if anyone has an issue with her supporting drag queens in a state that legally restricted their performances earlier this month.

Rightwing Tennessee legislators are sure to have a coronary over her public support of LGBTQ+ rights (including drag queens), but Morris could care less.

The country singer and LGBTQ+ ally recently performed with several other musical artists and an amazing choir of drag queens at Nashville’s ‘Love Rising’ benefit concert. The concert was put on to raise money for several Tennessee organizations — including the Tennessee Equality Project , Inclusion Tennessee , the Tennessee Pride Chamber , and OUTMemphis — that are “working to fight the state government’s ongoing legislative attacks against the LGBTQ+ community.”

The concert also featured other artists who showed their support for the LGBTQ community, including Paramore's Hayley Williams, Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Jason Isbell, and Hozier.

Rightwing lawmakers in Tennessee have already banned drag shows near schools and gender-affirming care for trans teens. They are also working on a proposed bill that would force drag queens to register as “adult cabaret” performers.

In an Instagram post , the “My Church” singer shared photos from her performance along with a video of her voicing support for the LGBTQ+ community where she revealed that she took her son backstage to hang with the drag queens.

“And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f—king arrest me,” Morris says in the video.

Morris’s set featured performances alongside Allison Russell, fellow Highwomen member Amanda Shires, and drag queens like Alexia Noelle Paris.

“Love rose up. Thank you Nashville, the gorgeous Queens and the LGBTQ+ community for showing up last night,” Morris captioned the post. “A lot of healing happened and it won’t be forgotten.”

Morris spoke with Variety during the event, sharing that earlier in the da, she had brought her soon-to-be three-year-old son backstage to meet some of the performers, including some drag queens.

“I brought my son here earlier today for soundcheck, and he’s turning 3 this week, and we got to go in the room where all the queens were getting ready and doing their makeup. And he freaked out when he went in there because it’s just magic what drag queens do,” Morris told Variety.

“It’s just like a room of love. And we went back to my dressing room and my son is like, ‘I need the queens!’”

To absolutely no one’s surprise, conservative outlets such as Fox News took issue with Morris’ decision, setting their sights, once again, on her choice of supporting the LGBT+ community.

This is not the first time the “Girl” singer has been in the line of fire with conservative news outlets like Fox News.

In August 2022, Morris called out fellow country singer, Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, for being transphobic. Morris referred to Aldean’s wife as “insurrection Barbie” in a viral tweet.

Promptly following the online discourse, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson referred to Morris as a “lunatic” and a “fake country music singer” while having Aldean on his show.

But it was Morris who got the last laugh.

She went on to make T-shirts featuring her name in white letters, along with the words “Lunatic Country Music Person” and the phone number for a peer support and crisis hotline for trans youth.

The charity shirt had raised more than $100,000 for GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and Trans Lifeline, according to a tweet from Morris.

“Over $100K raised. Have a great Labor Day weekend, lunatics,” she wrote.